NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Every Selection for Every Team

The 2022 NFL Draft has concluded. Every team has made their selection. Here is a list of teams in alphabetical order with each of their picks in each round.

Arizona Cardinals

Round 2; Pick 55 – Trey McBridge, Tight End, Colorado State

Round 3; Pick 87, Cameron Thomas, 4-3 Defensive End, San Diego State, Pick 100c, Myjai Sanders, 3-4 Outside Backer, Cincinnati

Round 6; Pick 201, Keaontay Ingram, Running Back, USC, Pick 215c, Lecitus Smith, Guard, Virginia Tech

Round 7; Pick 244, Christian Matthew, Cornerback, Valdosta State Pick 256c, Jesse Luketa, Mike Backer, Penn State, Pick 257c, Marquis Hayes, Guard, Oklahoma

Atlanta Falcons

Round 1; Pick 8- Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC

Round 2; Pick 38, Arnold Ebiketie, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Penn State,

Round 3; Pick 58, Troy Anderson, Sam Backer, Montana State Pick 74, Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati, Pick 82, DeAngelo Malone, 3-4 Outside Backer, Western Kentucky

Round 5; Pick 151, Tyler Allgeier, Running Back, BYU

Round 6; Pick 190, Justin Shaffer, Guard, Georgia, Pick 213c, John Fitzpatrick, Tight End, Georgia

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1; Pick 14, Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame, Pick 25, Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa

Round 2; Pick 45, David Ojabo, 4-3 Defensive End, Michigan

Round 3; Pick 76, Travis Jones, Nose Tackle, UConn

Round 4; Pick 110, Daniel Faalele, Left Tackle, Minnesota, Pick 119, Jalyn Armour Davis, Cornerback, Alabama Pick 128, Charlie, Kolar, Tight End, Iowa State, Pick 130, Jordan Stout, Punter, Penn State, Pick 139c, Isaiah Likely, Tight End, Coastal Carolina Pick 141c, Damarion Williams, Cornerback, Houston

Round 6; Pick 196, Tyler Badie, Running Back, Missouri

Buffalo Bills

Round 1; Pick 23, Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida

Round 2; Pick 63, James Cook, Running Back, Georgia

Round 3; Pick 89, Terrel Bernard, Will Backer, Baylor

Round 5; Pick 148, Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State

Round 6; Pick 180, Matt Araiza, Punter, San Diego State, Pick 185, Christian Benford, Cornerback, Villanova, Pick 209, Luke Tenuta, Right Tackle, Virginia Tech

Round 7; Pick 231, Baylon Spector, Will Backer, Clemson

Carolina Panthers

Round 1; Pick 6, Ikem Ekwonu, Left Tackle, North Carolina State

Round 3; Pick 94, Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss

Round 4; Pick 120, Brandon Smith, Sam Backer, Penn State,

Round 6; Pick 189, Amare Barno, 3-4 Outside Backer, Virginia Tech, Pick 199, Cade Mays, Guard, Tennessee

Round 7; Pick 242, Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor

Chicago Bears

Round 2; Pick 39, Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington, Pick 48, Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State

Round 3; Pick 71, Velus Jones Jr., Wide Receiver, Tennessee

Round 5; Pick 168, Braxton Jones, Quarterback, Southern Utah, Pick 174, Dominique Robinson, 4-3 Defensive End, Miami (OH)

Round 6; Pick 186, Zachary Thomas, Guard, San Diego State, Pick 203, Trestan Ebner, Running Back, Baylor, Pick 207, Doug Kramer, Center, Illinois

Round 7; Pick 226, Ja’Tyre Carter, Right Tackle, Southern, Pick 254c, Elijah Hicks, Safety, California, Pick 255, Trenton Gill, Punter, NC State

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1; Pick 31, Daxon Hill, Safety, Michigan

Round 2; Pick 60, Cam Taylor- Britt, Cornerback, Nebraska

Round 3; Pick 95, Zachary Carter, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Florida

Round 4; Pick 136, Cordell Volson, Right Tackle, North Dakota State

Round 5; Pick 166, Tycen Anderson, Safety, Toledo

Round 7; Pick 252, Jeffrey Gunter, 4-3 Defensive End, Coastal Carolina

Cleveland Browns

Round 2; Pick 68- Martin Emerson, Cornerback, Mississippi State

Round 3; Pick 78, Alex Wright, 4-3 Defensive End, UAB, Pick 99c, David Bell. Wide Receiver, Purdue

Round 4; Pick 108, Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Tackle, Oklahoma, Pick 124, Cade York, Kicker, LSU

Round 5; Pick 156, Jerome Ford, Running Back, Cincinnati

Round 6; Pick 202, Michael Woods, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma

Round 7; Pick 223, Isaiah Thomas, 4-3 Defensive End, Oklahoma, Pick 246 Dawson Deaton, Guard, Texas Tech

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1; Pick 24, Tyler Smith, Left Tackle, Tulsa

