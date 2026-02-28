7 Running Backs Who Won the NFL Combine
Running backs are typically among the must-watch position groups at the NFL Combine. This year was no different. Athletic ball-carriers performed admirably at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, managing to deliver exciting results.
There's one blue-chip prospect at running back in the 2026 NFL Draft. The rest of the class entered the combine jockeying for position behind him. Testing numbers helped deliver some clarity at the position. We've identified seven running backs who won the NFL Combine.
2026 NFL Combine Winners: Running Backs
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
NFL teams don't mind when top prospects opt out of the combine, but they'll certainly appreciate Jeremiyah Love's willingness to compete. Love doesn't regret the decision after running a blazing-fast 4.36 seconds with a 1.55 ten-yard split at 212 pounds. Arguably the best player in the 2026 NFL Draft, the combine did nothing to dispute that notion.
Scouts will have a difficult time poking holes in Love's make-up throughout this process. On the field, he possesses the complete package, a skill-set that contains size, speed, vision, contact balance, and athleticism. Off the field, Love has elite football character with a face-of-the-franchise personality owners can be proud of.
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. is one of few ball-carriers in legitimate contention for the RB2 spot. His performance at the NFL Combine strengthened his agenda. Washington ran the fastest 40 among running backs at 4.33, and he placed second-best in both the vertical (39 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-8) drills.
Washington's skill set indicates he could develop into a complete back who runs the football with desirable speed, size, vision, and instincts. It's been a strong pre-draft process for the Razorbacks standout, who rushed for 1,070 yards this past campaign. From his eye-popping showing at the Senior Bowl to the NFL Combine, Washington has endeared himself to scouts.
Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan topped his position group in both the vertical (42.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-11) testing categories. The vertical was the second-best mark by a running back since at least 2007, per Josh Norris. That's an impressive display of lower-body explosion. McGowan also ran the 40-yard dash in a respectable 4.49 seconds.
College football took McGowan down a winding road, as he previously played at Oklahoma and New Mexico State before transferring to Kentucky. The Mesquite, Texas native was super productive throughout 2025, rushing for a career-high 12 touchdowns. McGowan will carve out a rotational role for himself in an NFL backfield.
Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne is incredibly shifty with tremendous elusiveness and burst. That was particularly on display during testing and positional drills. Claiborne ran an elite 4.37 and maneuvered at a different speed during the "blast read" on-field position testing.
Claiborne routinely made defenders look silly on tape. He's an ankle-breaker in the open field who stresses linebackers and safeties by testing their ability to tackle. Claiborne will make eye-popping plays.
Robert Henry Jr., RB, UTSA
UTSA running back Robert Henry Jr. leaped the third-best broad jump at 10-foot-4 and fourth-best vertical at 37 inches. Those results helped make uo for Henry's 4.52 in the 40-yard dash, a slightly disappointing result at 5-foot-9 amd 196 pounds. The small-school combine invite looked fluid during on-field positional work.
Henry rushed for a consistent 27 touchdowns in three seasons with the Roadrunners, with a career-high 1,045 yards in 2025. Henry caught scouts' attention this past season by rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a resume game versus Texas A&M. He's earned draftable grades.
Jam Miller, RB, Alabama
The sentiment in scouting circles is that Jam Miller would have been more productive had Alabama's offense not been such a collective disappointment this past campaign. Miller is attempting to prove there's more upside than displayed. The NFL Combine was a positive showcase.
Miller ran the fourth-fastest 40 at 4.42 seconds. The Tyler, Texas native performed somewhat poorly in the vertical and broad jumps, but scouts aren't shocked, as lower-body explosion isn't his calling card. Miller does run the football with quality instincts though.
Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy
Navy running back Eli Heidenreich might be the most versatile playmaker in his position class. Heidenreich rushed for 941 yards and six touchdowns throughout 2025. He also produced 77 receptions and 499 yards as a dual-threat difference maker for the Midshipmen.
Heidenreich ran a stellar 4.44 at 198 pounds. He performed fluidly during on-field position drills, an expectation based on the versatile role he played. Heidenreich will carve out a role for himself in an NFL offense.