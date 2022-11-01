NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota Golden Gophers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Minnesota S Tyler Nubin
Tyler Nubin
Minnesota Golden Gophers
#27
Pos: S
Ht: 6010
Wt: 206
Hand: 900
Arm: 3238
Wing: 7738
40: 4.60
DOB: 6/14/2001
Hometown: Saint Charles, IL
High School: Saint Charles North
Eligibility: 2023
Background:
Tyler Nubin, from Saint Charles, Illinois, is a returning thirteen-game starter in 2021. During that season, he had over fifty tackles and a sack. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, he played a total of nineteen games, making a good impact. Nubin attended St. Charles North High School and was also a running back in high school. He is the Son of Rodney and Sherese Nubin, and brother Jordan is on the Gophers football team and father, Rodney, played football at Eastern Michigan.
Scroll to Continue