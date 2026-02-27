15 Defensive Backs Who Won the NFL Combine
Cornerbacks and safeties were combined into one big defensive backs group at the NFL Combine on Friday. The 2026 NFL Draft puts forth an exciting class of cornerbacks and safeties. Unsurprisingly, they produced some must-watch results during Friday's workout portion of the combine.
On Thursday, off-ball linebackers, defensive lineman, and EDGE rushers impressed at the NFL Combine. On Friday, it was time for the defensive backs to shine under Lucas Oil Stadium's bright lights. We've identified which defensive backs improved their pre-draft stock at the combine.
2026 NFL Combine Winners: Defensive Backs
D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
Excuse us, D'Angelo Ponds did what?!? The National Championship-winning cornerback leaped a chart-topping 43.5 inch vertical at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds. That result ties Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles for the best vertical through two days at the combine.
Ponds was the 31st ranked prospect on our initial top 100 rankings and we have zero regrets. He's a highly competitive cornerback in coverage with three-position versatility and instincts. Ponds' athletic profile helps compliments an on-field resume that includes 31 career pass breakups and seven interceptions.
Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri
Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. ran the fastest 40-yard dash among all defensive backs at 4.32 seconds with a 1.51 ten-yard split. That'll track for NFL scouts! Pride also leaped a cool 10-foot-8 broad jump.
Pride showcased a ton of competitive spirit while playing boundary corner in the SEC this past season. Most NFL scouts believe he'll play nickel corner partially due to size deficiencies. Pride approaches every rep with physicality, and he has the athletic profile to have confidence in his recovery ability.
Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
NFL scouts were looking forward to watching Dillon Thieneman test and the Oregon safety did not disappoint. Thieneman leaped the second-best vertical jump among safeties at 41 inches, and his 10-foot-5 broad jump tied for sixth. The athletic defensive back then ran a blazing-fast 4.37.
Thieneman established himself as a first-round prospect at the NFL Combine. He was a fringe top-32 pick entering the week in Indianapolis. Thieneman is a do-it-all safety, and he'll be the second prospect selected at the position behind Caleb Downs.
Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
NFL scouts wanted to see San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson display his long speed. He answered those questions at the NFL Combine. Johnson ran an excellent 4.40 at a rocked-up 6-0, 193. His 38 inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump results were outstanding for his size, too.
Johnson watches as a scheme-versatile and athletic corner. Several cornerback-needy teams are expected to target him during the second round. Johnson has no issues mirroring his assignment's movements in coverage.
Lorenzo Styles Jr., DB, Ohio State
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles stole the show on Thursday. On Friday, his brother Lorenzo Styles Jr. tried his best to rival his younger sibling. Styles ran a wicked 4.27, the fastest 40-yard dash result through two NFL Combine days.
Did we just witness the most athletic family take center stage in NFL Combine history? Styles played a reserve role for the Buckeyes after previously attending Notre Dame. The athletic traits scream developmental prospect.
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
We've been mentioning Charles Demmings among the most underrated prospects in this entire draft. His performance at the NFL Combine will probably alert the general public. Demmings placed second-best in the vertical (42") and broad jump (11'0") results for cornerbacks. He also ran an excellent 4.41 at 6-1, 193.
Demmings played shutdown coverage, allowing a passer rating of 39.8 when targeted. The Lumberjacks standout, who also looked great at the Senior Bowl, is extremely confident and physical. Demmings should start generating top-100 buzz after the combine.
Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
Genesis Smith leaped the highest vertical among all safeties at 42.5 inches. The Arizona defensive back also placed fourth in the broad jump at his position (10-foot-8). Smith then ran a stellar 4.48, placing an appropriate bow on a nice workout.
Smith showcased impressive range for the Wildcats. He accumulated 19 passes defensed and five interceptions in three seasons. Smith should be a true asset to an NFL defense when playing a sideline-to-sideline role in single-high or two-high concepts.
Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
Washington's Tacario Davis was the longest cornerback in attendance with 33 3/8" arms and an 81-inch wingspan on his 6-foot-4, 194-pound frame. The former Arizona transfer ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, an astounding result given his size profile. Size, speed, and length routinely translate for cornerbacks and Davis checked boxes in bunches.
Unsurprisingly, Davis utilizes that frame to disrupt receivers. Length is used to reroute and make pass catchers uncomfortable. Davis moves incredibly well for his size, an opinion that was reinforced by his NFL Combine showing.
Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore ran a blazing fast 4.42, which wasn't shocking given his track and field background. A pure specimen and special high school athlete, Kilgore's 10-foot-10 broad jump tied for the chart-topping result among safeties. That's an elite physical profile.
Kilgore possesses the size, speed, and athleticism that NFL defensive coordinators covet at the position. Kilgore is just so physically impressive. He's also versatile on tape, playing multiple positions in the defensive backfield as needed.
Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette ran a blazing-fast 4.38, second-best among corners. The Norfolk, Virginia native was one of two defenders at his position to run under 4.40. That same play speed was evident on Everette's Bulldogs tape.
The 40 time is even more impressive when considering Everette is 6-1, 196. Size and speed are undeniable traits of his. At Georgia, Everette accumulated eight career pass breakups in 2025, with four combined interceptions in his final two campaigns.
Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal leaped the best broad jump at 11-foot-2. He also finished sixth among cornerbacks in the vertical jump, clearing 40 inches. On tape, Neal is a 6-foot-2, 203 pound physical cornerback with length and strength.
Neal also ran a 4.49, which is a fairly outstanding result given his frame. Unsurprisingly, Neal utilizes his frame to play physical press-man coverage. He's a timing disruptor who had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups for the Razorbacks in 2025.
VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
Kansas State safety VJ Payne possesses one of the highest football IQ's of any prospect in this year's class. His strong communication skills were on display at this year's Senior Bowl. Payne now proved to be an outstanding athlete, too.
Payne ran a 4.40 at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, an eye-popping long-speed result given his frame. His 10-foot-7 broad jump also equaled Bud Clark for fifth-best among safeties. Payne combines natural instincts and leadership ability with athleticism, an excellent combination which is typically predictive of future success.
Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes measured in at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds before running a 4.33, the fourth-fastest result among all defensive backs. Stukes appeared to pull up slightly lame, indicating he might've been capable of shaving that number down closer to 4.30. He also leaped a10-foot-10 broad and 38 inch vertical.
Stukes is a ballhawk who registered a career-high four interceptions in 2025. His preferred approach in coverage is physicality. Stukes is a flat-out playmaker with size and athleticism to boot.
Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III tied for the second-best vertical (42 inches) and broad jump (11-foot) results among all participating corners. His 40 was a respectable 4.52, which looks acceptable when taking his 6-foot-2, 189-pound frame into account. Lee checked boxes for NFL scouts.
Lee relies on size and length in coverage. The more technical aspects of playing cornerback remain a work in progress for him. His overall physical make-up will give defensive coordinators something worth developing at the next level.
Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma
Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings was arguably the surprise of Friday's combine festivities. The Broken Arrow native ran a 4.32, the fastest result of any pure safety in attendance (Styles Jr. is listed as a safety, but primarily played cornerback at Ohio State). Spears-Jennings also leaped a quality 10-foot-5 broad jump.
Spears-Jennings was a fairly consistent tackler for the Sooners. He registered back-to-back seasons with 59-plus takedowns. Pairing his athletic profile with four years of experience at Oklahoma should get him drafted.