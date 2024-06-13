Pittsburgh Steelers' Day 3 pick, Year 1 starter: OG Mason McCormick
The Pittsburgh Steelers went all in on their offensive line in the 2024 draft, and that was a neccessary construct for general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh hasn't had a plus-level offensive line in years, so the Steelers selected Washington tackle Troy Fautanu with the 20th overall pick, West Virginia center Zach Frazier with the 51st overall pick, and South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick with the 119th overall pick in the fourth round.
McCormick is a small-school guy with marquee talent, and he should be able to be a factor right away. Last season for the Jackrabbits per Pro Football Focus, he allowed no sacks, no quarterback hits, and three quarterback pressures on 376 pass-blocking snaps. And as a run-blocker, the First-team Associated Press FCS All-American and First-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference star was a real problem for opposing defenders, as he had a predilection for moving them right off the screen.
Ah yes, the testing numbers. At the 2024 scouting combine, the 6' 4¼", 309-pound McCormick posted a 81⅝" wingspan (83rd percentile for offensive guards since 1999, per MockDraftable.com), and his 33⅞" arm length was 75th percentile. McCormick's vertical leap of 35½" was 98th percentile, as was his 117" broad jump.
So, the tape and the metrics agree.
"We're looking for guys with talent," Tomlin said right after the draft of his three new offensive linemen. "Oftentimes that talent is coupled with experience. It's good to have a group that is mature as players and as people, and I think that's reflective of the collective that you're talking about. All that means is we should expect those guys to have a high floor and maybe have a good presentation of what they're capable of early on, and for that, we're excited certainly."
As for McCormick, he seems to have a nice balance between the professional and the personal.
"I think on the field, there's only one way to play this game," he said in his post-draft presser. "And when you're off the field, there's no reason not to be a good person and nice to people."
But on the field, McCormick adds an element of pure nastiness that is Steelers all the way.