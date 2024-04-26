Grading the Trade: Vikings move up one spot with Jets to land QB J.J. McCarthy
As the Minnesota Vikings missed out on Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, they did land Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy as a consolation prize after a small trade-up with the New York Jets.
With the 10th overall pick in the draft, the Vikings landed McCarthy as their heir apparent to Kirk Cousins, who departed for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. They had been hot in pursuit of the third overall pick to try to land Maye, but settle for McCarthy here.
To move up one spot, the Vikings surrendered just a fourth and fifth round pick from this year, getting back the Jets' sixth round pick as well back.
While there are holes in the game of McCarthy, he is the fifth one off the board here behind the shocking selection of Michael Penix Jr. by the Falcons (who just guaranteed Cousins $90 million). His deep ball accuracy needs work, the workload of McCarthy was small in the biggest games of the year in 2023, and he has no sense of touch right now.
Overall, however, regardless of who the player is today, McCarthy has the tools and arm talent to develop into a franchise quarterback with head coach Kevin O'Connell. Additionally, a fourth and fifth round pick to move up one spot (getting another late round pick in return as well) is a small price to pay if you think you've got your franchise quarterback.
Overall Grade: B+