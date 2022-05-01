2022 NFL Draft: Every Selection for Every Team
Arizona Cardinals
Round 2; Pick 55 – Trey McBridge, Tight End, Colorado State
Round 3; Pick 87, Cameron Thomas, 4-3 Defensive End, San Diego State, Pick 100c, Myjai Sanders, 3-4 Outside Backer, Cincinnati
Round 6; Pick 201, Keaontay Ingram, Running Back, USC, Pick 215c, Lecitus Smith, Guard, Virginia Tech
Round 7; Pick 244, Christian Matthew, Cornerback, Valdosta State Pick 256c, Jesse Luketa, Mike Backer, Penn State, Pick 257c, Marquis Hayes, Guard, Oklahoma
Atlanta Falcons
Round 1; Pick 8- Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC
Round 2; Pick 38, Arnold Ebiketie, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Penn State,
Round 3; Pick 58, Troy Anderson, Sam Backer, Montana State Pick 74, Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati, Pick 82, DeAngelo Malone, 3-4 Outside Backer, Western Kentucky
Round 5; Pick 151, Tyler Allgeier, Running Back, BYU
Round 6; Pick 190, Justin Shaffer, Guard, Georgia, Pick 213c, John Fitzpatrick, Tight End, Georgia
Baltimore Ravens
Round 1; Pick 14, Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame, Pick 25, Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa
Round 2; Pick 45, David Ojabo, 4-3 Defensive End, Michigan
Round 3; Pick 76, Travis Jones, Nose Tackle, UConn
Round 4; Pick 110, Daniel Faalele, Left Tackle, Minnesota, Pick 119, Jalyn Armour Davis, Cornerback, Alabama Pick 128, Charlie, Kolar, Tight End, Iowa State, Pick 130, Jordan Stout, Punter, Penn State, Pick 139c, Isaiah Likely, Tight End, Coastal Carolina Pick 141c, Damarion Williams, Cornerback, Houston
Round 6; Pick 196, Tyler Badie, Running Back, Missouri
Buffalo Bills
Round 1; Pick 23, Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida
Round 2; Pick 63, James Cook, Running Back, Georgia
Round 3; Pick 89, Terrel Bernard, Will Backer, Baylor
Round 5; Pick 148, Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State
Round 6; Pick 180, Matt Araiza, Punter, San Diego State, Pick 185, Christian Benford, Cornerback, Villanova, Pick 209, Luke Tenuta, Right Tackle, Virginia Tech
Round 7; Pick 231, Baylon Spector, Will Backer, Clemson
Carolina Panthers
Round 1; Pick 6, Ikem Ekwonu, Left Tackle, North Carolina State
Round 3; Pick 94, Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss
Round 4; Pick 120, Brandon Smith, Sam Backer, Penn State,
Round 6; Pick 189, Amare Barno, 3-4 Outside Backer, Virginia Tech, Pick 199, Cade Mays, Guard, Tennessee
Round 7; Pick 242, Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor
Chicago Bears
Round 2; Pick 39, Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington, Pick 48, Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State
Round 3; Pick 71, Velus Jones Jr., Wide Receiver, Tennessee
Round 5; Pick 168, Braxton Jones, Quarterback, Southern Utah, Pick 174, Dominique Robinson, 4-3 Defensive End, Miami (OH)
Round 6; Pick 186, Zachary Thomas, Guard, San Diego State, Pick 203, Trestan Ebner, Running Back, Baylor, Pick 207, Doug Kramer, Center, Illinois
Round 7; Pick 226, Ja’Tyre Carter, Right Tackle, Southern, Pick 254c, Elijah Hicks, Safety, California, Pick 255, Trenton Gill, Punter, NC State
Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1; Pick 31, Daxon Hill, Safety, Michigan
Round 2; Pick 60, Cam Taylor- Britt, Cornerback, Nebraska
Round 3; Pick 95, Zachary Carter, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Florida
Round 4; Pick 136, Cordell Volson, Right Tackle, North Dakota State
Round 5; Pick 166, Tycen Anderson, Safety, Toledo
Round 7; Pick 252, Jeffrey Gunter, 4-3 Defensive End, Coastal Carolina
Cleveland Browns
Round 2; Pick 68- Martin Emerson, Cornerback, Mississippi State
Round 3; Pick 78, Alex Wright, 4-3 Defensive End, UAB, Pick 99c, David Bell. Wide Receiver, Purdue
Round 4; Pick 108, Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Tackle, Oklahoma, Pick 124, Cade York, Kicker, LSU
Round 5; Pick 156, Jerome Ford, Running Back, Cincinnati
Round 6; Pick 202, Michael Woods, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma
Round 7; Pick 223, Isaiah Thomas, 4-3 Defensive End, Oklahoma, Pick 246 Dawson Deaton, Guard, Texas Tech
Dallas Cowboys
Round 1; Pick 24, Tyler Smith, Left Tackle, Tulsa
Round 2; Pick 56, Sam Williams, 4-3 Defensive End, Ole Miss
Round 3; Pick 88, Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver, South Alabama
Round 4; Pick 129, Jake Ferguson, Tight End, Wisconsin
Round 5; Pick 155, Matt Waletzko, Left Tackle, North Dakota, Pick 167, DaRon Bland, Cornerback, Fresno State, Pick 176c, Damone Clark, Mike Backer, LSU, Pick 178c, John Ridgeway, Nose Tackle, Arkansas
Round 6; Pick 193, Devin Jackson, Inside Linebacker, Oklahoma State
Denver Broncos
Round 2; Pick 64, Nik Bonitto, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Oklahoma
Round 3; Pick 80, Greg Dulcich, Tight End, UCLA,
Round 4; Pick 115, Damarri Mathis, Safety, Pittsburgh Pick 116, Eyioma Uwazurike, Defensive Tackle, Iowa State
