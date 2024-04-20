New England Patriots 'Not Wowed' by Trade Offers for 3rd Overall
The 2024 NFL Draft is set to be a fascinating event next Thursday through Saturday. The most intriguing position in the first round is going to be quarterback.
There are four likely candidates to go in the top 10 with USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. could also go in the first round with South Carolina's Spencer Rattler being a potential wild card.
The New England Patriots have been connected to a quarterback throughout the entire process, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will take one. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke on Sports Center Saturday morning about the Patriots' NFL Draft and their plans for the third overall pick.
"They (Patriots) feel like they're in a great spot. They are prepared to take a quarterback here. They have a high grade on Jayden Daniels if he's available at three (overall). I think they would probably pounce on that and Drake Maye too they're high on. The feeling around the league right now is that Drake Maye would be that pick at number three. They are 'open for business' as de facto GM Eliot Wolf said, but I'm told they haven't gotten an offer that would wow them or move them off that pick. They know they need a quarterback in the worst way long-term."
The intriguing part of Fowler's answer is that the Patriots haven't gotten an offer that would have them move off the third overall pick. Is that posturing to the rest of the league to up their offers or something else entirely? With teams like the Minnesota Vikings wanting to move up for a quarterback, those discussions will likely heat up over the next few days.