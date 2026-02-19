2026 NFL Draft RB Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is arguably the most complete prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Beyond Love, the class of running back prospects has questions to answer throughout the pre-draft process. Only three ball-carriers made our initial top 100 rankings.
In addition to wide receivers and quarterback rankings, we've listed our top 10 running backs. We've watched, analyzed, and ranked the top running backs in the 2026 NFL Draft. The upcoming NFL Scouting Combine will have an impact on these rankings, so expect an update in March.
2026 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs
1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Love is among the very few blue-chip prospects in the entire 2026 NFL Draft regardless of position. Love possesses every trait required to develop into an elite running back at the next level. Size, speed, vision, contact balance, and athleticism are present all throughout his evaluation. The Notre Dame standout has dynamic and explosive ability, and he's also an excellent pass catcher. He'll be the overwhelming Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite in 2026.
2. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Love's backup Jadarian Price was limited by being the handcuff to the most talented offensive player in the nation. When he was afforded opportunities, Price proved to be an instinctive runner with short-area quickness and the vision needed to exploit rushing lanes. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry in 2025 and scored 11 touchdowns despite playing behind Love. More opportunity should lead to starting-caliber production at the next level.
3. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson projects as a potential bellcow at the next level. The Cornhuskers performer is a savvy runner with explosive jump-cut ability. In addition to rushing for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, Johnson also registered 85 receptions for five more scores over the previous two seasons and has proven to be an asset in the passing game.
4. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. is arguably the most slept-on running back in this class. Washington possesses terrific size, speed, and instincts. He made a noticeable impression at this year's Panini Senior Bowl after rushing for 1,070 yards in 2025. He previously played at Buffalo and New Mexico State.
5. Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne is an incredibly shifty and elusive running back with eye-popping burst. A foot-race winner, Claiborne puts the last-line-of-defence in a bind when forcing safeties and linebackers to make open-field tackles. He needs to speed up his process behind the line of scrimmage.
6. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
Jonah Coleman should carve out an immediate role as a short-yardage back. He possesses a dense frame that is built to punish defenders upon contact. Coleman lacks the top-end speed and explosion required to be a true three-down back, but he could be effective in a backfield tandem with a shiftier runner.
7. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
Kaytron Allen is another bowling ball at running back. He's a downhill thumper who lacks top-tier athleticism, nor does he project as an impactful pass catcher. Allen will move the chains in short-yardage situations through sheer power.
8. Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M
Le'Veon Moss lowers his pads to run through defenders. The Texas A&M running back generates explosive gains with rapid foot speed. Injuries have been a concern throughout Moss' career, and his physical style is best suited for a power/gap scheme, possibly lacking the versatility to fit into other systems.
9. Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana
Kaelon Black was among the surprise exclusions from the NFL Scouting Combine. The National Championship winner rushed for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns for Indiana in 2025. Ageism will play a role as Black is a six-year college veteran, but he's a hard-nosed back who runs with intentional violence.
10. Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan played at Oklahoma and New Mexico State before joining the Wildcats. The Mesquite, Texas native broke out in 2025 by rushing for 12 touchdowns. McGowan is another downhill violent thumper who could carve out a rotational role, but he rarely picks up more yards than what's blocked for him.