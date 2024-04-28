Complete List Of San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The 49ers had a solid offseason and were able to fill some key roster holes in free agency, including rebuilding their defensive line. They are seemingly set at quarterback, so GM John Lynch set out to build playmakers around Brock Purdy.
The Niners pre-draft needs were identified as offensive line, wide receiver, tight end, and safety.
But post-draft Lynch was clear that he liked what they have for starters on the offensive line, so other needs took priority. "We looked at numerous guys throughout the process," said John Lynch on not drafting an offensive tackle. "I think when you're drafting 31st, it's oftentimes hard to find a tackle that you really love. And we like our tackles as they stand right now. We like our depth with [current linemen ] Jaylon Moore being a really talented guy who can play the swing role."
Here is how John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan did with their selections for the San Francisco Forty-Niners 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: 31st Overall - WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
Round 2: 64th Overall - CB Renardo Green, Florida State
Round 3: 86th Overall - OL Dominick Puni, Kansas
Round 4: 129th Overall - RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
Round 4: 135th Overall - WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona
Round 6: 215th Overall - G Jarrett Kingston, USC
Round 7: 251Overall - LB Tatum Bethune, Florida State