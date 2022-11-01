NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Tyler Nubin

Minnesota Golden Gophers

#27

Pos: S

Ht: 6010

Wt: 206

Hand: 900

Arm: 3238

Wing: 7738

40: 4.60

DOB: 6/14/2001

Hometown: Saint Charles, IL

High School: Saint Charles North

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Tyler Nubin, from Saint Charles, Illinois, is a returning thirteen-game starter in 2021. During that season, he had over fifty tackles and a sack. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, he played a total of nineteen games, making a good impact. Nubin attended St. Charles North High School and was also a running back in high school. He is the Son of Rodney and Sherese Nubin, and brother Jordan is on the Gophers football team and father, Rodney, played football at Eastern Michigan.