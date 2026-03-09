Top Overall 2026 NFL Draft Target for All 32 Teams
The NFL Combine is officially in our rearview mirror. So are the college all-star circuit games. Our top 100 prospect rankings have received a timely update as a result. In-person visits, medical rechecks, and the Pro Day circuit are the remaining notable events in the 2026 NFL Draft process.
NFL teams are beginning to finalize their pre-draft boards and pinpoint their preferred first-round targets. This exercise is designed to identify who that prospect might be for all 32 teams. It's different from a mock draft, which we released after the NFL Combine.
We attempted to avoid repeating players, but there's a few instances where the same prospect fits two scenarios. It's intended to marry realism with dreamlike outcomes, or else Fernando Mendoza would be mentioned about 15 times (spoiler: he's not).
2026 NFL Draft: Top Target For All 32 Teams
Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
The Arizona Cardinals are essentially a blank slate and they should feel comfortable taking the best prospect available regardless of position. They've already parted ways with Kyler Murray this offseason, but there isn't a quarterback worth drafting at No. 3. Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa would be plug-and-play for new head coach Mike LaFleur with a safe floor.
Atlanta Falcons: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
The Atlanta Falcons do not own a first-round selection as a result of last year's blockbuster trade for James Pearce Jr. Cornerback is arguably the Falcons' top offseason need. San Diego State's Chris Johnson is the best they could realistically hope for at No. 48 overall. Johnson is an athletic prospect with good size and ball skills.
Baltimore Ravens: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
The Baltimore Ravens executed a blockbuster for Maxx Crosby. It leaves them without a first-round pick, meaning their top target will have to be a second-round player. With Crosby's arrival addressing the need at EDGE, attention shifts to an offense primed to lose passing-game production in Isaiah Likely and DeAndre Hopkins. Malachi Fields is a big-time weapon who could dominate vertically and on the boundary for Lamar Jackson.
Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Thursday's trade for wide receiver DJ Moore alters the Buffalo Bills' approach in the draft. A wideout is no longer required in the first round. Linebacker was another sore spot throughout 2025. Georgia's CJ Allen is a rangy defender with sideline to sideline ability. New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would appreciate his physical approach.
Carolina Panthers: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
Ohio State's Kayden McDonald possesses a better chance to be the first defensive tackle drafted than most realize. McDonald is an elite run stopper and would be a nice compliment to Derrick Brown for the Carolina Panthers. This defense allowed more than 120 rushing yards per game last season. McDonald would address that.
Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
The Chicago Bears will almost certainly invest their first-round selection at safety or along the defensive front. Both starting safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard are currently scheduled for free agency after combining for more than 2,000 defensive snaps a year ago. Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman crushed the NFL Combine, elevating himself into the top-32 conversation. Thieneman would be an instant starter. He may not last this long.
Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Sonny Styles established himself as a top-five overall prospect in the class after his historic performance at the NFL Combine. The Buckeyes standout leaped a breathtaking 43.5 inch vertical and an 11-foot-2 broad, the most impressive results we've seen from a linebacker in more than two decades. A defensive lineman is often mocked to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 10 overall, but Styles might be the preferred choice if he lasts that long. Keeping him in-state should appeal to the Bengals, who need impactful front-seven defenders regardless of position. Rueben Bain Jr., Peter Woods, or David Bailey would be alternatives.
Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The Cleveland Browns need more talent at wide receiver and across the offensive line. Whether at No. 6 or 24 overall, they should target Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate. Tate is an excellent route runner who creates separation and finishes with consistent hands. The Buckeyes standout possesses good size and athleticism at the position, with a vertical skill set that generates explosive plays. Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling is also gaining steam here.
Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
There’s an allegation out there that indicates Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was flagged at the NFL Combine for a medical issue. The Dallas Cowboys would be thrilled if he remained available at No. 12 overall, and it feels more possible than it did before the combine. Downs would command the back end of a secondary that needs a transformation. Alternatives here would include one of the falling pass rushers, Dillon Thieneman, or Mansoor Delane.
