2026 NFL Draft LB Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
Linebackers dominated the NFL Combine. Ohio State's Sonny Styles was arguably the most impressive prospect in attendance at this year's event regardless of position. Styles made history through his rare athletic testing numbers.
The 2026 NFL Draft features an excellent class of off-ball linebacker prospects. From downhill thumpers to rangy playmakers, NFL teams will be able to identify the preferred fit in their scheme. The NFL Combine also created some movement all throughout our positional rankings. Styles has soared to No. 1 overall after his outstanding showing.
Styles' teammate Arvell Reese also put forth an eye-popping workout. Others like Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis took advantage of their opportunities in Indianapolis as well. Cincinnati's Jake Golday and Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. also tested really well, elevating their pre-draft stock. Roughly nine linebackers made our initial top 100 prospect rankings.
Top 10 Linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft: Post Combine Update
1. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Sonny Styles is an elite linebacker prospect, proven by his NFL Combine showing. Styles is athletic with a high football IQ and physical mindset, as he's consistently decisive when attacking downhill on tape. The Buckeyes standout makes light work of blockers at the point of attack. He blew scouts away at the NFL Combine.
2. Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State
Arvell Reese's NFL team will decide whether he plays off-ball linebacker or makes the transition to full-time pass rusher. The NFL Combine provided more information. He's included here because it's very possible that he remains at linebacker. Reese is incredibly physical and explosive with shocking play strength when meeting offensive lineman head-on. He'll make an instant impact.
3. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
Jake Golday gives us Carson Schwesinger vibes. A former pass rusher at Central Arkansas, he made an incredible transition to playing linebacker at Cincinnati. Golday showcased real development in his second year at a new position in 2025, registering a career-high 104 tackles. Athleticism and speed are evident.
4. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen diagnoses the action as good as any linebacker in this class. The Barnesville native is extremely instinctual in the run game, often being the first defender to meet the ball carrier. Allen possesses the lateral agility required to successfully navigate clutter around the line of scrimmage.
5. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Anthony Hill Jr. is a work in progress from a technical skill set perspective, but the physical and athletic traits are there. Hill possesses terrific size and length to thrive at the position, and he's instinctual when defending the run. He defends the field with sideline to sideline speed.
6. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
Jacob Rodriguez overcame a season-ending Week 1 injury in 2023 to develop into a significant contributor in 2024-25. In his final two seasons at Texas Tech, Rodriguez compiled 255 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups, six sacks, and four interceptions. He's a stat-sheet stuffer who’s always making plays on the ball.
7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
Kyle Louis was among the most impressive defenders at this year's Senior Bowl. Just like he displayed at Pittsburgh, Louis covered every blade of grass through sideline to sideline speed. Some NFL teams may disqualify him due to his 220-pound frame, but he possesses explosive potential with the right defensive coordinator.
8. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
Josiah Trotter is the throwback linebacker in this class. He possesses legitimate two-down value as a violent thumper between the tackles. Trotter probably isn't a three-down linebacker at the next level due to inconsistent ability in coverage, but he'll carve out an early-down role for himself.
9. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
Bryce Boettcher is an elite two-sport athlete. A college baseball superstar at Oregon, he was selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Football is Boettcher's true passion, however. He's an instinctual and intelligent linebacker who is physical at the point of attack.
10. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
Coaches rave about Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott. After producing an 111-tackle season at New Mexico in 2023, Elliott concluded his college football career with a 98-tackle season for the Sun Devils in 2025. Closing speed and blitzing ability was evident through a career-high seven sacks.