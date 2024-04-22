One 2024 NFL Draft quarterback has familial ties to the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams may be looking for a predecessor to Matthew Stafford in the 2024 NFL Draft this weekend, and it just so happens they have a link to Oregon's Bo Nix.
When writing up some last-minute draft buzz notes, ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped the connection between Nix and Rams' general manager Les Snead:
Snead was a graduate assistant coach at Auburn in 1993, when the school's quarterback was Patrick Nix, Bo's father. Patrick helped lead Auburn to an 11-0 record as a sophomore that season. Snead could go from watching one Nix make a mark on a team he was associated with early in his career to another Nix trying to make a mark on his team years later.- ESPN's Adam Schefter
Nix is not viewed as a first rounder, but has a slim chance of hearing his name called in the top-32 picks on Thursday night. More likely, however, Nix will come off the board right around where the Rams will be selecting early on Friday night.
The Rams hold the 19th overall pick in the draft, which is a bit too rich for a prospect like Nix. However, as they come back on the clock just outside of the top-50 with pick No. 52, the value and linkage may align for the Rams as they begin to plan for life after Stafford.