Denver Broncos: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Many expect the Denver Broncos to select a tight end or linebacker at No. 31, but we expect Sean Payton to focus on his offensive line. Starting left tackle Garett Bolles is entering his age 34 season. Alabama's Kadyn Proctor could be Payton's premier target. Proctor, an overwhelming blocker from a size and power perspective, could be groomed behind Bolles while working on his conditioning and discipline.
Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Offensive tackle Taylor Decker announced he has requested to be released. It represents a blow to the Detroit Lions, who were not prepared for such a sudden departure. Spencer Fano is incredibly athletic in pass protection and the Lions should target him as a plug-and-play starter. He’s also flexible enough to play across the interior, but they'd probably need him at tackle given the Decker news.
Green Bay Packers: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
The Green Bay Packers do not possess a first-round selection as a result of the Micah Parsons trade. Cornerback is a glaring hole. San Diego State's Chris Johnson represents a perfect fit from a size, scheme, and athleticism perspective. The problem? Johnson is also listed for the Falcons here, who are slated to pick at No. 48, four overalls before the Packers (No. 52).
Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
DeMeco Ryans' defense would benefit from getting bigger and more athletic at defensive tackle. Adding Caleb Banks to the Houston Texans would make Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. even more impactful on the edges. Banks is an explosive interior defender with strength and first-step quickness. He's a little inconsistent, but Ryans would be the ideal coach to maximize his untapped potential. It's also noticeable when you’re 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with 35 inch arms and leap a jaw-dropping 32 inch vertical.
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves linebackers with size, length, and speed. Anthony Hill Jr. checked those boxes at the NFL Combine, measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds before running a stellar 4.51, third-fastest at linebacker. The Colts desperately require upgrades behind the defensive line, and Hill should be a premier target with the 47th selection.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
The Jacksonville Jaguars appear content to lose linebacker Devin Lloyd to free agency. A replacement should arrive via the draft. Cincinnati's Jake Golday would be an excellent selection at 56th overall, if he's still on the board. A former pass rusher, Golday has made a quick transition to linebacker, recording 104 tackles in 2025. He tested well at the NFL Combine, leaping the third-best broad jump (10-foot-5).
Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq arguably had the most impressive performance at the NFL Combine of any prospect in attendance. The highly-athletic Ducks standout ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.39 seconds despite weighing 250 pounds. With Travis Kelce in annual decline and nearing retirement, the Kansas City Chiefs should be infatuated with Sadiq as a prospect.
Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The Las Vegas Raiders are fortunate to own the No. 1 overall selection in a one-quarterback draft. General manager John Spytek and all parties involved sound legitimately excited for Fernando Mendoza to be their franchise quarterback. Pairing Mendoza with new head coach Klint Kubiak should help lead the Raiders in an exciting direction.
Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
The Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line committed treason against quarterback Justin Herbert during the 2025 season. New coordinator Mike McDaniel built his offensive line in Miami and should be allowed an opportunity to help retool this unit as well. Penn State guard Vega Ioane is a top-15 overall prospect in this class, and he should be the Chargers' No. 1 target with the 22nd pick, though we’re not convinced he’ll make it there.
Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay can't help himself when it comes to wide receivers. It's time to plan for the future with the aging Davante Adams entering a contract year. Makai Lemon is arguably the easiest evaluation in this entire wide receiver class. Lemon possesses elite short-area quickness and he's the most savvy route runner available this year. The Rams should be all-in on his fit in McVay's offense.
Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, Vega Ioane, OL, Utah/Miami/Penn State
The Miami Dolphins are essentially a blank slate with Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley taking over the team. Sullivan and Hafley come from Green Bay, where the Packers routinely invested premium resources in their offensive line. This is a multi-year rebuild in Miami and it should start by prioritizing the offensive line. If one of Mauigoa, Fano, or Ioane remain available, the Dolphins should take a plug-and-play prospect.
