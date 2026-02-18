2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Top 100 Players
We are in the thick of the 2026 NFL Draft process. The first premier pre-draft events are officially in our rearview mirror with the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl concluding in January. It's full-steam ahead to the NFL Scouting Combine, which will occur in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2.
In preparation for the combine, we've compiled our initial top 100, with information gathered from tape analysis and the collegiate all-star circuit. The NFL Scouting Combine will lead to some flucation in these rankings, so expect an updated and expanded version later this pre-draft season.
1. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is the best prospect in the draft regardless of positional value. Downs is capable of generating turnovers through exceptional instincts. He's versatile enough to thrive in coverage and tackle around the line of scrimmage. The Buckeyes standout will immediately transform an NFL defense.
2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love possesses every trait required to develop into an elite running back at the next level. Love showcases high-end speed with an electric ability to out-run defenders in space. He rushed for 1,372 and 18 touchdowns this past season. Top-end speed and explosiveness are at the forefront of his dynamic skillset. He's also versatile enough to be an effective receiving threat.
3. Arvell Reese, EDGE/LB, Ohio State
Whether Arvell Reese plays off-ball linebacker or transitions to a full-time edge rusher in the NFL remains to be determined. What is not debatable is his ability to be an impactful front-seven defender. Physicality, explosiveness, closing speed, and elite strength at the point of attack are incredibly evident on tape.
4. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Fernando Mendoza established himself as the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection by producing 3,535 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in 2025 while completing 72% of his passes en route to a National Championship. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a pro-ready quarterback prospect. Mendoza has excellent pocket presence, throwing the football with desired touch and accuracy as required. He's also mobile enough to evade pressure and pick up chunks of yardage with his legs.
5. Reuben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
Rueben Bain Jr. has been a polarizing prospect throughout the pre-draft process due to historical arm length deficiencies. Our evaluation is choosing to buy into his strength, motor, and well-developed hands as a pass rusher. Bain generates rare power with first-step explosiveness as a rusher to physically dominate offensive lineman.
6. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy did not play in 2025 due to an ACL injury he suffered in January of that year. The Whitehouse, Texas native was elite on tape leading up to that injury and we're placing faith in his recovery. McCoy is more than 12 months removed from that setback. When in the lineup, the film displayed an elite athlete with terrific ball skills (four interceptions in 2024).
7. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
David Bailey is all gas, no breaks as a pass rusher. The athletic, speedy edge defender produced 14.5 sacks with an FBS-leading 21.3% pressure rate at EDGE, according to ESPN Stats & Info. First-step explosiveness lends kindly to a deep arsenal of pass-rushing moves. Bailey's instincts as a run defender need improving, but his ability to consistently disrupt the pocket is undeniable.
8. Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
Francis Mauigoa may transition from right tackle to guard in the NFL. Regardless, he's the best offensive lineman in this draft class. Mauigoa generates power as a run blocker to create rushing lanes for his running backs. It's easy to project his skill set as a future phone-booth blocker.
9. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Sonny Styles transitioned from safety to linebacker and his background as a former defensive back is evident on tape. He's incredibly athletic and rangy and is always attacking downhill. Styles has sideline to sideline ability and he shows elite play violence when meeting blockers at the point of attack.
10. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Carnell Tate is an exceptional route runner at roughly 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. There's debate over who's the top wide receiver in this class. Tate's reliability at the catch point is his standout trait, as he registered 51 receptions in 2025 without a single recorded drop, per Pro Football Focus. Size, route-running fundamentals, and athleticism are present throughout his evaluation.
11. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Spencer Fano is an easy evaluation when it comes to his ability to mirror his assignments. He's athletic throughout his lower half, giving him the required capacity to match movements in pass protection. He also displayed physicality as a run blocker to complete a well-balanced skill set.
12. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
LSU's Mansoor Delane was the best cornerback in college football this past campaign. He possesses savvy fundamentals when defending in press-man coverage. Delane is instinctual and patient while staying in-phase with his assignment, traits that should make him a Week 1 starter in the NFL.
13. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Makai Lemon lacks elite size and athleticism, but outstanding separation quickness and savvy route running serve as equalisers. Lemon produces results above his measurements in contested catch situations with legitimate above-the-rim ability, and is dangerous after the catch as well. He's drawn comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who were undervalued during their respective pre-draft processes. Don't repeat that mistake here.
14. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Kenyon Sadiq's versatility makes him a complete prospect. He thrived as a pass catcher at Oregon this past campaign, recording 51 receptions for 590 yards and eight touchdowns. Sadiq is also capable of playing as an in-line blocker with a dominant approach to drive his assignments into the ground. Draft him early and he'll make an immediate impact.
15. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Jordyn Tyson would arguably be the unquestioned WR1 in this class if not for a checkered medical history. He suffered a torn ACL in 2022, and also has fought through collarbone and hamstring issues. A true X-receiver, Tyson is dominant at the catch point with an alpha mentality in contested situations. Remarkable body control and the ability to make mid-flight adjustments are obvious on tape.
16. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Peter Woods didn't quite meet expectations throughout 2025 (did anyone at Clemson?), but the high-level flashes were present. Woods has dominant three-tech potential at the next level. Think Jeffery Simmons, Quinnen Williams-like potential as a pass rusher.
17. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
Keldric Faulk is a 20-year-old developmental talent with untapped potential and additional upside to explore. NFL scouts are infatuated with Faulk's frame, as the 6-foot-6, 270-pound versatile defensive lineman is long, strong, and athletic. His floor as a run defender will immediately get him on the field, but maximizing his traits would ensure more pass-rushing production.
18. Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
Vega Ioane is the consensus top-ranked interior offensive lineman. The Penn State standout is tough and nasty with a willingness to block through the whistle. Ioane is a people mover with eye-popping power and instant starter potential.
19. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen plays the position with outstanding instincts. Allen is physical and triggers downhill with violence in mind. He's an extremely talented linebacker with the athleticism and acceleration needed to cover every blade of grass.
20. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Avieon Terrell is a natural with easy movement skills. He's incredibly competitive and fundamental at the catch point with 25 career pass breakups and 11 forced turnovers. Some scouts see a nickel corner, but we believe he's capable of playing outside due to sound technique.
21. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
A sixth-year senior, Akheem Mesidor finally put it all together with a career-high 12.5 sacks. Age could have a negative impact on his evaluation for scouts, but Mesidor is violent with intentional hands and a red-hot motor. Size and aggression routinely translate well.
22. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
Kayden McDonald will make an immediate impact as a space-eating run defender. Better polish and technique are required to maximize his skills as a pass rusher, but he flashed potential with a career-high three sacks in 2025. McDonald resets the line of scrimmage and makes plays in the backfield, with 9.5 tackles for loss this past campaign.
23. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Colton Hood approaches every press-man coverage rep with a physical mindset. He boasts confidence all throughout his frame. Hood is a sticky cover-man who produced nine passes defensed for the Volunteers in 2025. Instincts are a work in progress, but betting on his traits is a worthwhile exercise.
24. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Denzel Boston shows shades of Michael Pittman Jr. and Tee Higgins on tape through his dominant mindset at the catch point. Boston is a long-striding straightline athlete at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. The Washington standout routinely has an 80-20 advantage on 50-50 balls due to physicality and body control.
25. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu projects as a difference maker. A two-year starter, Lomu made strides in his second year in the starting lineup. His foot quickness on tape indicates he'll protect the edge at the next level, and his developmental arc proves there's more upside to explore.
26. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Caleb Banks had an outstanding Senior Bowl, possibly solidifying himself as a first-round prospect. Banks is incredibly explosive and athletic for his size (6-6, 330). Strength and quickness should allow him to make an immediate impact on an NFL defensive line.
27. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion generates explosive plays. Short-area quickness and open-field elusiveness lead to dynamic moments on film. Concepcion improved as a route runner in 2025, proving he's far more than a gadget player. Drops have been an occasional issue though.
28. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Kadyn Proctor possesses overwhelming size at offensive tackle. Proctor shocks defenders and is the definition of a "people mover” with rare strength as a run blocker. Conditioning and technical lapses have been an issue, and will be worth monitoring moving forward.
29. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
South Carolina's Brandon Cisse is among the more athletic cornerbacks in this draft. He's physical and enjoys playing press-man coverage at the line of scrimmage. Some of the more technical aspects of his game remain a work in progress, as his instincts in coverage are currently inconsistent.
30. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
Toledo keeps producing defensive backs. From Quinyon Mitchell to Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, the Rockets have another prospect worth drafting highly. McNeil-Warren thrives as a box safety. He's a physical tone setter who loves tackling and making plays around the line of scrimmage.
31. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
Cashius Howell is an athletic pass rusher with first-step explosiveness and quickness. He plays with a red-hot motor, registering 11.5 sacks in the SEC this past season. Howell will deal with arm-length criticisms and size deficiencies throughout the pre-draft process that has NFL scouts questioning his true potential at the next level.
32. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
Jake Golday went from being an EDGE rusher at Central Arkansas to playing linebacker at Cincinnati. He's made fantastic progress, recording a career-high 104 tackles in 2025. Golday has a three-down skill set at linebacker. Athleticism, size, and strength are present on tape.
33. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has a very well-rounded skill set. He's an effective route runner who runs a variety of routes with savviness. Cooper Jr. possesses strong hands and his dense build leads to consistent run-after-catch success. He should work out of the slot in the NFL to maximize his ceiling.
34. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson played like a potential top-five pick in September and October. A first-year starter, November and December welcomed constant struggles. Simpson is inexperienced with only 15 career starts, but at his best, he's incredibly accurate and precise with a high football IQ.
35. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
T.J. Parker should immediately contribute as a high-floor run defender. He failed to meet expectations in 2025 as a pass rusher, following up an 11-sack 2024 season with just five quarterback takedowns. Parker is physical when setting the edge, but possesses just average twitch and athleticism when rushing the passer.
36. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November that will have a profound impact on his pre-draft evaluation. When healthy, Bell was a run-after-catch threat with a thick and dense lower half that made him difficult to tackle in the open field. The Cardinals standout is a strong hands-catcher in traffic, but it’s his ability to break open-field tackles that most excites us.
37. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
What D'Angelo Ponds lacks in size (5-9, 173), he makes up for with competitive spirit. The National Championship winner is a versatile defensive back with fantastic coverage instincts. Ponds is a flat-out playmaker with 31 career pass breakups and seven interceptions.
38. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
Oregon's Dillon Theieneman is a well-built safety prospect who triggers downhill with intentional violence. Thieneman totaled 302 tackles while playing at Purdue (2023-24) and Oregon (2025). The Westfield, Indiana native proved capable of playing single-high coverage, but was at his most productive when closer to the action.
39. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
Monroe Freeling declared for the NFL Draft after concluding his junior season with just 16 career starts at offensive tackle. Freeling has the type of upside worth exploring that could get him drafted in the first round. Athleticism, quickness, and length are evident, but patience will be required as he continues developing.
40. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
Zion Young is a well put-together pass rusher. He produced a career-high 6.5 sacks at Missouri this past campaign and was consistently disruptive at the Senior Bowl. Young possesses NFL-ready size with desirable length and strength, generating power to overcome a lack of above-average athleticism and burst.
41. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis should be a first-year starter at guard. His evaluation is rather straightforward. Bisonstis is an easy mover who uproots defenders, generating movement through quickness, strength, and athleticism.
42. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
Malachi Fields was the most impressive wide receiver in attendance at this year's Senior Bowl. The Notre Dame product is an athletic wideout with a big-bodied frame to dominate on the boundary. Fields is a contested catch winner with terrific body control and high-point ability.
43. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Jadarian Price rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 despite being the handcuff to Jeremiyah Love, the most talented running back in the nation. Price averaged 6.0 yards per carry on 280 career carries at Notre Dame. He's an instinctive runner with elite vision, possessing every trait required to be a high-level RB1 in the NFL.
44. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
Max Iheanachor was born in Nigeria and started playing football in 2021 at JUCO program East Los Angeles College before transferring to Arizona State and showing tremendous strides in a relatively short period. Iheanachor is incredibly athletic and fluid. More technical refinement is needed for obvious reasons, but he was arguably the best offensive tackle at this year's Senior Bowl, proving he's on the desired track.
45. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
Chris Johnson is versatile enough in coverage to play both man and zone. Size and athleticism are at the center of an impressive make-up. Johnson is fluid enough to stay attached to his assignment, and he showed improved ball skills in 2025 with a career-high four interceptions.
46. Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
Emmanuel Pregnon earns all our favorite descriptive words. The Oregon guard is tough, physical, and nasty with an engine that stays revving through the whistle. Pregnon is a certified people mover, utilizing tremendous strength and power in his hands to uproot defenders.
47. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
Gabe Jacas is a productive EDGE who accumulated 19 sacks across his final two campaigns at Illinois. Jacas is athletic and fluid when getting after quarterbacks. He must improve as a run defender to avoid being labeled a designated pass rusher.
48. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Germie Bernard gets open and catches the football. His evaluation is that simple. The Alabama wide receiver possesses a high football IQ with natural instincts to consistently find and exploit soft zones in coverage. Bernard lacks WR1 traits, but he'll be an incredibly QB-friendly target at the next level.
49. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
Treydan Stukes is incredibly physical with eye-popping skills at the catch point. A ball magnet with seven career interceptions (career-high four in 2025) and 26 career pass breakups, he consistently makes plays. Age could be viewed as a negative as Stukes spent six seasons at Arizona.
50. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Chris Brazzell II is fighting through the pre-draft narrative of being a Tennessee wide receiver, a program that has produced its fair share of busts at the position in recent drafts. We'd advise you to scout the player, not the helmet. Brazzell II is a big wideout (6-5, 200) who routinely blows past cornerbacks on tape. He produced over 1,000 yards in 2025, scored nine touchdowns, and averaged 16.4 yards per catch. A familiar criticism for receivers coming out of Tennessee? He did not run a complete route tree.