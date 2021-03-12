Levi Onwuzurike - Defensive Tackle Washington Huskies Scouting Report

LEVI ONWUZURIKE | Washington | DT | #95 | rSr | 6027 | 290 | 4.96e | Allen, TX | Allen HS | 03.03.98

Overview:

The University of Washington continues to pump out talent on the defensive side of the ball. With a couple notable defenders poised to be huge players in the 2021 draft, Onwuzurike could be one of the best-kept secrets in the cycle. In a class desperately trying to find interior pass rushers, Onwuzurike has flashed some of the highest potential of the bunch. He is cat quick with impressive flexibility inside, showing the talent to “get skinny” and shoot gaps at a high level. In the run game, he shows enough anchor to occupy multiple blockers while still working laterally at proper depth. The next step is for Onwuzurike to put it all together. For as talented as he is, the production does not yet match the overall skill set. If he is able to gain any sort of consistency, Onwuzurike could hear his name called inside the top 50.

Background:

Was selected as an All-Pac 12 first-team selection in 2019. Opted out of the 2020 season. Was a consensus three-star recruit by every major recruiting service coming out of Allen High School; was coached by Tom Westerberg.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.