Round 5; Pick 152, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety, Oklahoma, Pick 162, Montrell Washington, Wide Receiver, Samford, Pick 171, Luke Wattenberg, Right Tackle, Washington
Round 6; Pick 206, Matt Henningsen, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin
Round 7; Pick 232, Falon Hicks, Cornerback, Wisconsin
Detroit Lions
Round 1; Pick 2, Aidan Hutchinson, 4-3 Defensive End, Georgia, Pick 12, Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama
Round 2; Pick 46, Josh Paschal, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Kentucky
Round 3; Pick 97, Kerby Joseph, Safety, Illinois
Round 5; Pick 177, James Mitchell, Tight End, Virginia Tech
Round 6; Pick 188, Malcolm Rodriguez, Mike Backer, Oklahoma State, Pick 217c, James Houston, Will Backer, Jackson State
Round 7; Pick 237, Chase Lucas, Cornerback, Arizona State
Green Bay Packers
Round 1; Pick 22, Quay Walker, Sam Backer, Georgia, Pick 28, Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle, Georgia
Round 2; Pick 34, Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State,
Round 3; Pick 92, Sean Rhyan, Left Tackle, UCLA
Round 4; Pick 132, Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Nevada, Pick 140C, Zach Tom, Center, Wake Forest
Round 5; Pick 179, Kingsley Enagbare, 4-3 Defensive End, South Carolina
Round 7; Pick 228, Tariq Carpenter, Safety, Georgia Tech, Pick 234, Jonathan Ford, Nose Tackle, Miami, Pick 249, Rasheed Walker, Left Tackle, Penn State, Pick 258c, Samori Toure, Wide Receiver, Nebraska
Houston Texans
Round 1; Pick 3, Derek Stingley Jr. Cornerback, LSU, Pick 15, Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M
Round 2; Pick 37, Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor, Pick 44, John Metchie III, Wide Receiver, Alabama
Round 3; Pick 75, Christian Harris, Mike Backer, Alabama
Round 4; Pick 107, Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida
Round 5; Pick 150, Thomas Booker, Defensive Tackle, Stanford, Pick 170, Teagan Quitorianom, Tight End, Oregon State
Round 6; Pick 205, Austin Deculus, Guard, LSU,
Indianapolis Colts
Round 2; Pick 53, Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati
Round 3; Pick 73, Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virginia, Pick 77, Bernhard Raimann, Left Tackle, Central Michigan, Pick 96, Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland
Round 5; Pick 159, Eric Johnson, Defensive Tackle, Missouri State Pick 178c
Round 6; Pick 192, Andrew Ogletree, Tight End, Youngstown State, Pick 216c, Curtis Brooks, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Cincinnati
Round 7; Pick 239, Rodney Thomas, Safety, Yale
Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1; Pick 1- Travon Walker, 4-3 Defensive End, Georgia, Pick 27, Devin Lloyd, Mike Backer, Utah
Round 3; Pick 65, Luke Fortner, Guard, Kentucky, Pick 70, Chad Muma, Mike Backer, Wyoming
Round 5; Pick 154, Snoop Conner, Running Back, Mississippi,
Round 6; Pick 197, Gregory Junior, Cornerback, Ouachita Baptist,
Round 7; Pick 222, Montaric Brown, Cornerback, Arkansas
Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1; Pick 21, Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington, Pick 30, George Karlaftis, 4-3 Defensive End, Purdue
Round 2; Pick 54, Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, Western Michigan, Pick 62, Bryan Cook, Safety, Cincinnati
Round 3; Pick 103c, Leo Chenal, Mike Backer, Wisconsin
Round 4; Pick 135, Joshua Williams, Cornerback, Fayetteville State
Round 5; Pick 145, Darian Kinnard, Guard, Kentucky
Round 7; Pick 244, Jaylen Watson- Cornerback, Washington State, Pick 251, Isaiah Pacheco, Running Back, Rutgers, Pick 259c, Nazeeh Johnson, Safety, Marshall
Las Vegas Raiders
Round 3; Pick 90, Dylan Parham, Guard, Memphis
Round 4; Pick 122, Zamir White, Running Back, Georgia, Pick 126, Neil Farrell Jr, Nose Tackle, LSU
Round 5; Pick 175, Matthew Butler, Defensive Tackle, Tennessee
Round 7; Pick 238, Thayer Munford, Guard, Ohio State, Pick 250, Brittain Brown, Running Back, UCLA
Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1; Pick 17, Zion Johnson, Guard, Boston College
Round 3; Pick 79, JT Woods, Safety, Baylor
Round 4; Pick 123, Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M
Round 5; Pick 160, Otito Ogbonnia, Nose Tackle, UCLA
Round 6; Pick 195, Jamaree Salyer, Guard, Georgia, Pick 214c, Ja’Sir Taylor, Cornerback, Wake Forest
Round 7; Pick 236, Deane Leonard, Cornerback, Mississippi, Pick 260c, Zander Horvath, Fullback, Purdue
Los Angeles Rams
Round 3; Pick 104c, Logan Bruss, Guard, Wisconsin
Round 4; Pick 142c, Decobie Durant, Cornerback, South Carolina State
Round 5; Pick 164, Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame Pick 175
Round 6; Pick 211c, Quentin Lake, Safety, UCLA, Pick 212c,Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, Georgia
Round 7; Pick 235, Daniel Hardy, Sam Backer, Montana State, Pick 253, Russ Yeast, Safety, Kansas State, Pick 261c, AJ Arcuri, Right Tackle, Michigan State
Miami Dolphins
Round 3; Pick 102c, Channing Tindall, Mike Backer, Georgia
