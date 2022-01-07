NFL Draft: 2022 HBCU Scouting Combine Tracker
The following players have invited to the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible, brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
When is the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?
- January 28th-29th, 2022
Where is the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?
- Mobile, Alabama
What is the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine Schedule?
- TBD
How to watch the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?
- NFL Network
NFL Draft Scouting Combine
Who is invited to the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?
WR Dee Anderson, Alabama A&M
QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M
RB Ezra Gray, Alabama State
QB Felix Harper, Alcorn State
SS Juwan Taylor, Alcorn State
OLB Solomon Wise, Transfer Portal
WR Josh Wilkes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
WR Ke'Shawn Williams, Wake Forest
OLB Untareo Johnson, Bethune-Cookman
OT Jamal Savage, Bethune-Cookman
WR Trey Gross, Delaware State
WR Kwannah Kollie, Delaware State
FS Elvin DeLa Rosa, Fayetteville State
DE Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State
SS Antwan Collier, Transfer Portal
OG Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M
WR Shemar Bridges, Fort Valley State
OG James Fagan, Transfer Portal
QB Jett Duffey, Hampton
WR Keith Corbin, Jackson State
Read More
RB Kingston Davis, Lane (TN)
OLB Jerry Garner, Mississippi Valley State
QB Juwan Carter, Norfolk State
DE Chris Myers, Norfolk State
WR Korey Banks, North Carolina A&T
WR Ron Hunt, North Carolina A&T
RB Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T
QB Jawon Pass, Prairie View A&M
ILB Chad Gilchrist, South Carolina State
CB Zafir Kelly, South Carolina State
WR Will Vereen, South Carolina State
WR Marquis McClain, Southern
QB Ladarius Skelton, Southern
OT Cam Durley, Tennessee State
DS Cory Rahman, Tennessee State
WR Jonathan Giles, Texas Southern
RB Jeff Proctor, Texas Southern
DS Will Adams, Virginia State
DE Javon Frazier, Virginia State
OT Zach Wilcox, Virginia State
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.