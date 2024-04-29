New Patriots QB Joe Milton says a position change 'will never happen'
The New England Patriots selected North Carolina's Drake Maye with pick No. 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that did not stop them from doubling up on quarterbacks in the sixth round, taking Tennessee's Joe Milton as well.
While Milton has a massive arm, the biggest in the class, there are concerns about his accuracy and ability to transition from college football's most juvenile offense. This has led to many speculating about the 6-foot-5 quarterback who runs a 4.56 40-yard dash potentially transitioning to tight end at the NFL level.
Milton was asked about potentially moving to tight end in his introductory press conference with the Patriots, and this was his response:
You are the first person I have actually heard that from, to be real with you," Milton told the inquiring reporter. "But, that will never happen.- Joe Milton via Patriots
Both Logan Thomas and Tyree Jackson have made the move in recent years, but the big-armed quarterback in the same mold closed that book quickly.