2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Defensive Tackles

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our defensive tackle rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

It is somewhat of a down year for defensive tackle prospects, with Christian Barmore (Alabama) and Levi Onwuzurike (Washington) topping our rankings—both players figure into the top 50 equation. After that, talents such as athletic Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, who also brings off-field concerns and agile Ohio State Tommy Togiai, who is primed for an eye-popping pro day, figure to be next in line to hear their name called.

Please note: We have done our best to classify down linemen into defensive tackles, nose tackles, 3-4 defensive ends and 4-3 defensive ends. Be sure to check back periodically for updated rankings throughout the pro day circuit and feel free to leave us a comment below.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.