Round 2; Pick 56, Sam Williams, 4-3 Defensive End, Ole Miss

Round 3; Pick 88, Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver, South Alabama

Round 4; Pick 129, Jake Ferguson, Tight End, Wisconsin

Round 5; Pick 155, Matt Waletzko, Left Tackle, North Dakota, Pick 167, DaRon Bland, Cornerback, Fresno State, Pick 176c, Damone Clark, Mike Backer, LSU, Pick 178c, John Ridgeway, Nose Tackle, Arkansas

Round 6; Pick 193, Devin Jackson, Inside Linebacker, Oklahoma State

Denver Broncos

Round 2; Pick 64, Nik Bonitto, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Oklahoma

Round 3; Pick 80, Greg Dulcich, Tight End, UCLA,

Round 4; Pick 115, Damarri Mathis, Safety, Pittsburgh Pick 116, Eyioma Uwazurike, Defensive Tackle, Iowa State

Round 5; Pick 152, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety, Oklahoma, Pick 162, Montrell Washington, Wide Receiver, Samford, Pick 171, Luke Wattenberg, Right Tackle, Washington

Round 6; Pick 206, Matt Henningsen, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin

Round 7; Pick 232, Falon Hicks, Cornerback, Wisconsin

Detroit Lions

Round 1; Pick 2, Aidan Hutchinson, 4-3 Defensive End, Georgia, Pick 12, Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama

Round 2; Pick 46, Josh Paschal, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Kentucky

Round 3; Pick 97, Kerby Joseph, Safety, Illinois

Round 5; Pick 177, James Mitchell, Tight End, Virginia Tech

Round 6; Pick 188, Malcolm Rodriguez, Mike Backer, Oklahoma State, Pick 217c, James Houston, Will Backer, Jackson State

Round 7; Pick 237, Chase Lucas, Cornerback, Arizona State

Green Bay Packers

Round 1; Pick 22, Quay Walker, Sam Backer, Georgia, Pick 28, Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

Round 2; Pick 34, Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State, 

Round 3; Pick 92, Sean Rhyan, Left Tackle, UCLA

Round 4; Pick 132, Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Nevada, Pick 140C, Zach Tom, Center, Wake Forest

Round 5; Pick 179, Kingsley Enagbare, 4-3 Defensive End, South Carolina

Round 7; Pick 228, Tariq Carpenter, Safety, Georgia Tech, Pick 234, Jonathan Ford, Nose Tackle, Miami, Pick 249, Rasheed Walker, Left Tackle, Penn State, Pick 258c, Samori Toure, Wide Receiver, Nebraska

Houston Texans

Round 1; Pick 3, Derek Stingley Jr. Cornerback, LSU, Pick 15, Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M

Round 2; Pick 37, Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor, Pick 44, John Metchie III, Wide Receiver, Alabama

Round 3; Pick 75, Christian Harris, Mike Backer, Alabama

Round 4; Pick 107, Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida

Round 5; Pick 150, Thomas Booker, Defensive Tackle, Stanford, Pick 170, Teagan Quitorianom, Tight End, Oregon State

Round 6; Pick 205, Austin Deculus, Guard, LSU,

Indianapolis Colts

Round 2; Pick 53, Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

Round 3; Pick 73, Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virginia, Pick 77, Bernhard Raimann, Left Tackle, Central Michigan, Pick 96, Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland

Round 5; Pick 159, Eric Johnson, Defensive Tackle, Missouri State Pick 178c

Round 6; Pick 192, Andrew Ogletree, Tight End, Youngstown State, Pick 216c, Curtis Brooks, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Cincinnati

Round 7; Pick 239, Rodney Thomas, Safety, Yale

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1; Pick 1- Travon Walker, 4-3 Defensive End, Georgia, Pick 27, Devin Lloyd, Mike Backer, Utah

Round 3; Pick 65, Luke Fortner, Guard, Kentucky, Pick 70, Chad Muma, Mike Backer, Wyoming

Round 5; Pick 154, Snoop Conner, Running Back, Mississippi,

Round 6; Pick 197, Gregory Junior, Cornerback, Ouachita Baptist,

Round 7; Pick 222, Montaric Brown, Cornerback, Arkansas

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1; Pick 21, Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington, Pick 30, George Karlaftis, 4-3 Defensive End, Purdue

Round 2; Pick 54, Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, Western Michigan, Pick 62, Bryan Cook, Safety, Cincinnati

Round 3; Pick 103c, Leo Chenal, Mike Backer, Wisconsin

Round 4; Pick 135, Joshua Williams, Cornerback, Fayetteville State

Round 5; Pick 145, Darian Kinnard, Guard, Kentucky

Round 7; Pick 244, Jaylen Watson- Cornerback, Washington State, Pick 251, Isaiah Pacheco, Running Back, Rutgers, Pick 259c, Nazeeh Johnson, Safety, Marshall