Round 4; Pick 125, Erik Ezukanma, Wide Receiver, Texas Tech
Round 7; Pick 224, Cameron Goode, Sam Backer, California, Pick 247, Skylar Thompson, Quarterback, Kansas State
Minnesota Vikings
Round 1; Pick 32, Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia
Round 2; Pick 42, Andrew Booth, Cornerback, Clemson, Pick 59, Ed Ingram, Guard, LSU
Round 3; Pick 66, Brian Asamoah II, Will Backer, Oklahoma
Round 4; Pick 118, Akayleb Evans, Cornerback, Missouri
Round 5; Pick 165, Esezi Otonmenwo, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Minnesota, Pick 169, Ty Chandler, Running Back, North Carolina
Round 6; Pick 184, Vederian Lowe, Right Tackle, Illinois, Pick 191, Jalen Nailor, Wide Receiver, Michigan State
Round 7; Pick 227, Nick Muse, Tight End, South Carolina,
New England Patriots
Round 1; Pick 29, Cole Strange, Guard, Chattanooga
Round 2; Pick 50, Tyquan Thornton, Wide Receiver, Baylor
Round 3; Pick 85, Marcus Jones, Cornerback, Patriots
Round 4; Pick 121, Jack Jones, Cornerback, Arizona State, Pick 127, Pierre Strong Jr, Running Back, South Dakota State, Pick 137, Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, Western Kentucky
Round 6; Pick 183, Kevin Harris, Running Back, South Carolina, Pick 200, Sam Roberts, Defensive Tackle, Northwest Missouri State Pick 210, Chasen Hines, Guard, LSU
Round 7; Pick 245, Andrew Stueber, Right Tackle, Michigan
New Orleans Saints
Round 1; Pick 11, Chris Olave, Wide Receiver. Ohio State, Pick 19, Trevor Penning, Left Tackle, Northern Iowa
Round 2; Pick 49, Alontae Taylor, Cornerback Tennessee
Round 5; Pick 161, D’Marco Jackson, Mike Backer, Appalachian State
Round 6; Pick 194, Jordan Jackson, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Air Force
New York Giants
Round 1; Pick 5, Kayvon Thibodeaux, 4-3 Defensive End, Oregon, Pick 7, Evan Neal, Left Tackle, Alabama
Round 2; Pick 43, Wan’Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky
Round 3; Pick 67, Josiah Ezeudu, Guard, North Carolina, Pick 81, Cordale Flott, Cornerback, LSU
Round 4; Pick 112, Daniel Bellinger, Tight End, San Diego State Pick 114, Dane Belton, Safety, Iowa
Round 5; Pick 146, Micah McFadden, Sam Backer, Indiana, Pick 147, D.J. Davidson, Nose Tackle, Arizona State, Pick 173, Marcus McKethan, Guard, North Carolina
Round 6; Pick 182, Darrian Beavers, Sam Backer, Cincinnati
New York Jets
Round 1; Pick 4,Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati, Pick 10, Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State, Pick 26, Jermane Johnson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Florida State
Round 2; Pick 36 Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State
Round 3; Pick 101, Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, Ohio State
Round 4; Pick 111, Max Mitchell, Right Tackle, Louisiana- Lafayette, Pick 117, Michael Clemons, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Texas A&M
Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1; Pick 13, Jordan Davis, Nose Tackle, Georgia, Pick 18
Round 2; Pick 51, Cameron Jurgens, Center, Nebraska
Round 3; Pick 83,Nakobe Dean, Mike Backer, Georgia
Round 6; Pick 181, Kyron Johnson, Mike Backer, Kansas, Pick 198, Grant Calcaterra, Tight End, SMU
Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1; Pick 20, Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh
Round 2; Pick 52, George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia
Round 3; Pick 84, DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Tackle, Texas A&M
Round 4; Pick 138c, Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis
Round 6; Pick 208, Connor Heyward, Fullback, Michigan State
Round 7; Pick 225, Mark Robinson, Linebacker, Ole Miss Pick 241, Chris Oladokun, Quarterback, South Dakota State
San Francisco 49ers
Round 2; Pick 61- Drake Jackson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, USC
Round 3; Pick 93 Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU, Pick 105c, Danny Gray, Wide Receiver, SMU
Round 4; Pick 134, Spencer Burford, Guard, UTSA
Round 5; Pick 172, Samuel Womack, Cornerback, Toledo
Round 6; Pick 187, Nicholas Zakelj, Right Tackle, Fordham, Pick 220c, Kalia Davis, Defensive Tackle, UCF, Pick 221c, Tariq Castro-Fields, Cornerback, Penn State
Round 7; Pick 262c. Brock Purdy, Quarterback, Iowa State
Seattle Seahawks
Round 1; Pick 9, Charles Cross, Left Tackle, Mississippi State
Round 2; Pick 40, Boye Mafe, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Minnesota, Pick 41, Kenneth Walker, Running Back, Michigan State
Round 3; Pick 72, Abraham Lucas, Left Tackle, Washington State
Round 4; Pick 109, Coby Bryant, Cornerback, Cincinnati
Round 5; Pick 153, Tariq Woolen, Cornerback, UTSA, Pick 158, Tyreke Smith, 3-4 Defensive End, Ohio State
Round 7; Pick 229, Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers, Pick 233, Dareke Young, Wide Receiver, Lenoir-Rhyne
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1; Pick 33, Logan Hall, 4-3 Defensive End, Houston
Round 2; Pick 57, Luke Goedeke, Right Tackle, Central Michigan
