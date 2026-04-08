Best NFL Draft Fits for LSU CB Mansoor Delane

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane has established himself as the best prospect at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. There's little to no competition for that spot. The overwhelming expectation is that Delane will be a top-10 selection.

Delane was excellent throughout 2025. His Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 90.7 ranked fourth among 897 qualifying cornerbacks, allowing a 31.3 passer rating when targeted. Delane registered two interceptions and a career-high 11 pass breakups.

Delane projects as a high-end starting cornerback at the next level. We've identified his three most sensible team fits in the NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: 3 Team Fits for LSU CB Mansoor Delane

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders finished 28th in passing yardage allowed last season (242.5/game). Despite being a defensive-minded leader, head coach Dan Quinn couldn't get his preferred unit playing his brand of football. The Marshon Lattimore trade proved to be a massive misfire, and he was released from his contract earlier this offseason.

The secondary is still developing young cornerbacks like Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil. Adding a higher-end talent like Delane could possibly help new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones complete the offseason transformation, which has focused more on pass rushers (Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson) than cornerbacks. Delane is versatile and athletic enough to thrive in any scheme.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have totally revamped the cornerback position this offseason. Instead of signing Trent McDuffie to a lucrative extension, they traded him to the Los Angeles Rams in a package that included a first-round pick. The Chiefs now own two first-round selections (Nos. 9 and 29).

Elsewhere, Jaylen Watson rejoined McDuffie by signing with the Rams in free agency. The Chiefs are slated to enter the NFL Draft with Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton as their boundary starters. That isn't good enough. Utilizing the ninth pick on Delane would be a wise strategy.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have fielded an abomination of a defense for two consecutive seasons. They'll almost certainly use their 10th overall pick on a defender. Whether that's an EDGE rusher like Rueben Bain Jr. or a cornerback like Delane remains to be seen, but should be considered shortlisted options.

The Bengals require defensive upgrades at essentially every position. Cornerback Dax Hill is entering his fifth-year contract option and opposite starter DJ Turner II is also in the final season of his rookie contract. Delane would be a long-term solution with higher upside than any in-house player.