Best NFL Draft Fits for Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor has been one of the fastest rising prospects during the 2026 NFL Draft process. Born in Nigeria, Iheanachor moved to America as a young teenager and didn't start playing football until enrolling at East Los Angeles College (JUCO) in 2021. Five short years later, after three seasons (2023-25) with the Sun Devils, he's being considered a potential first-round pick.

Iheanachor's natural movement skills and raw athleticism have made him an ascending prospect. A full-time two-year starter at Arizona State in 2024-25, Iheanachor has made noticeable progress despite being a novice. Now, he's being pegged as a potential blindside protector in the NFL.

With Iheanachor garnering legitimate first-round interest, we've identified his best team fits in the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft: 3 Team Fits for Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

Philadelphia Eagles

Iheanachor has amassed nearly 1,800 snaps at right tackle for the Sun Devils over the previous two seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles are entering the NFL Draft with a clear and obvious future need at right tackle. Future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson turns 36 shortly and is essentially operating on a year-to-year basis at this point.

Given his relative inexperience, Iheanachor would be an outstanding candidate to sit and learn behind Johnson for a season. The Eagles, who own the No. 23 overall selection, have shown significant interest in Inheanachor. They hosted the athletic blocker on a pre-draft visit.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are another team that has hosted Iheanachor on a pre-draft visit. They're expected to take a defensive player at No. 3 overall, with Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Sonny Styles as shortlisted options. An offensive tackle like Iheanachor could make sense with their second-round selection.

The Cardinals are looking to replace Jonah Williams at right tackle. They signed veteran journeymen like Eiljah Wilkinson and Oli Udoh in free agency as break-in-case-of-emergency options. Ideally, they draft a higher-upside player like Iheanachor with the 35th pick.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans overpaid left tackle Dan Moore in free agency last season, signing him to a four-year contract worth $82 million. General manager Mike Borgonzi was buying himself time to find a long-term solution. If the Titans want to release Moore next offseason, when his contract becomes moveable, they need to start planning ahead to protect Cam Ward's blind side.

Tennessee's inevitable hole at left tackle makes investing there a year yearly reasonable at No. 35 overall. Scouts believe Iheanachor possesses the movement skills and athleticism required to play left tackle in the NFL. Sitting and learning from well-regarded offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo would be good for his development.