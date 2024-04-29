Complete List Of Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The 2023 season did not go as planned for the Eagles, with a a bumpy start, second half turnaround, only to be clearly outgunned in the first round of the playoffs losing 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Heading into the 2024 draft, the Eagles needed to add starters and depth, particularly in these position groups: defensive back, safety, linebacker, edge rusher, wide receiver, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
Just before the draft begun, was also announced that the team agreed to a record setting three-year contract extension with wideout A.J. Brown right before the first round.
Here is how GM Howie Roseman and Coach Nick Sirianni did with their selections for the Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1 (No. 22 overall) - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Round 2 (40, from Bears through Commanders) - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Round 3 (94, from 49ers) - Jalyx Hunt, LB, Houston Christian
Round 5 (152, from Seahawks through Commander- Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
Round 5 (155, from Steelers-Rams-Panthers-Colts) - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
Round 5 (172, compensatory selection) - Trevor Keegan, G, Michigan
Round 6 (185, from Jets) - Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Round 6 (190, from Saints through Packers and Jets) -Dylan McMahon, C, NC State