Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson Make Crucial NFL Combine Choice
The NFL Combine will occur in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2, with drills beginning on the 26th. The 2026 NFL Draft invitees are beginning to announce their intentions. News broke on Saturday evening regarding how quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson intend to approach the combine.
Mendoza, our fourth-best overall prospect, will not participate in throwing drills at the NFL Combine, according to Adam Schefter. Meanwhile Simpson, our second-ranked quarterback, will throw the ball in Indianapolis. It represents the correct respective decision for each quarterback.
Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite to be drafted at No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. There's nothing for him to gain by throwing at the NFL Combine. Mendoza instead told The Pat McAfee Show that he'll participate in throwing drills at Indiana's pro day, scheduled for April 1st.
Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson Make Good NFL Combine Decisions
Last year, No. 1 overall quarterback Cam Ward also skipped throwing drills at the NFL Combine. Like Mendoza intends, Ward instead threw the football at pro day. That's when the Tennessee Titans finalized their decision to select him with the top pick. Expect the Raiders to send every keynote staffing member to Indiana's pro day.
The reigning Heisman Trophy and National Championship winner, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns during a historic 2025 campaign for the Hoosiers. He's established himself as the no-brainer top selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders will likely still receive an opportunity to formally interview Mendoza at the NFL Combine, beginning the process of ensuring he's the right pick for them.
Meanwhile Simpson is attempting to confirm his status as the second best quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. The inexperienced signal caller only made 15 career starts at Alabama. With NFL teams searching for more data and a larger sample size on Simpson, it makes complete sense for him to participate in throwing drills at the NFL Combine.
Simpson performed like a potential top-five pick in September and October. The entire Alabama team, Simpson included, regressed from November onward. A good throwing session at the NFL Combine could help calm any lingering concerns NFL teams have about his ability.
Mendoza made the correct decision to bypass an opportunity to throw the ball at Lucas Oil Stadium, making the Raiders wait until Indiana's April 1st pro day to finalize their evaluation. Meanwhile Simpson's willingness to participate at the NFL Combine could help him be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Both quarterbacks made the right decisions.