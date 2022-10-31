NFL Draft Profile: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Tyree Wilson

Texas Tech Red Raiders

#19

Pos: EDGE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 270

Hand: 978

Arm: 3558

Wing: 8558

40: 4.75

DOB: 5/20/2000

Hometown: New London, TX

High School: West Rusk

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Tyree Wilson is a returning starter for Texas Tech in 2021, where he started all thirteen games and was the leader in tackles for loss and sacks. Wilson began his college football career at Texas A&M, where he played in twelve games but made a true impact at Texas Tech. From Henderson, Texas, Wilson had over two hundred tackles during his high school career at West Rusk High School. He was a three-star recruit who was the thirty-second best player in the entire state of Texas. With Wilson coming back for the 2022 season, Texas Tech will have a veteran leader on the defensive side of the ball.