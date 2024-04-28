NFL Draft

Complete List Of Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Bucs retained many of their free agents this offseason, and GM Licht successfully addressed the teams top needs early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chris Pirrone

Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive tackle Graham Barton (62)
Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive tackle Graham Barton (62) / Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This offseason, GM Jason Licht adeptly re-signed many of the Buccaneers pending free agents. The team did release Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett in a salary cap move.

The Buccaneers' biggest needs in the draft were identified as: outside linebacker, center, and guard.

Here is how GM Jason Licht and Coach Todd Bowles did with their selections for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1 (No. 26 overall) — Graham Barton, C, Duke

Round 2 (57) — Chris Braswell, LB, Alabama

Round 3 (89) — Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

Round 3 (92, from Lions) — Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Round 4 (125) — Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Round 6 (220, compensatory selection) — Elijah Klein, G, UTEP

Round 7 (246) —Devin Culp, TE, Washington

For more Bucs draft coverage check out SI's Tampa Bay Bucs site

Published |Modified
Chris Pirrone

CHRIS PIRRONE