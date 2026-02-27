7 Linebackers Who Won the NFL Combine
The 2026 NFL Draft features a deep class of linebacker prospects. On Thursday, the position group participated in on-field drills at the NFL Combine, in addition to defensive tackles and EDGE rushers. A total of nine linebackers made our Top 100 rankings.
Thursday's combine occurrences proved that linebackers are some of the freakiest athletes in the 2026 NFL Draft. Big boards are being adjusted in league circles. We've identified which linebackers particularly stood out.
2026 NFL Combine Winners: Linebackers
Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Even with several position groups yet to participate in this year's NFL Combine drills, it's already safe to assume that Ohio State's Sonny Styles had the most memorable performance. Styles leaped an unfathomable 43.5 inch vertical, setting an all-time record for linebackers. His 11-foot-2 broad jump was also fourth-best among linebackers at the NFL Combine since 1999. His 4.46 40-yard dash is equally as freaky and tied for the position-best result.
Styles is built like an edge rusher at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, hits like a thumping linebacker, and flies around defensive formations like the most athletic of defensive backs. He's a legitimate alien. Styles established himself as a top-five overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese opted not to participate in certain drills. He did run the 40-yard dash and posted a blazing-fast 4.46, matching his teammate Styles in that drill. There's no denying Reese's athleticism.
There has been debate regarding whether Reese will play off-ball linebacker or EDGE in the NFL. His combine measurements and results seem to point in the direction of linebacker, the lesser premium position. We'll see how that impacts Reese's NFL Draft stock. He projects as an extremely impactful front-seven defender either way.
Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
Jake Golday has been a pre-draft favorite of ours. His workout at the NFL Combine should increase the chatter surrounding his name. Golday leaped the fifth-highest vertical jump at 39 inches, and his 10-foot-5 broad tied Keyhaun Elliott for third best.
Golday made a swift transition to off-ball linebacker at Cincinnati despite previously playing EDGE at Central Arkansas. He had a career-high 104 tackles this past season and is built like a throwback linebacker at 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds. Golday's results become more impressive when you take his size into consideration.
Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis has been turning heads since the Panini Senior Bowl. The Panthers standout is super rangy and athletic. Those traits continued to be on display at the NFL Combine, as Louis was among the top-performing prospects at his position.
Louis leaped the second-best broad jump at 10-foot-9, and his 39.5 inch vertical was fourth-best. The tape certainly aligns with that athleticism. Louis lived in opposing backfields in 2024-25, registering 24 tackles for loss, and he's athletic enough to play overhang safety or as a slot defender.
Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
Scouts had questions about Jacob Rodriguez's athleticism. Texas Tech's tackling machine answered the bell. Rodriguez ran an incredibly respectable 4.57, tied for the seventh-best result. He also leaped a 38.5 inch vertical.
Rodriguez was a productive workhorse in 2024-25, accumulating 255 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups, six sacks, and four interceptions. With a stellar athletic profile to pair with the on-field resume, Rodriguez checked boxes at the NFL Combine. It should confirm his status as a top-100 pick at a deep position.
Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr is still developing his instincts, but he's fun to watch defend sideline to sideline. That aspect of his game was well documented at the NFL Combine. Elarms-Orr ran an unofficial 4.47 and also leaped a 40 inch vertical, tied for the second-best result behind Styles' 43.5-inch jump.
Elarms-Orr had a career-high 130 tackles at TCU in 2025. He triggers downhill with impressive speed despite his inconsistent diagnosing skills. Elarms-Orr is a pure athlete who occasionally shows flashes of being a really good football player on tape.
Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
Elliott's 38 inch vertical was an impressive result. The Richmond, Missouri native also leaped a 10-foot-5 inch broad, third-best among linebackers. In addition to the testing numbers, Arizona State's coaching staff really appreciated Elliott's leadership and work ethic.
Elliott had 111 tackles at New Mexico in 2023, and posted another 98 tackles for the Sun Devils in 2025. He also thrived as a blitzer at Arizona State, notching a career-high seven sacks this past season. An NFL defensive coordinator will utilize his closing speed.