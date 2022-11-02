Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Tavion Thomas, Running Back, Utah Utes

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Utah RB Tavion Thomas
Utah RB Tavion Thomas
Utah utes football logo

Tavion Thomas
Utah Utes

#9
Pos: RB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 241
Hand: 868
Arm: 3228
Wing: 7678
40: 4.55
DOB: 5/22/1999
Hometown: Dayton, OH
High School: Dunbar
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A sturdy back with excellent feet and the vision to press the hole and burst to make it count.

Evaluation:

Definition of a big back. Tall for the position with mass throughout the upper body and posterior chain. Initial quickness and footwork shine, especially given the high-cut nature of his frame. Easy sightlines that he leverages into correct gaps for gains. Sees the cutback and has the agility to hit it and go. Significant growth as a power back from 2021 to 2022. See the added physicality at all three levels of the defense. Contact balance, stiff arms, and the capability to break arm tackles all saw upgrades. Primarily an early down back that is alleviated in obvious passing situations. Yet to see a homerun hit in terms of explosive runs, leaving questions about his long speed. Thomas has a colossal frame that drags defenders and wears down defenses over the course of a game. His mixture of quickness and power allocates yards in both gap and zone run plays. He's largely limited to an early down role, with little utility on passing downs, placing constraints on his overall projection.

Grade:

4th Round

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

California-Davis TE McCallan Castles
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: McCallan Castles, Tight End, California-Davis Aggies

By The NFL Draft Bible
South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tucker Kraft, Tight End, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

By The NFL Draft Bible
Arkansas EDGE Zach Williams
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zach Williams, EDGE, Arkansas Razorbacks

By The NFL Draft Bible
Kenny-Pickett
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-season Quarterback Evaluations

By Robert Gregson
svp
NFL Draft

Hot Take Tuesday: Sedrick Van Pran Will be the Best Center in the NFL

By Jack Borowsky
Minnesota S Tyler Nubin.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota Golden Gophers

By The NFL Draft Bible
South Carolina TE Jaheim Bell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jaheim Bell, Tight End, South Carolina Gamecocks

By The NFL Draft Bible
blake corum
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Week 9 Stock Report

By Bobby Greco