Round 3; Pick 91, Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State
Round 4; Pick 106, Cade Otton, Tight End, Washington, Pick 133, Jake Camarda, Punter, Georgia
Round 5; Pick 157, Zyon McCollum, Cornerback, Sam Houston State
Round 6; Pick 218, Ko Kieft, Tight End, Minnesota
Round 7; Pick 248, Andre Anthony, Defensive End, LSU
Tennessee Titans
Round 1; Pick 18, Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas
Round 2; Pick 35, Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn
Round 3; Pick 69, Nicholas Petit- Frere, Left Tackle, Ohio State, Pick 86, Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty
Round 4; Pick 131, Hassan Haskins, Running Back, Michigan, Pick 143c, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland
Round 5; Pick 163, Kyle Phillips, Wide Receiver, UCLA
Round 6; Pick 204, Theo Jackson, Safety, Tennessee Pick 219c, Chance Campbell, Sam Backer, Mississippi
Washington Commanders
Round 1; Pick 16, Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State
Round 2; Pick 47, Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Tackle, Alabama
Round 3; Pick 98c, Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back, Alabama
Round 4; Pick 113, Percy Butler, Safety, Louisiana
Round 5; Pick 144, Sam Howell, Quarterback, North Carolina Pick 149, Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada
Round 7; Pick 230, Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers Pick 240, Christian Holmes, Cornerback, Oklahoma State
Round 1
1.Jacksonville Jaguars- Travon Walker, 4-3 Defensive End, Georgia
2.Detroit Lions- Aidan Hutchinson, 4-3 Defensive End, Georgia
3.Houston Texans- Derek Stingley Jr. Cornerback, LSU
4.New York Jets- Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati
5.New York Giants- Kayvon Thibodeaux, 4-3 Defensive End, Oregon
6.Carolina Panthers- Ikem Ekwonu, Left Tackle, North Carolina State
7.New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)- Evan Neal, Left Tackle, Alabama
8. Atlanta Falcons- Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC
9. Seattle Seahawks- Charles Cross, Left Tackle, Mississippi State
10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)- Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
11. New Orleans Saints (from Washington Commanders)- Chris Olave, Wide Receiver. Ohio State
12. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)- Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama
13.Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston Texans, from Cleveland Browns)- Jordan Davis, Nose Tackle, Georgia
14. Baltimore Ravens- Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame
15. Houston Texans ( from Philadelphia Eagles, from Miami)- Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M
16. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans Saints, from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)- Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State
17. Los Angeles Chargers- Zion Johnson, Guard, Boston College
18. Tennessee Titans (Philadelphia Eagles, from New Orleans)- Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas
19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) Trevor Penning, Left Tackle, Northern Iowa
20. Pittsburgh Steelers- Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh
21. Kansas City Chiefs (from New England Patriots)- Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington
22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)- Quay Walker, Sam Backer, Georgia
23. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens, from Arizona Cardinals)- Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida
24.Dallas Cowboys- Tyler Smith, Left Tackle, Tulsa
25. Baltimore Ravens,(from Buffalo Bills)- Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa
26.New York Jets (from Tennessee Titans)- Jermane Johnson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Florida State
27.Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)- Devin Lloyd, Mike Backer, Utah
28. Green Bay Packers- Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle, Georgia
29.New England Patriots (Kansas City Chiefs, from San Francisco through Miami)- Cole Strange, Guard, Chattanooga
30. Kansas City Chiefs- George Karlaftis, 4-3 Defensive End, Purdue
31. Cincinnati Bengals- Daxon Hill, Safety, Michigan
32. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit, from LA Rams)- Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia
Round 2
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)- Logan Hall, 4-3 Defensive End, Houston
34. Green Bay Packer (Minnesota Vikings, from Detroit Lions)- Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State
35. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)- Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn
36. New York Jets (from New York Giants)-Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State
37. Houston Texans- Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor
38. Atlanta Falcons (from New York Giants,from New York Jets, from Carolina Panthers)- Arnold Ebiketie, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Penn State
