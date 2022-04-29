NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers select Ikem Ekwonu 6th Overall

The first offensive lineman taken in the 2022 NFL draft goes to the Carolina Panthers sticking with the hometown kid, Ickey Ekwonu, from NC State. Ekwonu is a massive and strong left tackle who will step in and be a dominating presence on the Panther's offensive line. He is very athletic for his size as well and will be a great lead blocker for Christian McCaffrey. That is if McCaffrey is still a panther by the end of this draft. D

uring his college career Ekwonu was the anchor of a much improved NC State football team and having grown up a Panthers fan will give a lot of juice to the franchise not just in his play but the excitement of the community.

