Complete List Of Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft Picks
This offseason, GM Jason Licht adeptly re-signed many of the Buccaneers pending free agents. The team did release Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett in a salary cap move.
The Buccaneers' biggest needs in the draft were identified as: outside linebacker, center, and guard.
Here is how GM Jason Licht and Coach Todd Bowles did with their selections for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1 (No. 26 overall) — Graham Barton, C, Duke
Round 2 (57) — Chris Braswell, LB, Alabama
Round 3 (89) — Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
Round 3 (92, from Lions) — Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
Round 4 (125) — Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Round 6 (220, compensatory selection) — Elijah Klein, G, UTEP
Round 7 (246) —Devin Culp, TE, Washington
