Top Underrated 2026 NFL Draft Prospects You Shouldn't Ignore
Prospects outperforming their positioning in the NFL Draft is an annual occurrence. The 2026 NFL Draft will be no different. Three to five years from now, analysts and teams will reflect on April's upcoming festivities with disbelief that certain prospects were drafted later than their production indicates.
In anticipation, we've compiled a list of 2026 NFL Draft prospects who are currently being underrated. Disclaimer: Just because you're familiar with them doesn't mean they're not being underrated. This list begins with consensus Day Two prospects who could immediately perform above expectations, and it concludes with underappreciated Day Three prospects and potential undrafted sleepers.
2026 NFL Draft Player Rankings: Top 25 Underrated
1. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
Jake Golday has made an incredible transition from being a pass rusher at Central Arkansas to playing off-ball linebacker at Cincinnati. Golday is an athletic prospect with terrific size and strength. He's an immediate impact player, and he made major strides this past season by registering a career-high 104 tackles.
2. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
Omar Cooper Jr.'s willingness to make difficult catches in traffic should gain him a role quickly at the next level. Cooper especially thrives when targeting the middle of the field out of the slot to catch the football in stride and create explosive yards after catch opportunities for himself. The National Championship winner is a savvy route runner who will manufacture explosives for his quarterback.
3. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
Ageism could impact Treydan Stukes' pre-draft grades due to spending six seasons at Arizona. A prospect who improved with each passing year, Stukes is an impact cornerback who creates turnovers. He's violent and explosive when triggering towards the ball, with 26 career pass breakups and seven interceptions (a career-high four in 2025).
4. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
Baylor tight end Michael Trigg should create immediate mismatch opportunities against NFL safeties and linebackers. He's an athletic pass catcher who runs detailed routes. After previously playing at USC and Ole Miss, Trigg reached his potential at Baylor, producing 50 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns this past season, his second with the Bears.
5. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II is a take-the-top-off prospect with size and speed. Brazzell II averaged an explosive 16.4 yards per catch in 2025 while accumulating 62 catches and 1,017 yards. He'd benefit from diversifying his route tree, and must make a difficult transition from a gimmicky Volunteers offense to the NFL, but his production, size, traits, and athleticism are so intriguing.
6. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers possesses a high football IQ in coverage. Rivers is outstanding in zone coverage, consistently closing in on throwing windows with aggression and confidence. He's a tad undersized, but makes plays at the catch point with 29 career pass breakups and seven interceptions.
7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis was exceptional at this year's Senior Bowl. He displayed athleticism in bunches, covering every blade of grass sideline to sideline. Louis is undersized, but his explosive closing speed and short-area quickness will allow defensive coordinators to utilize him via multiple roles, even as an overhang safety.
8. Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
Kansas State center Sam Hecht is a future NFL starter. Hecht is a clean evaluation. He possesses the strength needed to anchor an offensive line and is an intelligent player both pre and post snap. He'll lead an NFL blocking unit.
9. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
Ted Hurst was a fan favorite at this year's Senior Bowl. The Georgia State wideout has X-receiver size with a skill set designed to thrive on the boundary. Hurst out-positions defensive backs at the catch point, effectively utilizing his frame to shield them from the ball. The former Valdosta State transfer put together two massive campaigns for the Panthers in 2024-25, totaling 127 receptions for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns.
10. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Emmett Johnson runs the football with both patience and decisiveness. He possesses excellent vision to identify rushing lanes and immediately exploits them. Johnson is disciplined and dynamic, and he took a huge step forward in 2025, gaining 1,451 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns via 251 carries.
11. Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
Keylan "Big Red" Rutledge is among the most physical and violent offensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft. Rutledge plays with a nasty demeanor, constantly competing through the whistle with intentions of burying his assignment. He's the definition of a finisher.
