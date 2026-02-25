2026 NFL Draft DB Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
Defensive backs participated at the NFL Combine on Friday evening. The large group saw cornerbacks and safeties combined. The impressive workout session proved the 2026 NFL Draft features a strong class of cornerback and safety prospects. NFL teams will be able to identify their preferred flavor to fit their respective defensive schemes.
Upwards of 15 defensive backs made our initial top 100 prospect rankings. The NFL Combine also created some movement all throughout our positional rankings. With the NFL Combine officially in our rearview mirror, we've updated our top 10 defensive backs.
Top 10 Defensive Backs in the 2026 NFL Draft: Post Combine Update
1. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is the best overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. The versatile safety triggers downhill with physicality and intentional violence. Downs reads the game at an incredibly high level, allowing him to make consistent plays on ball carriers. He'll make an immediate impact on an NFL defense.
2. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
Mansoor Delane was the best cornerback on a college football field in 2025. Coverage instincts are evident on tape as Delane took a huge step forward at LSU after previously playing at Virginia Tech. He notched two interceptions and a career-high 11 pass breakups. He'll thrive as a boundary cornerback in both man and zone concepts in the NFL.
3. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy did not play during the 2025 season due to a torn ACL suffered in January. He'll be more than a full calendar year removed from the injury once the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around, and we're placing faith in his recovery. McCoy was elite throughout the 2024 campaign, putting high-level coverage traits on film. A well-balanced skill set is present through athleticism and high-end technique.
4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Colton Hood is still developing coverage instincts, but his athleticism is truly off the charts. Hood approaches every rep with physicality and confidence. The Tennessee cornerback displays terrific lateral explosion on tape, consistently staying in-phase while playing physical man coverage.
5. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman could be a big-time NFL Combine riser. Don't be shocked if his name begins surfacing in first-round mock drafts after the upcoming week in Indianapolis. Thieneman is super big, long, and athletic, and he's versatile enough to wear multiple hats for a defense, both as a coverage and run-stopping expert.
6. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
7. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
D'Angelo Ponds is a nickel-only prospect at 5-9, 173, but he'll be a competitive playmaker for an NFL defense. He's extremely versatile with elite instincts in coverage. Ponds left college football as a National Championship winner, and with 31 career pass breakups and seven interceptions. The Miami, Florida native will continue to rack up ball production at the next level.
8. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
South Carolina's Brandon Cisse is athletic and physical when deployed in press-man coverage. Cisse is active with his hands to disrupt wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. The technical aspects of his game are currently a little inconsistent, as he'll be tasked with improving his instincts and patience at the next level.
9. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a heat seeking missile. The Rockets standout triggers downhill with outstanding closing speed and creates legitimate pop as a tackler. McNeil-Warren is a physical tone setter around the line of scrimmage and could play a Nick Emmanwori-like role for an NFL defense next season.
10. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson is a technically proficient defender in coverage. He's an easy mover who is savvy and athletic while staying in-phase with his assignment. Johnson made quarterbacks regret testing him in coverage this past season by recording four interceptions and eight pass breakups.