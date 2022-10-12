2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: A B1G Cornerback on the Rise

Taking over for Evan Neal at left tackle for the Crimson Tide, Steen has been the best offensive tackle in the SEC. His foot quickness and overall movement skills in pass protection have stood out on film. Steen is agile, plays with good knee bend and takes great angles, which has led to him giving up zero sacks or quarterback hits this season. For everything Steen excels at in pass protection, he might be an even better run blocker. Steen is phenomenal on the move, with impressive mobility and grip strength. He latches onto defenders and consistently finishes reps. In the run game, Steen plays with control and balance and is a huge reason running back Jahmyr Gibbs has had a lot of success this season. Steen projects as a decade-long starter at the next level.