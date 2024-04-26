Grading the trade: Vikings trade up again, land Dallas Turner after move with Jaguars
For the second time tonight, the Minnesota Vikings have made a move up the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. First, they moved up one spot to land Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and now they jump up six spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars to land Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner.
Here are the terms of the trade: The Vikings gave up pick No. 23, pick No. 167, a 2025 third round pick, a 2025 fourth round pick in exchange for pick No. 17.
According to Anthony Reinhard, the Vikings got fleeced by the Jaguars:
At the end of the day, the Vikings landed a high-ceiling player at a premium position. While they had to give up quite a bit to get Turner, this is a great consolation prize for watching Danielle Hunter walk out of the building in free agency.