12. Bud Clark, S, TCU
TCU safety Bud Clark made a massive impression on NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl. The Horned Frogs standout was flying all over the field, communicating with his teammates while racking up pass breakups and turnovers. Clark defends with instincts, and they led to 15 career interceptions and 20 pass breakups.
13. Hezekiah Masses, CB, Cal
Hezekiah Masses bet on himself by transferring from FIU to Cal and handled the step-up in competition flawlessly. Masses had 47 tackles and a career-high five interceptions for the Golden Bears in 2025. Masses is instinctual with disciplined eyes in zone coverage, and coaches will describe him as the ultimate competitor at the next level.
14. John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming
John Michael Gyllenborg is a pass-catching tight end who is most comfortable when split out as a receiving option. Gyllenborg runs savvy routes on film and routinely creates separation vertically. There will be an acclimation period, coming from a non Power-4 program, but the traits are there.
15. Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE, New Mexico
Keyshawn James-Newsby is a toolsy pass rusher who previously played at Montana Tech and Idaho before transferring to New Mexico in 2025. The speedy threat had nine sacks and two forced fumbles for the Lobos. James-Newsby was also First Team All-Big Sky at Idaho in 2024, with 10.5 sacks.
16. Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings is a fierce competitor with a short-term memory to quickly recover if a rep doesn't go his way. Demmings has an incredible pre-draft story. A few years ago, he was mowing grass with his father, because pursuing a career in football felt like a longshot. Fast forward to 2025 and he registered four interceptions en route to a Senior Bowl invite despite being an FCS prospect.
17. Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell could be an NFL Scouting Combine standout. The former Lindenwood (D-II) transfer previously broad-jumped 11-foot-9, per Bruce Feldman's Freaks List. That would've easily topped all wide receivers at last year's combine. On tape, Caldwell is a big-bodied field stretcher with vertical speed.
18. Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana
Jaden Dugger transferred from Georgetown to Louisiana in 2024 and initially played a reserve role. He received an opportunity to start in 2025 and totally broke out of his shell, recording 125 tackles, four sacks, and one interception. Dugger is an athletic linebacker with three-down potential.
19. Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke
Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II is making the transition from offensive tackle to the interior. On tape, Parker is an outstanding athlete who should thrive with a bigger opportunity to play in space, particularly at center. He's also tough and competitive.
20. Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
Auburn's Keyron Crawford is an athletic pass rusher with first-step quickness. He transferred from Arkansas State to Auburn in 2024 and had a quiet first season. Crawford looked far more comfortable in 2025, recording five sacks. The Memphis, Tennessee native needs to develop in the run game, but he's a candidate to bring instant juice and energy on pass-rushing downs.
21. Landon Robinson, DL, Navy
Navy defensive lineman Landon Robinson arrived in Annapolis in 2022 as a 220-pound linebacker and dedicated himself to transforming his body. Now, he's a 285-pound anomaly with 14.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over the previous three seasons. Adding to his unique ability, Robinson has three career rushing attempts on fake punts for 87 yards.
22. Eric Gentry, LB, USC
USC linebacker Eric Gentry is another undersized and athletic front-seven defender in this class. He has two seasons of 70-plus tackles under his belt. Gentry is long and agile, and was a routine standout at January's East-West Shrine Bowl.
23. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson is so technically advanced that he projects as a potential instant starter. Johnson is fluid and savvy, consistently sticking to his assignment throughout the duration of their route. He routinely hurt quarterbacks for testing his coverage abilities this past season with four interceptions and eight pass breakups.
24. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
Baylor's Josh Cameron was among the more consistent wide receivers at this year's Senior Bowl. He's been uber-productive for the Bears over the previous two seasons, totaling 121 receptions for 1,626 yards and 19 touchdowns. Cameron high-points the football with consistent results and he's difficult to tackle in space.
25. Avery Smith, CB, Toledo
Toledo cornerback Avery Smith was among the top East-West Shrine Bowl standouts. A seasoned four-year performer, he registered 49 tackles and a career-high 10 pass breakups this past season. Smith is competitive at the catch point.