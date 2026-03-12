2 Traits Make Navy DL Landon Robinson Impossible for Scouts to Ignore in NFL Draft
Navy defensive lineman Landon Robinson is an intriguing prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Robinson was super productive for the Midshipmen, and also recently participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He drew a lot of interest from NFL teams down there.
Robinson recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. He discussed his East-West Shrine Bowl experience, which teams he met with, his pass-rush arsenal, the unique experience at Navy, and so much more.
2026 NFL Draft: Scouts Love Navy DL Landon Robinson's Quickness & Speed
JM: You recently participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl. What was that experience like?
Landon Robinson: That was a super fun experience. It's about competing against some of the best prospects in the nation. A lot of the guys in attendance went to big-time programs. I was thankful for the opportunity to compete against those prospects.
I wanted to display my skill set. I didn’t always have an opportunity to play against that level of competition at Navy. I had a great time at the East-West Shrine Bowl. I enjoyed meeting with scouts.
It was a really good experience. I’m glad I attended the East-West Shrine Bowl.
JM: Speaking of scouts, what impression did you leave on NFL teams in attendance in your opinion?
Landon Robinson: I think I made a great impression. I showed I could play at whatever level. I could play with the best of the best from the bigger schools. Coming from the American Conference, it’s all Division I.
It’s all D-I football at the end of the day. I’ve truly seen that. If you can play, you can play. I proved I can play with anybody. It doesn’t matter where they come from. I just have to keep proving that at the next level.
JM: Who are some of the NFL teams that you met with? You might have met with all 32. Now that you’re a few weeks removed from the process, which meetings do you best remember?
Landon Robinson: I definitely met with a good amount of teams. There was a big winter storm during the East-West Shrine this year. A few teams had left town before it got too bad. I had great meetings with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The New York Giants, we had a really cool meeting. I had a bunch of fun meetings with all of those teams. It was a very cool opportunity.
I also met with the Houston Texans and Jets at pro day. It’s been a fun process getting to know all of these coaches and scouts.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. You arrived in Annapolis in 2022 as a 220-pound linebacker and dedicated yourself to transforming your body. Now, you’re a 285-pound anomaly. What was that journey like?
Landon Robinson: It was a cool experience that transformed my entire football career. It was big for me to make that transition a successful one. I realized what I needed to do to make that permanent switch.
I went to my coaches and asked for advice and research on how to be successful at my new position. I went to a nutritionist and asked them for a meal plan to gain the weight needed to play the position. It was a cool experience.
I followed that plan and stuck to it for an entire summer. It worked out for me. I’m super thankful. The process went smoothly. It was awesome.
JM: What a journey that must have been. You registered 14.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over the previous three seasons. How would you describe your pass-rush arsenal? That’s a lot of production.
Landon Robinson: My pass-rush arsenal is definitely based on quickness and speed, but I think I have a power element to my game as well. I could hit you with some power. I’m always looking to attack your hands.
I think I do a great job attacking your hands and getting a clean look. I can run around a guy, or I can run through them as well. The inside scissors, or the cross chop, I love utilizing all of those moves. I could work your hands and give you a little stutter move. I have a deep arsenal.
It’s all about quickness and speed as primary moves though.
JM: You have a nice arsenal of moves. I can’t get past this fact. You have three career rushing attempts on fake punts for 87 yards. How?!? Was that a go-to play in the playbook? (laughs).
Landon Robinson: I was a big part of our punting unit (laughs). We ran a bunch of successful fake punts over the past few seasons. If we got the right look from the opposition, we ran it.
If they gave us an overloaded look, we’d run that fake punt to the back side. Our special teams coordinator was comfortable with me running that look. I had a lot of fun with it as you can imagine (laughs).
It was a super fun opportunity.
JM: Playing for Navy comes with a real commitment. It’s not like playing anywhere else in the country.
Landon Robinson: It’s definitely a super unique experience. I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything in the world. I learned so much about discipline and how to prioritize your time, and how to compartmentalize your schedule.
When I was in school, I was in school. When I was doing something to serve the program, I was doing that. When it was time to play football, I did that as well. It was all about focusing on the task at hand. That’s what makes it very unique.
You have to fall in love with the process and everything it entails. You have to really love football. You have to put in the work to become a better football player, because you have so much on your plate.
I’m so thankful for the opportunity.
JM: That’s an outstanding answer. We've appreciated your time today. Why should an NFL team use one of their draft picks on Landon Robinson?
Landon Robinson: That’s a great question. I think it starts with the intangibles instilled in me by the Navy. I care deeply about my teammates. It means more. I was a team captain. I had to lead a bunch of great people.
I’m a great leader in the locker room. I have that presence. I’m also a physical player with a lot of quickness and speed, more than most defensive linemen can claim to have. I’m an asset as a pass rusher. I can also defend my gap and play against the run.
I affect the quarterback. It takes quickness to get that done. I’m excited to compete at the next level.