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 3; Pick 90, Dylan Parham, Guard, Memphis

Round 4; Pick 122, Zamir White, Running Back, Georgia, Pick 126, Neil Farrell Jr, Nose Tackle, LSU

Round 5; Pick 175, Matthew Butler, Defensive Tackle, Tennessee

Round 7; Pick 238, Thayer Munford, Guard, Ohio State, Pick 250, Brittain Brown, Running Back, UCLA

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1; Pick 17, Zion Johnson, Guard, Boston College

Round 3; Pick 79, JT Woods, Safety, Baylor

Round 4; Pick 123, Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M

Round 5; Pick 160, Otito Ogbonnia, Nose Tackle, UCLA

Round 6; Pick 195, Jamaree Salyer, Guard, Georgia, Pick 214c, Ja’Sir Taylor, Cornerback, Wake Forest

Round 7; Pick 236, Deane Leonard, Cornerback, Mississippi, Pick 260c, Zander Horvath, Fullback, Purdue

Los Angeles Rams

Round 3; Pick 104c, Logan Bruss, Guard, Wisconsin

Round 4; Pick 142c, Decobie Durant, Cornerback, South Carolina State

Round 5; Pick 164, Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame Pick 175

Round 6; Pick 211c, Quentin Lake, Safety, UCLA, Pick 212c,Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, Georgia

Round 7; Pick 235, Daniel Hardy, Sam Backer, Montana State, Pick 253, Russ Yeast, Safety, Kansas State, Pick 261c, AJ Arcuri, Right Tackle, Michigan State

Miami Dolphins

Round 3; Pick 102c, Channing Tindall, Mike Backer, Georgia

Round 4; Pick 125, Erik Ezukanma, Wide Receiver, Texas Tech

Round 7; Pick 224, Cameron Goode, Sam Backer, California, Pick 247, Skylar Thompson, Quarterback, Kansas State

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1; Pick 32, Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia

Round 2; Pick 42, Andrew Booth, Cornerback, Clemson, Pick 59, Ed Ingram, Guard, LSU

Round 3; Pick 66, Brian Asamoah II, Will Backer, Oklahoma

Round 4; Pick 118, Akayleb Evans, Cornerback, Missouri

Round 5; Pick 165, Esezi Otonmenwo, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Minnesota, Pick 169, Ty Chandler, Running Back, North Carolina

Round 6; Pick 184, Vederian Lowe, Right Tackle, Illinois, Pick 191, Jalen Nailor, Wide Receiver, Michigan State

Round 7; Pick 227, Nick Muse, Tight End, South Carolina,

New England Patriots

Round 1; Pick 29, Cole Strange, Guard, Chattanooga

Round 2; Pick 50, Tyquan Thornton, Wide Receiver, Baylor

Round 3; Pick 85, Marcus Jones, Cornerback, Patriots

Round 4; Pick 121, Jack Jones, Cornerback, Arizona State, Pick 127, Pierre Strong Jr, Running Back, South Dakota State, Pick 137, Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, Western Kentucky

Round 6; Pick 183, Kevin Harris, Running Back, South Carolina, Pick 200, Sam Roberts, Defensive Tackle, Northwest Missouri State Pick 210, Chasen Hines, Guard, LSU

Round 7; Pick 245, Andrew Stueber, Right Tackle, Michigan

New Orleans Saints

Round 1; Pick 11, Chris Olave, Wide Receiver. Ohio State, Pick 19, Trevor Penning, Left Tackle, Northern Iowa

Round 2; Pick 49, Alontae Taylor, Cornerback Tennessee

Round 5; Pick 161, D’Marco Jackson, Mike Backer, Appalachian State

Round 6; Pick 194, Jordan Jackson, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Air Force

New York Giants

Round 1; Pick 5, Kayvon Thibodeaux, 4-3 Defensive End, Oregon, Pick 7, Evan Neal, Left Tackle, Alabama

Round 2; Pick 43, Wan’Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky

Round 3; Pick 67, Josiah Ezeudu, Guard, North Carolina, Pick 81, Cordale Flott, Cornerback, LSU

Round 4; Pick 112, Daniel Bellinger, Tight End, San Diego State Pick 114, Dane Belton, Safety, Iowa

Round 5; Pick 146, Micah McFadden, Sam Backer, Indiana, Pick 147, D.J. Davidson, Nose Tackle, Arizona State, Pick 173, Marcus McKethan, Guard, North Carolina

Round 6; Pick 182, Darrian Beavers, Sam Backer, Cincinnati

New York Jets

Round 1; Pick 4,Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati, Pick 10, Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State, Pick 26, Jermane Johnson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Florida State

Round 2; Pick 36 Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State

Round 3; Pick 101, Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, Ohio State

Round 4; Pick 111, Max Mitchell, Right Tackle, Louisiana- Lafayette, Pick 117, Michael Clemons, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Texas A&M

