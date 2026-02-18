FCS NFL Draft Rankings: 2026 Prospect Big Board
The 2026 NFL Draft boasts talent from all conferences. The FCS has done a better job producing NFL-caliber players in recent years. Roughly 10 prospects from the underrated conference are potential draft picks this year, with a handful possibly threatening for top 100 status.
Three FCS prospects participated in this year's Panini Senior Bowl. Executive director Drew Fabianich did an excellent job identifying and inviting talent to the premier pre-draft all-star event. They all took advantage of the opportunity to prove they belong on the biggest stage.
We've identified the top five FCS prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
2026 NFL Draft: FCS Player Rankings
Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
Trey Lance's younger brother, Bryce Lance was a prolific wide receiver at North Dakota State who produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Lance could make a huge impression at the NFL Scouting Combine, having vertical jumped 40 inches last offseason, according to Bruce Feldman's Freaks List. The 6-3, 210-pound wideout scored an unfathomable 18 touchdowns in 2024.
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings became the first Lumberjacks player in program history to earn an invite to the Senior Bowl. He's been a late bloomer who is extremely competitive at the catch point. Demmings possesses excellent size (6-0, 191) and produced four interceptions this past campaign.
Delby Lemieux, IOL, Dartmouth
Delby Lemieux was another Senior Bowl invite from the FCS. The Duxbury, Massachusetts native primarily played offensive tackle at Dartmouth, but NFL scouts are anticipating a move inside to guard due to size and length deficiencies. Lemieux plays with physicality as a run blocker, and he understands how to position his body to take advantage of angles.
Daniel Sobkowicz, WR, Illinois State
The other top wide receiver from the FCS in the 2026 NFL Draft is Illinois State's Daniel Sobkowicz. Sobkowicz has been a high-volume target for the Redbirds, accumulating 231 receptions for 3,172 yards and 38 touchdowns over the last three campaigns, including an unfathomable 19 scores in 2025. He possesses a high-level understanding of leverage as a route runner and is a smooth athlete with desirable size (6-3, 205).
Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton is among the more intriguing signal callers in the draft. An inexperienced one-year starter, Payton took full advantage of his opportunity in 2025 by throwing for 16 touchdowns and rushing for 13 more. He's incredibly mobile, but also plays the position with toughness.