Minnesota Vikings: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
The Minnesota Vikings are going to use free agency or the veteran trade market to add competition at quarterback. Their NFL Draft strategy should heavily focus on defense. LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane is physical and athletic, making him a natural fit for what Brian Flores wants to do defensively.
New England Patriots: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
The New England Patriots are slated to pick at No. 31 overall. Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor embodies everything Mike Vrabel appreciates at the position. Mesidor is physical and violent, and he's also versatile enough to play multiple positions across the defensive front. He'd fit Zak Kuhr's defense nicely.
New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
The New Orleans Saints are legitimately excited about their head coaching pairing of Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough moving forward, rightfully so. Drafting Jeremiyah Love at No. 8 would elevate Moore's offense to new levels. Love is the consensus best overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, and there's some in league circles who believe the Cardinals or Titans will select him in the top four.
New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Styles makes his second appearance. He's an elite prospect who will be in incredibly high demand. The New York Giants could close in on him at No. 5 overall, especially after releasing Bobby Okereke. Styles would help transform a Giants defense that lacked identity and toughness throughout a disappointing 2025 campaign in which the talent failed to meet expectations.
New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State
The New York Jets will select the first non-quarterback at No. 2 overall. General manager Darren Mougey’s defense is essentially starting from scratch after trading Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese was outstanding at the NFL Combine, confirming his status as a top-five player in this class. Whether the Jets play Reese at linebacker or at EDGE, he’ll be an incredibly impactful front-seven defender.
Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu was elite at the NFL Combine. He ran the 40-under dash in under five seconds and leaped a 9-foot-5 broad jump. Lane Johnson is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles for one final campaign, and drafting Lomu would provide the Eagles with an in-house succession plan.
Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
The Pittsburgh Steelers need weapons opposite DK Metcalf. Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion would be the perfect complement. Concepcion thrives in the short to intermediate areas and also generates explosives with dynamic run-after-catch ability. Additionally, whether Aaron Rodgers retires or not, this could be the prime landing spot for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.
San Francisco 49ers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
The San Francisco 49ers are about to lose Jauan Jennings to free agency. Brandon Aiyuk and the team are also going through a public and messy breakup. Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. has established himself as a first-round pick throughout the process. Cooper is a physical receiver with a thick, dense lower half. He runs through tackle attempts and can play multiple receiver positions in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Seattle Seahawks appear primed to lose cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe to free agency. Their 32nd overall selection should be used on a replacement. They will have multiple options here, but Clemson's Avieon Terrell should top that list. Terrell is an athletic cornerback with smooth footwork and he never panics in coverage.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to lose pass rushers Haason Reddick and Logan Hall to free agency. Finding replacements in this draft should be a top priority for Todd Bowles and Jason Licht. Auburn's Keldric Faulk is a high-floor prospect who is an excellent run defender. He's still developing as a pass rusher, but Bowles feels like the right coach to maximize his length (34 ⅜” arms) and size (6-6, 276).
Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
The expectation is that the Tennessee Titans will choose between whoever is left of the Reese, Reuben Bain Jr. and David Bailey group of defenders. New head coach Robert Saleh prefers athleticism and first-step explosion when aligning a pass rusher in his wide-nine alignment. Bailey fits that profile best after running a 4.50 at the NFL Combine, the fastest time of any traditional pass rusher. We’ll see if acquiring Jermaine Johnson II changes things.
Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
The Washington Commanders are retooling their defense this offseason after failing to meet expectations a year ago. Rueben Bain Jr. still projects as a top-10 selection, but his decision to skip testing drills at the NFL Combine leads to more questions than answers. Bain overcomes historical arm length deficiencies by generating power, and the Commanders should shortlist him at No. 7 overall if he's still available.