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1; Pick 13, Jordan Davis, Nose Tackle, Georgia, Pick 18

Round 2; Pick 51, Cameron Jurgens, Center, Nebraska

Round 3; Pick 83,Nakobe Dean, Mike Backer, Georgia

Round 6; Pick 181, Kyron Johnson, Mike Backer, Kansas, Pick 198, Grant Calcaterra, Tight End, SMU

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1; Pick 20, Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh

Round 2; Pick 52, George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia

Round 3; Pick 84, DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Tackle, Texas A&M

Round 4; Pick 138c, Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis

Round 6; Pick 208, Connor Heyward, Fullback, Michigan State

Round 7; Pick 225, Mark Robinson, Linebacker, Ole Miss Pick 241, Chris Oladokun, Quarterback, South Dakota State

San Francisco 49ers

Round 2; Pick 61- Drake Jackson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, USC

Round 3; Pick 93 Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU, Pick 105c, Danny Gray, Wide Receiver, SMU

Round 4; Pick 134, Spencer Burford, Guard, UTSA

Round 5; Pick 172, Samuel Womack, Cornerback, Toledo

Round 6; Pick 187, Nicholas Zakelj, Right Tackle, Fordham, Pick 220c, Kalia Davis, Defensive Tackle, UCF, Pick 221c, Tariq Castro-Fields, Cornerback, Penn State

Round 7; Pick 262c. Brock Purdy, Quarterback, Iowa State

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1; Pick 9, Charles Cross, Left Tackle, Mississippi State

Round 2; Pick 40, Boye Mafe, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Minnesota, Pick 41, Kenneth Walker, Running Back, Michigan State

Round 3; Pick 72, Abraham Lucas, Left Tackle, Washington State

Round 4; Pick 109, Coby Bryant, Cornerback, Cincinnati

Round 5; Pick 153, Tariq Woolen, Cornerback, UTSA, Pick 158, Tyreke Smith, 3-4 Defensive End, Ohio State

Round 7; Pick 229, Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers, Pick 233, Dareke Young, Wide Receiver, Lenoir-Rhyne

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1; Pick 33, Logan Hall, 4-3 Defensive End, Houston

Round 2; Pick 57, Luke Goedeke, Right Tackle, Central Michigan

Round 3; Pick 91, Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State

Round 4; Pick 106, Cade Otton, Tight End, Washington, Pick 133, Jake Camarda, Punter, Georgia

Round 5; Pick 157, Zyon McCollum, Cornerback, Sam Houston State

Round 6; Pick 218, Ko Kieft, Tight End, Minnesota

Round 7; Pick 248, Andre Anthony, Defensive End, LSU

Tennessee Titans

Round 1; Pick 18, Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas

Round 2; Pick 35, Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn

Round 3; Pick 69, Nicholas Petit- Frere, Left Tackle, Ohio State, Pick 86, Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty

Round 4; Pick 131, Hassan Haskins, Running Back, Michigan, Pick 143c, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland

Round 5; Pick 163, Kyle Phillips, Wide Receiver, UCLA

Round 6; Pick 204, Theo Jackson, Safety, Tennessee Pick 219c, Chance Campbell, Sam Backer, Mississippi

Washington Commanders

Round 1; Pick 16, Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State

Round 2; Pick 47, Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Tackle, Alabama

Round 3; Pick 98c, Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back, Alabama

Round 4; Pick 113, Percy Butler, Safety, Louisiana

Round 5; Pick 144, Sam Howell, Quarterback, North Carolina Pick 149, Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada

Round 7; Pick 230, Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers Pick 240, Christian Holmes, Cornerback, Oklahoma State

Round 1

1.Jacksonville Jaguars- Travon Walker, 4-3 Defensive End, Georgia

2.Detroit Lions- Aidan Hutchinson, 4-3 Defensive End, Georgia

3.Houston Texans- Derek Stingley Jr. Cornerback, LSU

4.New York Jets- Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati

5.New York Giants- Kayvon Thibodeaux, 4-3 Defensive End, Oregon

6.Carolina Panthers- Ikem Ekwonu, Left Tackle, North Carolina State

7.New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)- Evan Neal, Left Tackle, Alabama

8. Atlanta Falcons- Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC

9. Seattle Seahawks- Charles Cross, Left Tackle, Mississippi State

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)- Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

11. New Orleans Saints (from Washington Commanders)- Chris Olave, Wide Receiver. Ohio State

12. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)- Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama

13.Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston Texans, from Cleveland Browns)- Jordan Davis, Nose Tackle, Georgia

14. Baltimore Ravens- Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame

15. Houston Texans ( from Philadelphia Eagles, from Miami)- Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M

16. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans Saints, from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)- Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State

17. Los Angeles Chargers- Zion Johnson, Guard, Boston College

18. Tennessee Titans (Philadelphia Eagles, from New Orleans)- Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) Trevor Penning, Left Tackle, Northern Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers- Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh

21. Kansas City Chiefs (from New England Patriots)- Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)- Quay Walker, Sam Backer, Georgia

23. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens, from Arizona Cardinals)- Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida

24.Dallas Cowboys- Tyler Smith, Left Tackle, Tulsa

25. Baltimore Ravens,(from Buffalo Bills)- Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa

26.New York Jets (from Tennessee Titans)- Jermane Johnson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Florida State

27.Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)- Devin Lloyd, Mike Backer, Utah

28. Green Bay Packers- Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

29.New England Patriots (Kansas City Chiefs, from San Francisco through Miami)- Cole Strange, Guard, Chattanooga

30. Kansas City Chiefs- George Karlaftis, 4-3 Defensive End, Purdue

31. Cincinnati Bengals- Daxon Hill, Safety, Michigan

32. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit, from LA Rams)- Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia

Round 2

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)- Logan Hall, 4-3 Defensive End, Houston

34. Green Bay Packer (Minnesota Vikings, from Detroit Lions)- Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State

35. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)- Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn

36. New York Jets (from New York Giants)-Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State

37. Houston Texans- Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor

38. Atlanta Falcons (from New York Giants,from New York Jets, from Carolina Panthers)- Arnold Ebiketie, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Penn State

39. Chicago Bears- Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington

40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)- Boye Mafe, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Minnesota

41. Seattle Seahawks- Kenneth Walker, Running Back, Michigan State

42. Minnesota Vikings (from Indianapolis Colts, from Washington Commanders)- Andrew Booth, Cornerback, Clemson

43. New York Giants ( from Atlanta Falcons)- Wan’Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky

44. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)- John Metchie III, Wide Receiver, Alabama

45. Baltimore Ravens- David Ojabo, 4-3 Defensive End, Michigan

46. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)- Josh Paschal, 5 Tech Defensive End, Kentucky

47. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)- Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Tackle, Alabama

48. Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)- Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State

49. New Orleans Saints- Alontae Taylor, Cornerback Tennessee

50. New England Patriots (from Kansas City Chiefs)- Tyquan Thornton, Wide Receiver, Baylor

51. Philadelphia Eagles- Cameron Jurgens, Center, Nebraska

52. Pittsburgh Steelers- George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia

53. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota, from Green Bay Packers, from Las Vegas Raiders)- Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

54. Kansas City Chiefs, (from New England Patriots)- Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, Western Michigan

55. Arizona Cardinals- Trey McBridge, Tight End, Colorado State

56. Dallas Cowboys- Sam Williams, 4-3 Defensive End, Ole Miss

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills), Luke Goedeke, Right Tackle, Central Michigan

58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)- Troy Anderson, Sam Backer, Montana State

59. Minnesota Vikings (from Green Bay Packers)- Ed Ingram, Guard, LSU

60. Cincinnati Bengals ( from Buffalo Bills, from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)- Cam Taylor- Britt, Cornerback, Nebraska

61. San Francisco 49ers- Drake Jackson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, USC

62. Kansas City Chiefs- Bryan Cook, Safety, Cincinnati

63. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)- James Cook, Running Back, Georgia

64. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)- Nik Bonitto, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Oklahoma

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars- Luke Fortner, Guard, Kentucky

66. Minnesota Vikings- Brian Asamoah II, Will Backer, Oklahoma

67. New York Giants- Josiah Ezeudu, Guard, North Carolina

68. Cleveland Brown (from Houston Texans)- Martin Emerson, Cornerback, Mississippi State

69. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)- Nicholas Petit- Frere, Left Tackle, Ohio State

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)- Chad Muma, Mike Backer, Wyoming

71. Chicago Bears- Velus Jones Jr., Wide Receiver, Tennessee

72. Seattle Seahawks- Abraham Lucas, Left Tackle, Washington State

73. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)- Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virginia

74. Atlanta Falcons- Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati

75. Houston Texans (from Denver Broncos)- Christian Harris, Mike Backer, Alabama

76. Baltimore Ravens- Travis Jones, Nose Tackle, UConn

77. Indianapolis Colts ( from Minnesota Vikings)- Bernhard Raimann, Left Tackle, Central Michigan

78. Cleveland Browns- Alex Wright, 4-3 Defensive End, UAB

79. Los Angeles Chargers- JT Woods, Safety, Baylor

80. Denver Broncos (from Houston Texans, from New Orleans Saints)- Greg Dulcich, Tight End, UCLA

81. New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins)- Cordale Flott, Cornerback, LSU

82. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts)- DeAngelo Malone, 3-4 Outside Backer, Western Kentucky

