New Rams DT Braden Fiske gets draft day call from college teammate Jared Verse
The Los Angeles Rams traded up to pick No. 39 in the 2024 NFL Draft, opting to select Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske. And who better to break the news to him than his college teammate and the Rams' first round pick in Jared Verse?
While the Rams wanted Verse to make the call, he did not get to the facility in time after getting stuck in traffic. However, as Fiske was on the phone with Rams head coach Sean McVay, Verse walked in the door and was immediately handed the phone.
I told you man! Oh my God I can't wait to play with you again. Congratulations man, I'm so proud of you!- Verse to Fiske via Rams social media
After leading the Seminoles to an undefeated season and an ACC championship a year ago, business is not finished for Fiske and Verse as they head to Los Angeles together.