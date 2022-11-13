NFL Draft Profile: SaRodorick Thompson, Running Back, Texas Tech Red Raiders

SaRodorick Thompson

Texas Tech Red Raiders

#4

Pos: RB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 214

Hand: 878

Arm: 3168

Wing: 7718

40: 4.55

DOB: 10/1/1999

Hometown: Irving, TX

High School: Ranchview

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A staunch runner that utilizes vision and power to allocate yardage.

Evaluation:

Typical frame for a back, good height, and body that carries athletic musculature. Vision pops. Sees color in the hole and will cut off the leverage of the defender. Able to anticipate and hit cutback lanes. Drops his pads and takes what's given, won’t play with his food or dance. Contact balance that enables him to fall forward or bounce off the first tackler. 3rd down usage both as a pass catcher and protector. Contuoinuslaly stones blitzers and primary pass pro assignments. Gets out and competes as a run blocker in two back sets. Not a phone booth guy. Won’t hit for big runs. Seldom makes second or third-level defenders miss if he even gets there. Not used as a three-down player. Thompson brings a lot to the table as a stable running back. His ability to cut off defenders' leverage and fall forward with strength and balance shows up on film repeatedly. Pair this with actual usage in pass protection and reliable hands, and we have a draftable prospect. His lack of explosive plays and functional athleticism leave questions, but a strong pre-draft process that answers these could bode well for his draft positioning.

Grade:

6th Round