83. Philadelphia Eagles- Nakobe Dean, Mike Backer, Georgia

84. Pittsburgh Steelers- DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Tackle, Texas A&M

85. New England Patriots- Marcus Jones, Cornerback, Patriots

86. Tennessee Titans (from Las Vegas Raiders)- Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty

87. Arizona Cardinals- Cameron Thomas, 4-3 Defensive End, San Diego State

88. Dallas Cowboys- Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver, South Alabama

89. Buffalo Bills- Terrel Bernard, Will Backer, Baylor

90. Las Vegas Raiders (from Tennessee Titans)- Dylan Parham, Guard, Memphis

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State

92. Green Bay Packers- Sean Rhyan, Left Tackle, UCLA

93. San Francisco 49ers- Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU

94. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots, from Kansas City Chiefs)- Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss

95. Cincinnati Bengals- Zachary Carter, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Florida

96. Indianapolis Colts (from Denver Broncos, from Los Angeles Rams)- Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland

97. Detroit Lions- Kerby Joseph, Safety, Illinois

98c. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)- Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back, Alabama

99c. Cleveland Browns- David Bell. Wide Receiver, Purdue

100c. Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore Ravens)- Myjai Sanders, 3-4 Outside Backer, Cincinnati

101c. New York Jets (from New Orleans Saints through Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans)- Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, Ohio State

102c. Miami Dolphins- Channing Tindall, Mike Backer, Georgia

103c. Kansas City Chiefs- Leo Chenal, Mike Backer, Wisconsin

104c. Los Angeles Rams- Logan Bruss, Guard, Wisconsin

105c. San Francisco 49ers- Danny Gray, Wide Receiver, SMU

Round 4

106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)- Cade Otton, Tight End, Washington

107. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns, from Detroit Lions)- Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida

108. Cleveland Brown (from Houston Texans)- Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Tackle, Oklahoma

109. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)- Coby Bryant, Cornerback, Cincinnati

110. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants)- Daniel Faalele, Left Tackle, Minnesota

111. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)- Max Mitchell, Right Tackle, Louisiana- Lafayette

112. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)- Daniel Bellinger, Tight End, San Diego State

113. Washington Commanders- Percy Butler, Safety, Louisiana

114. New York Giants (from Atlanta Falcons)- Dane Belton, Safety, Iowa

115. Denver Broncos- Damarri Mathis, Safety, Pittsburgh

116. Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks)- Eyioma Uwazurike, Defensive Tackle, Iowa State

117. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings)- Michael Clemons, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Texas A&M

118. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland Browns)- Akayleb Evans, Cornerback, Missouri

119. Baltimore Ravens- Jalyn Armour Davis, Cornerback, Alabama

120. Panthers (from Washington Commanders, from New Orleans Saints)- Brandon Smith, Sam Backer, Penn State

121. New England Patriots (from Miami Dolphins through Kansas City Chiefs)- Jack Jones, Cornerback, Arizona State

122. Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts)- Zamir White, Running Back, Georgia

123. Los Angeles Chargers- Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M

124. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans (from Philadelphia Eagles)- Cade York, Kicker, LSU

125. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)- Erik Ezukanma, Wide Receiver, Texas Tech

126. Las Vegas Raiders- Neil Farrell Jr, Nose Tackle, LSU

127. New England Patriots- Pierre Strong Jr, Running Back, South Dakota State

128. Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals)- Charlie, Kolar, Tight End, Iowa State

129. Dallas Cowboys- Jake Ferguson, Tight End, Wisconsin

130. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo Bills)- Jordan Stout, Punter, Penn State

131. Tennessee Titans- Hassan Haskins, Running Back, Michigan

132. Green Bay Packers- Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Nevada

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Jake Camarda, Punter, Georgia

134. San Francisco 49ers- Spencer Burford, Guard, UTSA

135. Kansas City Chiefs - Joshua Williams, Cornerback, Fayetteville State

136. Cincinnati Bengals- Cordell Volson, Right Tackle, North Dakota State

137. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers, from Houston Texans through Los Angeles Rams)- Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, Western Kentucky

138c. Steelers (from Detroit Lions)- Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis

139c. Baltimore Ravens- Isaiah Likely, Tight End, Coastal Carolina

140c. Green Bay Packers- Zach Tom, Center, Wake Forest

141c. Baltimore Ravens - Damarion Williams, Cornerback, Houston

142c. Los Angeles Rams- Decobie Durant, Cornerback, South Carolina State

143c. Tennessee Titans- Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland

Round 5

144. Washington Commanders (from Carolina Panthers, from Jacksonville Jaguars)- Sam Howell, Quarterback, North Carolina

145. Kansas City Chiefs, (from Denver Broncos, from Detroit Lions)- Darian Kinnard, Guard, Kentucky

146. New York Giants (from New York Jets)- Micah McFadden, Sam Backer, Indiana

147. New York Giants- D.J. Davidson, Nose Tackle, Arizona State

148. Buffalo Bills ( from Chicago Bears, from Houston Texans)- Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State

149. Washington Commanders (from Carolina Panthers)- Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada

150. Houston Texans (from Chicago Bears )- Thomas Booker, Defensive Tackle, Stanford

151. Atlanta Falcons- Tyler Allgeier, Running Back, BYU

152. Denver Broncos ( from Seattle Seahawks, from Denver Broncos)- Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety, Oklahoma