39. Chicago Bears- Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington
40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)- Boye Mafe, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Minnesota
41. Seattle Seahawks- Kenneth Walker, Running Back, Michigan State
42. Minnesota Vikings (from Indianapolis Colts, from Washington Commanders)- Andrew Booth, Cornerback, Clemson
43. New York Giants ( from Atlanta Falcons)- Wan’Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky
44. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)- John Metchie III, Wide Receiver, Alabama
45. Baltimore Ravens- David Ojabo, 4-3 Defensive End, Michigan
Read More
46. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)- Josh Paschal, 5 Tech Defensive End, Kentucky
47. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)- Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Tackle, Alabama
48. Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)- Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State
49. New Orleans Saints- Alontae Taylor, Cornerback Tennessee
50. New England Patriots (from Kansas City Chiefs)- Tyquan Thornton, Wide Receiver, Baylor
51. Philadelphia Eagles- Cameron Jurgens, Center, Nebraska
52. Pittsburgh Steelers- George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia
53. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota, from Green Bay Packers, from Las Vegas Raiders)- Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati
54. Kansas City Chiefs, (from New England Patriots)- Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, Western Michigan
55. Arizona Cardinals- Trey McBridge, Tight End, Colorado State
56. Dallas Cowboys- Sam Williams, 4-3 Defensive End, Ole Miss
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills), Luke Goedeke, Right Tackle, Central Michigan
58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)- Troy Anderson, Sam Backer, Montana State
59. Minnesota Vikings (from Green Bay Packers)- Ed Ingram, Guard, LSU
60. Cincinnati Bengals ( from Buffalo Bills, from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)- Cam Taylor- Britt, Cornerback, Nebraska
61. San Francisco 49ers- Drake Jackson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, USC
62. Kansas City Chiefs- Bryan Cook, Safety, Cincinnati
63. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)- James Cook, Running Back, Georgia
64. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)- Nik Bonitto, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Oklahoma
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars- Luke Fortner, Guard, Kentucky
66. Minnesota Vikings- Brian Asamoah II, Will Backer, Oklahoma
67. New York Giants- Josiah Ezeudu, Guard, North Carolina
68. Cleveland Brown (from Houston Texans)- Martin Emerson, Cornerback, Mississippi State
69. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)- Nicholas Petit- Frere, Left Tackle, Ohio State
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)- Chad Muma, Mike Backer, Wyoming
71. Chicago Bears- Velus Jones Jr., Wide Receiver, Tennessee
72. Seattle Seahawks- Abraham Lucas, Left Tackle, Washington State
73. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)- Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virginia
74. Atlanta Falcons- Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati
75. Houston Texans (from Denver Broncos)- Christian Harris, Mike Backer, Alabama
76. Baltimore Ravens- Travis Jones, Nose Tackle, UConn
77. Indianapolis Colts ( from Minnesota Vikings)- Bernhard Raimann, Left Tackle, Central Michigan
78. Cleveland Browns- Alex Wright, 4-3 Defensive End, UAB
79. Los Angeles Chargers- JT Woods, Safety, Baylor
80. Denver Broncos (from Houston Texans, from New Orleans Saints)- Greg Dulcich, Tight End, UCLA
81. New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins)- Cordale Flott, Cornerback, LSU
82. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts)- DeAngelo Malone, 3-4 Outside Backer, Western Kentucky
83. Philadelphia Eagles- Nakobe Dean, Mike Backer, Georgia
84. Pittsburgh Steelers- DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Tackle, Texas A&M
85. New England Patriots- Marcus Jones, Cornerback, Patriots
86. Tennessee Titans (from Las Vegas Raiders)- Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty
87. Arizona Cardinals- Cameron Thomas, 4-3 Defensive End, San Diego State
88. Dallas Cowboys- Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver, South Alabama
89. Buffalo Bills- Terrel Bernard, Will Backer, Baylor
90. Las Vegas Raiders (from Tennessee Titans)- Dylan Parham, Guard, Memphis
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State
92. Green Bay Packers- Sean Rhyan, Left Tackle, UCLA
93. San Francisco 49ers- Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU
94. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots, from Kansas City Chiefs)- Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss
95. Cincinnati Bengals- Zachary Carter, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Florida
