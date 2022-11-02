Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Tucker Kraft, Tight End, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

NFL Draft profile scouting report for South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft
South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft 2
south dakota state

Tucker Kraft
South Dakota State Jackrabbits

#85
Pos: TE
Ht: 6050
Wt: 253
Hand: 928
Arm: 3268
Wing: 7948
40: 4.70
DOB: 11/3/2000
Hometown: Timber Lake, SD
High School: Timber Lake
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Tucker Kraft showed out in 2021, where he earned several All-American Honors and First Team All-American nominations. Kraft was also an excellent student in 2021, where he was on the Conference’s Honor Roll in 2021. What made his season so impressive was he had almost eight hundred receiving yards and was second on the team in catches. Kraft is from Timber Lake, South Dakota and attended that school and he played in all three phases of the game, running back, linebacker and punter. As the 2022 season comes near, Kraft will look to have a better season than 2021.

