NFL Draft: Darrian Beavers is this year's Zaven Collins

Zaven Collins LAUNCHED himself up NFL Draft rankings last year. Can Darrian Beavers be the next BIG NFL Draft riser? Read more to find out.

No position has changed more in the past few decades than linebacker. The days of valuing run stuffers who don't offer much against the pass are over. Athleticism can't be overlooked anymore, and traits have become extremely important.

This is why players like Zaven Collins and Jamin Davis were top 20 picks. Both of them had unbelievable size and were freak athletes. They can drop back into zone coverage, rush the passer and consistently display incredible range. In projecting to the next level and dealing with NFL size and speed, all of those traits are critical in being a successful linebacker.

The 2022 class pales in comparison to its predecessor, but one linebacker stands out and is very similar to Collins, who went 16: Cincinnati's Darrian Beavers.

The journey to stardom for Beavers has been a unique one. After playing high school football in Cincinnati, he decided to take his talents to UConn. Beavers played safety and wide receiver in high school; his next-level position was at linebacker.

It didn't take very long for Beavers to make his presence felt, playing in every game as a true freshman. Beavers followed up an impressive freshman campaign with six starts as a sophomore, where he led the team in sacks and had 4.5 tackles for a loss.

Even though he had tremendous success for the Huskies, Beavers elected to transfer to Cincinnati. That move has paid dividends for Beavers. Each year, Beavers has drastically improved his play. He was solid in 2019 and then really took a step forward in 2020 that resulted in him being named second-team All-AAC. Beavers recorded 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and two interceptions.

Instead of declaring for the draft, Beavers felt there was more to be done in college. Beavers was growing into his verified 6042 255 pound frame and wanted to show scouts what he is fully capable of as a player.

This season, Beavers has looked like an entirely different player. He has developed into an elite rusher, his instincts are on another level, and he has dominated week in and week out for the Bearcats. This has led him to be named a Butkus Award finalist and garner much attention from NFL scouts.

The film backs up the hype Beavers has received. From a player of his size, Beavers is an impressive mover. He drops back into coverage with ease and uses his phenomenal length and instincts to make plays coming downhill. Beavers rarely misses tackles as a run defender and has the range to work sideline to sideline. What makes Beavers a really special player is his ability to hunt down the quarterback. When playing off the edge, Beavers shows a combination of excellent power and bend. He has been one of the best pass rushers on tape this season. Beavers is also scheme versatile and should translate well as a MIKE or SAM, with the ability to be a rusher on passing downs.

Beavers will check all of the boxes on the field, but his athleticism makes him a potential pro bowl player. It wouldn't be shocking to see Beavers be the talk of the combine, with how good of an athlete he is on film; expect him to test better than Collins did last season.

In a linebacker class without a clear-cut number one player, Beavers could rise to that level. He has the tape and athleticism to do so. These next few months will be crucial for Beaver's stock. He'll have the conference championship and most likely College Football Playoff, followed by the Senior Bowl and Combine. If he stands out the way he is capable of, Beavers has the talent and upside to rise to first-round status in the mold of the next Zaven Collins.