96. Indianapolis Colts (from Denver Broncos, from Los Angeles Rams)- Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland
97. Detroit Lions- Kerby Joseph, Safety, Illinois
98c. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)- Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back, Alabama
99c. Cleveland Browns- David Bell. Wide Receiver, Purdue
100c. Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore Ravens)- Myjai Sanders, 3-4 Outside Backer, Cincinnati
101c. New York Jets (from New Orleans Saints through Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans)- Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, Ohio State
102c. Miami Dolphins- Channing Tindall, Mike Backer, Georgia
103c. Kansas City Chiefs- Leo Chenal, Mike Backer, Wisconsin
104c. Los Angeles Rams- Logan Bruss, Guard, Wisconsin
105c. San Francisco 49ers- Danny Gray, Wide Receiver, SMU
Round 4
106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)- Cade Otton, Tight End, Washington
107. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns, from Detroit Lions)- Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida
108. Cleveland Brown (from Houston Texans)- Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Tackle, Oklahoma
109. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)- Coby Bryant, Cornerback, Cincinnati
110. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants)- Daniel Faalele, Left Tackle, Minnesota
111. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)- Max Mitchell, Right Tackle, Louisiana- Lafayette
112. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)- Daniel Bellinger, Tight End, San Diego State
113. Washington Commanders- Percy Butler, Safety, Louisiana
114. New York Giants (from Atlanta Falcons)- Dane Belton, Safety, Iowa
115. Denver Broncos- Damarri Mathis, Safety, Pittsburgh
116. Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks)- Eyioma Uwazurike, Defensive Tackle, Iowa State
117. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings)- Michael Clemons, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Texas A&M
118. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland Browns)- Akayleb Evans, Cornerback, Missouri
119. Baltimore Ravens- Jalyn Armour Davis, Cornerback, Alabama
120. Panthers (from Washington Commanders, from New Orleans Saints)- Brandon Smith, Sam Backer, Penn State
121. New England Patriots (from Miami Dolphins through Kansas City Chiefs)- Jack Jones, Cornerback, Arizona State
122. Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts)- Zamir White, Running Back, Georgia
123. Los Angeles Chargers- Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M
124. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans (from Philadelphia Eagles)- Cade York, Kicker, LSU
125. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)- Erik Ezukanma, Wide Receiver, Texas Tech
126. Las Vegas Raiders- Neil Farrell Jr, Nose Tackle, LSU
127. New England Patriots- Pierre Strong Jr, Running Back, South Dakota State
128. Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals)- Charlie, Kolar, Tight End, Iowa State
129. Dallas Cowboys- Jake Ferguson, Tight End, Wisconsin
130. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo Bills)- Jordan Stout, Punter, Penn State
131. Tennessee Titans- Hassan Haskins, Running Back, Michigan
132. Green Bay Packers- Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Nevada
133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Jake Camarda, Punter, Georgia
134. San Francisco 49ers- Spencer Burford, Guard, UTSA
135. Kansas City Chiefs - Joshua Williams, Cornerback, Fayetteville State
136. Cincinnati Bengals- Cordell Volson, Right Tackle, North Dakota State
137. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers, from Houston Texans through Los Angeles Rams)- Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, Western Kentucky
138c. Steelers (from Detroit Lions)- Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis
139c. Baltimore Ravens- Isaiah Likely, Tight End, Coastal Carolina
140c. Green Bay Packers- Zach Tom, Center, Wake Forest
141c. Baltimore Ravens - Damarion Williams, Cornerback, Houston
142c. Los Angeles Rams- Decobie Durant, Cornerback, South Carolina State
143c. Tennessee Titans- Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland
Round 5
144. Washington Commanders (from Carolina Panthers, from Jacksonville Jaguars)- Sam Howell, Quarterback, North Carolina
145. Kansas City Chiefs, (from Denver Broncos, from Detroit Lions)- Darian Kinnard, Guard, Kentucky
146. New York Giants (from New York Jets)- Micah McFadden, Sam Backer, Indiana
147. New York Giants- D.J. Davidson, Nose Tackle, Arizona State
148. Buffalo Bills ( from Chicago Bears, from Houston Texans)- Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State
149. Washington Commanders (from Carolina Panthers)- Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada
150. Houston Texans (from Chicago Bears )- Thomas Booker, Defensive Tackle, Stanford
151. Atlanta Falcons- Tyler Allgeier, Running Back, BYU
