Nate Wiggins Viewed as Potential Steal of 2024 NFL Draft
Every year, the Baltimore Ravens end up taking a player that shouldn't be on the draft board. It's a tale as old as time. It happened with Tyler Linderbaum, Kyle Hamilton and even Ray Lewis. They know how to take advantage of what is happening during the NFL Draft and they take a very talented player.
This year, that player is Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. The Ravens selected him at 30th overall despite running a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Some scouts had Wiggins as the top cornerback in the NFL Draft, especially if you want a guy who can cover. An AFC personnel executive and scout spoke to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and were very complimentary of Wiggins.
"He's smooth, and even though he's thin, he plays big," an AFC personnel exec said. "That was the steal of the first round for me."- Jeremy Fowler
Added an AFC scout: "He's terrible against the run, but if you're asking him to cover, he's the best in the class."
Did the Ravens just dupe the rest of the league with another great pick in the NFL Draft? Only time will tell, but things look good out of the gate.