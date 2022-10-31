Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech Red Raiders

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
texas tech red raiders logo

Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech Red Raiders

#19
Pos: EDGE
Ht: 6050
Wt: 270
Hand: 978
Arm: 3558
Wing: 8558
40: 4.75
DOB: 5/20/2000
Hometown: New London, TX
High School: West Rusk
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Tyree Wilson is a returning starter for Texas Tech in 2021, where he started all thirteen games and was the leader in tackles for loss and sacks. Wilson began his college football career at Texas A&M, where he played in twelve games but made a true impact at Texas Tech. From Henderson, Texas, Wilson had over two hundred tackles during his high school career at West Rusk High School. He was a three-star recruit who was the thirty-second best player in the entire state of Texas. With Wilson coming back for the 2022 season, Texas Tech will have a veteran leader on the defensive side of the ball.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kenny-Pickett
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-season Quarterback Evaluations

By Robert Gregson
svp
NFL Draft

Hot Take Tuesday: Sedrick Van Pran Will be the Best Center in the NFL

By Jack Borowsky
Minnesota S Tyler Nubin.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota Golden Gophers

By The NFL Draft Bible
South Carolina TE Jaheim Bell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jaheim Bell, Tight End, South Carolina Gamecocks

By The NFL Draft Bible
blake corum
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Week 9 Stock Report

By Bobby Greco
Blake Corum, Michigan
Latest News

Week 9: Big Ten Football Players of the Week

By The NFL Draft Bible
Hendon Hooker Tennessee
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterback, Quarterback, Quarterback

By Eli Nachmany
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Bell, Wide Receiver, Michigan Wolverines

By The NFL Draft Bible