152. Denver Broncos ( from Seattle Seahawks, from Denver Broncos)- Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety, Oklahoma
153. Seattle Seahawks- Tariq Woolen, Cornerback, UTSA
154. Jacksonville Jaguars ( from Philadelphia Eagles)- Snoop Conner, Running Back, Mississippi
155. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)- Matt Waletzko, Left Tackle, North Dakota
156. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota Vikings, from Baltimore Ravens)- Jerome Ford, Running Back, Cincinnati
157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars, from Minnesota Vikings)- Zyon McCollum, Cornerback, Sam Houston State
158. Seattle Seahawks ( from Kansas City Chiefs, from Miami Dolphins through New England Patriots)- Tyreke Smith, 3-4 Defensive End, Ohio State
159. Indianapolis Colts- Eric Johnson, Defensive Tackle, Missouri State
160. Los Angeles Chargers- Otito Ogbonnia, Nose Tackle, UCLA
161. New Orleans Saints- D’Marco Jackson, Mike Backer, Appalachian State
162. Denver Broncos (from Houston Texans, from Philadelphia Eagles)- Montrell Washington, Wide Receiver, Samford
163. Tennessee Titans (from Pittsburgh Steelers through New York Jets)- Kyle Phillips, Wide Receiver, UCLA
164. Los Angeles Rams (from Las Vegas Raiders, from New England Patriots)- Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame
165. Minnesota Vikings (from Las Vegas Raiders)- Esezi Otonmenwo, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Minnesota
166. Cincinnati Bengals, from Chicago Bears, from Houston Texans, from Arizona Cardinals through Philadelphia Eagles)- Tycen Anderson, Safety, Toledo
167. Dallas Cowboys- DaRon Bland, Cornerback, Fresno State
168. Chicago Bears (from Buffalo Bills)- Braxton Jones, Quarterback, Southern Utah
169. Minnesota Vikings (form New York Jets, from Tennessee Titans)- Ty Chandler, Running Back, North Carolina
170. Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New England Patriots)- Teagan Quitorianom, Tight End, Oregon State
171. Denver Broncos (from Green Bay Packers)- Luke Wattenberg, Right Tackle, Washington
172. San Francisco 49ers- Samuel Womack, Cornerback, Toledo
173. New York Giants (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs)- Marcus McKethan, Guard, North Carolina
174. Chicago Bears (from Cincinnati Bengals)- Dominique Robinson, 4-3 Defensive End, Miami (OH)
175. Las Vegas Raiders (from Los Angeles Rams)- Matthew Butler, Defensive Tackle, Tennessee
176c. Dallas Cowboys- Damone Clark, Mike Backer, LSU
177c. Detroit Lions- James Mitchell, Tight End, Virginia Tech
178c. Dallas Cowboys- John Ridgeway, Nose Tackle, Arkansas
179c. Green Bay Packers ( from Denver Broncos, from Indianapolis Colts)- Kingsley Enagbare, 4-3 Defensive End, South Carolina
Round 6
180. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)- Matt Araiza, Punter, San Diego State
181. Philadelphia Eagles ( from Detroit Lions)- Kyron Johnson, Mike Backer, Kansas
182. New York Giants- Darrian Beavers, Sam Backer, Cincinnati
183. New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)- Kevin Harris, Running Back, South Carolina
184. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)- Vederian Lowe, Right Tackle, Illinois
185. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)- Christian Benford, Cornerback, Villanova
186. Chicago Bears- Zachary Thomas, Guard, San Diego State
187. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)- Nicholas Zakelj, Right Tackle, Fordham
188. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles, from Jacksonville Jaguars, from Seattle Seahawks)- Malcolm Rodriguez, Mike Backer, Oklahoma State
189. Carolina Panthers, (from Washington Commanders)- Amare Barno, 3-4 Outside Backer, Virginia Tech
190. Atlanta Falcons- Justin Shaffer, Guard, Georgia
191. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens), Jalen Nailor, Wide Receiver, Michigan State
192. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota Vikings)- Andrew Ogletree, Tight End, Youngstown State
193. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)- Devin Jackson, Inside Linebacker, Oklahoma State
194. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)- Jordan Jackson, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Air Force
195. Los Angeles Chargers- Jamaree Salyer, Guard, Georgia
196. Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins)- Tyler Badie, Running Back, Missouri
197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles)- Gregory Junior, Cornerback, Ouachita Baptist
198. Philadelphia Eagles (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Jacksonville Jaguars)- Grant Calcaterra, Tight End, SMU
199. Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders)- Cade Mays, Guard, Tennessee
200. New England Patriots- Sam Roberts, Defensive Tackle, Northwest Missouri State
201. Arizona Cardinals- Keaontay Ingram, Running Back, USC
202. Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys)- Michael Woods, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma
203. Chicago Bears ( from Buffalo Bills)- Trestan Ebner, Running Back, Baylor
