2026 NFL Draft OL Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
The 2026 NFL Combine finished on Sunday with offensive linemen workouts. The backbone of NFL offenses, the most underappreciated position group was saved for last. Scouts, analysts and media members who remained in Indianapolis through Sunday were treated to an excellent session.
Several notable happenings occurred throughout the offensive line group. Miami's Francis Mauigoa weighed in with measurements to indicate he can stay at offensive tackle. Penn State's Vega Ioane was outstanding during on-field position work. Utah's Spencer Fano proved he's an athletic specimen. Underdogs like Logan Jones and Keylan Rutledge improved their pre-draft stock.
We've updated our offensive line position rankings now that the NFL Combine is over. Expect them to be drafted early and often in April. There's been movement all throughout. A total of nine offensive linemen were named to our top 100 positional rankings.
Top 10 Offensive Linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft: Post Combine Update
1. Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
Miami's Francis Mauigoa is expected to be the first offensive lineman drafted. Mauigoa may be viewed as a guard by several NFL teams, but his skill set is a clean evaluation. The Hurricanes standout uproots defenders as a run blocker, creating lanes for his running backs to exploit.
2. Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
In a draft that lacks high-end premium talent, an NFL team is going to take Vega Ioane early. An absolute mauler at guard, Ioane generates movement with elite play strength. The Penn State product is physical with a real finisher's mentality.
3. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano is outstanding in pass protection. He's light on his feet with a desired ability to match athletic pass rushers step for step. Fano is also physical in run blocking, projecting as a well-balanced lineman who will start right away.
4. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Caleb Lomu is another exceptional pass protector in this class. He's still improving after two years as a starter, but NFL teams are infatuated with his upside and the improvements he displayed in 2025. Lomu protects the quarterback with impressive balance and athleticism.
5. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
Monroe Freeling made the decision to enter the NFL Draft despite possessing remaining eligibility. Freeling is inexperienced with just 16 career starts, but NFL teams are legitimately excited about his upside. The ascending blocker has the baseline traits to play with terrific quickness and natural power.
6. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Kadyn Proctor is a mammoth of an offensive lineman at 6-foot-5 and 360 pounds. Does he possess the conditioning and discipline required to protect the edge at the NFL level with consistency? Scouts are answering that question throughout this pre-draft process, but there's no denying the upside.
7. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis possesses a high-level understanding of how to take advantage of leverage and blocking angles. He's an easy mover in space and has above-average quickness. Bisontis projects as an instant starter in the NFL.
8. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
Max Iheanachor has made tremendous strides considering he was born in Nigeria and began playing football at the JUCO level in 2021. He has an NFL-ready frame at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds and he's both highly skilled and athletic. Iheanachor was outstanding at the Senior Bowl and is legitimately attaching a jetpack to his pre-draft stock throughout this process.
9. Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
Emmanuel Pregnon pairs desirable physical tools with high-quality tape. The Oregon offensive lineman is a tough, mean, nasty blocker who enjoys playing through the whistle to bury his assignments in the ground. Pregnon is a super reliable run blocker and a real-life people mover.
10. Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa
Gennings Dunker projects as a starting-caliber run blocker who uproots defenders. The Lena, Illinois native made a viral impression at the Senior Bowl with a personality and look that his teammates gravitate towards. Dunker possesses a stout anchor and ideal upper body strength.