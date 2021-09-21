Hot Take Tuesday: Verone McKinley III can be the next Budda Baker

There are several roles a safety can play at the next level. It is why scouts are starting to move away from strong safety and free safety and just making it one position. Getting someone who can impact the game in a multitude of ways is what teams covet. One of those players at the next level is Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker. Coming out of the University of Washington, Baker had a lot of first-round qualities to his game. A lack of overall size hurt his stock, resulting in him going in the second round, but Baker has outplayed where he was drafted and then some. Baker is really good at everything. He can tackle, play the run and is excellent in coverage. A player with a similar skillset who can declare for the 2022 NFL draft is Verone McKinley III out of Oregon. The comparison starts with their size. McKinley is a verified 5'11" 196 pounds, while Baker is 5'10" 195 pounds. They both have 30 ¾ inch arms as well. That is just the beginning, however.

On film, McKinley III, similar to how Baker was in college, is always in the right position on the field. His football IQ is through the roof, and he never seems to look lost on the field. Even when McKinley III was starting as just a redshirt freshman, he looked like he belonged. Yes, the talent was there, but unlike most young players who play slow, it looked like McKinley III was a step ahead of the offense at all times. McKinley III was a part of arguably the best secondary in the nation, but he still stood out, with great film and four interceptions on the season.

Last season, it seemed like people forgot about McKinley III. The shortened season contributed to it, but he still looked really good on film. Going into his redshirt junior season, there wasn't much buzz around one of the best safeties in the country. It didn't take very long into his 2021 season for McKinley III to remind people how talented he is. His game against Fresno State was fantastic, and he followed it up with one of the best performances of the year against Ohio State. Watching live and on film, he was the best player on the field. McKinley III was a really big reason why Oregon could go on the road and beat a top-five team in the country. What was so special about the performance was how much he was able to impact the game. McKinley III was making plays on special teams, breaking up passes and had a game-sealing interception. Many times, safeties do their job. They play bend but don't break football. McKinley III took calculated chances, and they paid off for him. After that huge performance in week two against Ohio State, McKinley III followed it with a two-interception game against Stony Brook, bringing his total to three in three games.

Yes, the stats are excellent, but McKinley III has been very consistent on film over the course of his career. He displays fantastic range and playmaking ability. Defensive coordinators can trust him as a center fielder, as he can play single high. In the slot, McKinley III is elite. His awareness and coverage skills allow him to shut down his opponents. Those qualities were evident in Budda Baker's film coming out.

Many teams made the mistake of skipping on Baker but shouldn't let the opportunity to grab a player like McKinley III if he chooses to declare for the 2022 draft. He is a top 32 talent in the draft and has what it takes to be a pro-bowl caliber player and impact a team similar to how Baker has.