153. Seattle Seahawks- Tariq Woolen, Cornerback, UTSA

154. Jacksonville Jaguars ( from Philadelphia Eagles)- Snoop Conner, Running Back, Mississippi

155. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)- Matt Waletzko, Left Tackle, North Dakota

156. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota Vikings, from Baltimore Ravens)- Jerome Ford, Running Back, Cincinnati

157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars, from Minnesota Vikings)- Zyon McCollum, Cornerback, Sam Houston State

158. Seattle Seahawks ( from Kansas City Chiefs, from Miami Dolphins through New England Patriots)- Tyreke Smith, 3-4 Defensive End, Ohio State

159. Indianapolis Colts- Eric Johnson, Defensive Tackle, Missouri State

160. Los Angeles Chargers- Otito Ogbonnia, Nose Tackle, UCLA

161. New Orleans Saints- D’Marco Jackson, Mike Backer, Appalachian State

162. Denver Broncos (from Houston Texans, from Philadelphia Eagles)- Montrell Washington, Wide Receiver, Samford

163. Tennessee Titans (from Pittsburgh Steelers through New York Jets)- Kyle Phillips, Wide Receiver, UCLA

164. Los Angeles Rams (from Las Vegas Raiders, from New England Patriots)- Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame

165. Minnesota Vikings (from Las Vegas Raiders)- Esezi Otonmenwo, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Minnesota

166. Cincinnati Bengals, from Chicago Bears, from Houston Texans, from Arizona Cardinals through Philadelphia Eagles)- Tycen Anderson, Safety, Toledo

167. Dallas Cowboys- DaRon Bland, Cornerback, Fresno State

168. Chicago Bears (from Buffalo Bills)- Braxton Jones, Quarterback, Southern Utah

169. Minnesota Vikings (form New York Jets, from Tennessee Titans)- Ty Chandler, Running Back, North Carolina

170. Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New England Patriots)- Teagan Quitorianom, Tight End, Oregon State

171. Denver Broncos (from Green Bay Packers)- Luke Wattenberg, Right Tackle, Washington

172. San Francisco 49ers- Samuel Womack, Cornerback, Toledo

173. New York Giants (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs)- Marcus McKethan, Guard, North Carolina

174. Chicago Bears (from Cincinnati Bengals)- Dominique Robinson, 4-3 Defensive End, Miami (OH)

175. Las Vegas Raiders (from Los Angeles Rams)- Matthew Butler, Defensive Tackle, Tennessee

176c. Dallas Cowboys- Damone Clark, Mike Backer, LSU

177c. Detroit Lions- James Mitchell, Tight End, Virginia Tech

178c. Dallas Cowboys- John Ridgeway, Nose Tackle, Arkansas

179c. Green Bay Packers ( from Denver Broncos, from Indianapolis Colts)- Kingsley Enagbare, 4-3 Defensive End, South Carolina

Round 6

180. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)- Matt Araiza, Punter, San Diego State

181. Philadelphia Eagles ( from Detroit Lions)- Kyron Johnson, Mike Backer, Kansas

182. New York Giants- Darrian Beavers, Sam Backer, Cincinnati

183. New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)- Kevin Harris, Running Back, South Carolina

184. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)- Vederian Lowe, Right Tackle, Illinois

185. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)- Christian Benford, Cornerback, Villanova

186. Chicago Bears- Zachary Thomas, Guard, San Diego State

187. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)- Nicholas Zakelj, Right Tackle, Fordham

188. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles, from Jacksonville Jaguars, from Seattle Seahawks)- Malcolm Rodriguez, Mike Backer, Oklahoma State

189. Carolina Panthers, (from Washington Commanders)- Amare Barno, 3-4 Outside Backer, Virginia Tech

190. Atlanta Falcons- Justin Shaffer, Guard, Georgia

191. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens), Jalen Nailor, Wide Receiver, Michigan State

192. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota Vikings)- Andrew Ogletree, Tight End, Youngstown State

193. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)- Devin Jackson, Inside Linebacker, Oklahoma State

194. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)- Jordan Jackson, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Air Force

195. Los Angeles Chargers- Jamaree Salyer, Guard, Georgia

196. Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins)- Tyler Badie, Running Back, Missouri

197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles)- Gregory Junior, Cornerback, Ouachita Baptist

198. Philadelphia Eagles (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Jacksonville Jaguars)- Grant Calcaterra, Tight End, SMU

199. Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders)- Cade Mays, Guard, Tennessee

200. New England Patriots- Sam Roberts, Defensive Tackle, Northwest Missouri State

201. Arizona Cardinals- Keaontay Ingram, Running Back, USC

202. Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys)- Michael Woods, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma

