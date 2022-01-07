Skip to main content
NFL Draft: 2022 HBCU Scouting Combine Tracker

View the latest updated tracker for the 2022 NFL Draft HBCU Combine for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The following players have invited to the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible, brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

When is the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?

  • January 28th-29th, 2022

Where is the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?

  • Mobile, Alabama

What is the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine Schedule?

  • TBD

How to watch the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?

  • NFL Network

NFL Draft Scouting Combine

Who is invited to the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?

WR Dee Anderson, Alabama A&M

QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

RB Ezra Gray, Alabama State

QB Felix Harper, Alcorn State

SS Juwan Taylor, Alcorn State

OLB Solomon Wise, Transfer Portal

WR Josh Wilkes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WR Ke'Shawn Williams, Wake Forest

OLB Untareo Johnson, Bethune-Cookman

OT Jamal Savage, Bethune-Cookman

WR Trey Gross, Delaware State

WR Kwannah Kollie, Delaware State

FS Elvin DeLa Rosa, Fayetteville State

DE Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State

SS Antwan Collier, Transfer Portal

OG Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M

WR Shemar Bridges, Fort Valley State

OG James Fagan, Transfer Portal

QB Jett Duffey, Hampton

WR Keith Corbin, Jackson State

RB Kingston Davis, Lane (TN)

OLB Jerry Garner, Mississippi Valley State

QB Juwan Carter, Norfolk State

DE Chris Myers, Norfolk State

WR Korey Banks, North Carolina A&T

WR Ron Hunt, North Carolina A&T

RB Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T

QB Jawon Pass, Prairie View A&M

ILB Chad Gilchrist, South Carolina State

CB Zafir Kelly, South Carolina State

WR Will Vereen, South Carolina State

WR Marquis McClain, Southern

QB Ladarius Skelton, Southern

OT Cam Durley, Tennessee State

DS Cory Rahman, Tennessee State

WR Jonathan Giles, Texas Southern

RB Jeff Proctor, Texas Southern

DS Will Adams, Virginia State

DE Javon Frazier, Virginia State

OT Zach Wilcox, Virginia State

hbcu legacy bowl.jfif