204. Tennessee Titans- Theo Jackson, Safety, Tennessee
205. Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers)- Austin Deculus, Guard, LSU
206. Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia)- Matt Henningsen, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin
207. Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans from San Francisco 49ers through New York Jets)- Doug Kramer, Center, Illinois
208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs)-Connor Heyward, Fullback, Michigan State
209. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)- Luke Tenuta, Right Tackle, Virginia Tech
210. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)- Chasen Hines, Guard, LSU
211c. Los Angeles Rams- Quentin Lake, Safety, UCLA
212c. Los Angeles Rams- Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, Georgia
213c. Atlanta Falcons- John Fitzpatrick, Tight End, Georgia
214c. Los Angeles Chargers- Ja’Sir Taylor, Cornerback, Wake Forest
215c. Arizona Cardinals- Lecitus Smith, Guard, Virginia Tech
216c. Indianapolis Colts- Curtis Brooks, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Cincinnati
217. Detroit Lions- James Houston, Will Backer, Jackson State
218. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams)- Ko Kieft, Tight End, Minnesota
219. Tennessee Titans- Chance Campbell, Sam Backer, Mississippi
220. San Francisco 49ers- Kalia Davis, Defensive Tackle, UCF
221. San Francisco 49ers- Tariq Castro-Fields, Cornerback, Penn State
Round 7
222. Jacksonville Jaguars- Montaric Brown, Cornerback, Arkansas
223. Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions)- Isaiah Thomas, 4-3 Defensive End, Oklahoma
224. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens)- Cameron Goode, Sam Backer, California
225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets)- Mark Robinson, Linebacker, Ole Miss
226. Chicago Bears (from Cincinnati Bengals, from New York Giants)- Ja’Tyre Carter, Right Tackle, Southern
227. Minnesota Vikings (from Las Vegas Raiders, from Carolina Panthers)- Nick Muse, Tight End, South Carolina
228. Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans)- Tariq Carpenter, Safety, Georgia Tech
229. Seattle Seahawks- Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers
230. Washington Commanders- Chris Paul, Guard, Tulsa
231. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona Cardinals)- Baylon Spector, Will Backer, Clemson
232. Denver Broncos- Falon Hicks, Cornerback, Wisconsin
233. Seattle Seahawks (fromKansas City Chiefs, from Minnesota Vikings)- Dareke Young, Wide Receiver, Lenoir-Rhyne
234. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit Lions, from Cleveland Browns)- Jonathan Ford, Nose Tackle, Miami
235. Los Angeles Rams( from Jacksonville Jaguars, from Baltimore Ravens)- Daniel Hardy, Sam Backer, Montana State
236. Los Angeles Chargers- Deane Leonard,Cornerback, Mississippi
237. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles, from New Orleans Saints)- Chase Lucas, Cornerback, Arizona State
238. Las Vegas Raiders (from Los Angeles Rams, from Miami Dolphins)- Thayer Munford, Guard, Ohio State
239. Indianapolis Colts- Rodney Thomas, Safety, Yale
240. Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts)- Christian Holmes, Cornerback, Oklahoma State
241. Pittsburgh Steelers- Chris Oladokun, Quarterback, South Dakota State
242. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)- Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots)- Jaylen Watson- Cornerback, Washington State
244. Arizona Cardinals- Christian Matthew, Cornerback, Valdosta State
245. New England Patriots (from Dallas through Houston Texans)- Andrew Stueber, Right Tackle, Michigan
246. Cleveland Browns (Buffalo Bills)- Dawson Deaton, Guard, Texas Tech
247. Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)- Skylar Thompson, Quarterback, Kansas State
248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Andre Anthony, Defensive End, LSU
249. Green Bay Packers- Rasheed Walker, Left Tackle, Penn State
250. Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota Vikings, from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos)- Brittain Brown, Running Back, UCLA
251. Kansas City Chiefs- Isaiah Pacheco, Running Back, Rutgers
252. Cincinnati Bengals- Jeffrey Gunter, 4-3 Defensive End, Coastal Carolina
253. Los Angeles Rams- Russ Yeast, Safety, Kansas State
254c. Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)- Elijah Hicks, Safety, California
255c. Chicago Bears, (from Los Angeles Chargers)- Trenton Gill, Punter, NC State
256c. Arizona Cardinals- Jesse Luketa, Mike Backer, Penn State
257c. Arizona Cardinals- Marquis Hayes, Guard, Oklahoma
258c. Green Bay Packers- Samori Toure, Wide Receiver, Nebraska
259c. Kansas City Chiefs- Nazeeh Johnson, Safety, Marshall
260c. Los Angeles Chargers- Zander Horvath, Fullback, Purdue
261c. LA Rams (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)- AJ Arcuri, Right Tackle, Michigan State
262c. San Francisco 49ers- Brock Purdy, Quarterback, Iowa State