203. Chicago Bears ( from Buffalo Bills)- Trestan Ebner, Running Back, Baylor

204. Tennessee Titans- Theo Jackson, Safety, Tennessee

205. Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers)- Austin Deculus, Guard, LSU

206. Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia)- Matt Henningsen, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin

207. Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans from San Francisco 49ers through New York Jets)- Doug Kramer, Center, Illinois

208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs)-Connor Heyward, Fullback, Michigan State

209. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)- Luke Tenuta, Right Tackle, Virginia Tech

210. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)- Chasen Hines, Guard, LSU

211c. Los Angeles Rams- Quentin Lake, Safety, UCLA

212c. Los Angeles Rams- Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, Georgia

213c. Atlanta Falcons- John Fitzpatrick, Tight End, Georgia

214c. Los Angeles Chargers- Ja’Sir Taylor, Cornerback, Wake Forest

215c. Arizona Cardinals- Lecitus Smith, Guard, Virginia Tech

216c. Indianapolis Colts- Curtis Brooks, 5 Tech Defensive Tackle, Cincinnati

217. Detroit Lions- James Houston, Will Backer, Jackson State

218. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams)- Ko Kieft, Tight End, Minnesota

219. Tennessee Titans- Chance Campbell, Sam Backer, Mississippi

220. San Francisco 49ers- Kalia Davis, Defensive Tackle, UCF

221. San Francisco 49ers- Tariq Castro-Fields, Cornerback, Penn State

Round 7

222. Jacksonville Jaguars- Montaric Brown, Cornerback, Arkansas

223. Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions)- Isaiah Thomas, 4-3 Defensive End, Oklahoma

224. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens)- Cameron Goode, Sam Backer, California

225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets)- Mark Robinson, Linebacker, Ole Miss

226. Chicago Bears (from Cincinnati Bengals, from New York Giants)- Ja’Tyre Carter, Right Tackle, Southern

227. Minnesota Vikings (from Las Vegas Raiders, from Carolina Panthers)- Nick Muse, Tight End, South Carolina

228. Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans)- Tariq Carpenter, Safety, Georgia Tech

229. Seattle Seahawks- Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers

230. Washington Commanders- Chris Paul, Guard, Tulsa

231. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona Cardinals)- Baylon Spector, Will Backer, Clemson

232. Denver Broncos- Falon Hicks, Cornerback, Wisconsin

233. Seattle Seahawks (fromKansas City Chiefs, from Minnesota Vikings)- Dareke Young, Wide Receiver, Lenoir-Rhyne

234. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit Lions, from Cleveland Browns)- Jonathan Ford, Nose Tackle, Miami

235. Los Angeles Rams( from Jacksonville Jaguars, from Baltimore Ravens)- Daniel Hardy, Sam Backer, Montana State

236. Los Angeles Chargers- Deane Leonard,Cornerback, Mississippi

237. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles, from New Orleans Saints)- Chase Lucas, Cornerback, Arizona State

238. Las Vegas Raiders (from Los Angeles Rams, from Miami Dolphins)- Thayer Munford, Guard, Ohio State

239. Indianapolis Colts- Rodney Thomas, Safety, Yale

240. Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts)- Christian Holmes, Cornerback, Oklahoma State

241. Pittsburgh Steelers- Chris Oladokun, Quarterback, South Dakota State

242. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)- Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots)- Jaylen Watson- Cornerback, Washington State

244. Arizona Cardinals- Christian Matthew, Cornerback, Valdosta State

245. New England Patriots (from Dallas through Houston Texans)- Andrew Stueber, Right Tackle, Michigan

246. Cleveland Browns (Buffalo Bills)- Dawson Deaton, Guard, Texas Tech

247. Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)- Skylar Thompson, Quarterback, Kansas State

248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Andre Anthony, Defensive End, LSU

249. Green Bay Packers- Rasheed Walker, Left Tackle, Penn State

250. Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota Vikings, from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos)- Brittain Brown, Running Back, UCLA

251. Kansas City Chiefs- Isaiah Pacheco, Running Back, Rutgers

252. Cincinnati Bengals- Jeffrey Gunter, 4-3 Defensive End, Coastal Carolina

253. Los Angeles Rams- Russ Yeast, Safety, Kansas State

254c. Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)- Elijah Hicks, Safety, California

255c. Chicago Bears, (from Los Angeles Chargers)- Trenton Gill, Punter, NC State

256c. Arizona Cardinals- Jesse Luketa, Mike Backer, Penn State

257c. Arizona Cardinals- Marquis Hayes, Guard, Oklahoma

258c. Green Bay Packers- Samori Toure, Wide Receiver, Nebraska

259c. Kansas City Chiefs- Nazeeh Johnson, Safety, Marshall

260c. Los Angeles Chargers- Zander Horvath, Fullback, Purdue

261c. LA Rams (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)- AJ Arcuri, Right Tackle, Michigan State

262c. San Francisco 49ers- Brock Purdy, Quarterback, Iowa State

