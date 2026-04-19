A.J. McCarty NFL Draft Interview: Texas Tech DB With Physicality And Experience

Texas Tech defensive back A.J. McCarty enters the 2026 NFL Draft having appeared in 57 career college football games. He's a physical and experienced safety who arrives at the contact window with force and violence. McCarty has been a rotational contributor throughout his career with three interceptions.

McCarty recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. McCarty discussed his career at Baylor and Texas Tech, Pro Day experience and recent numbers, going to lunch with the New Orleans Saints, and more.

JM: You appeared in 57 career games at Baylor and Texas Tech. How do you think that experience will help you make a quick transition to the next level?

A.J. McCarty: I’ve played a lot of football. That comes first and foremost. I feel well prepared for the next level. I’ve been able to develop a high football IQ along the way. I played at some big-time programs, Power Four programs.

I’ve picked up a lot of knowledge along the way. It’s given me a broader perspective on the technical aspects of football. I’m entering the NFL Draft with a lot of experience under my belt.

JM: You’re a physical safety. Is that how you’d describe your approach to the safety position?

A.J. McCarty: I try to bring all my might to the contact point. That’s first and foremost. I’m a very physical player. I’m 190 pounds. I’m not the biggest guy, so I arrive at the ball carrier with everything I have.

I have a lot of range on the back end as well. I can cover sideline to sideline with a lot of speed. I’m very agile with my feet.

Nov 15, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back A.J. McCarty (1) in the second half against the Central Florida Knights at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

JM: You recently participated in Pro Day. What were your official measurements and some of the testing numbers you put up?

A.J. McCarty: I ended up having a minor hamstring issue. I only participated in the broad jump and the bench press. I measured in around 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. I put up 12 reps on the bench press. I jumped a 30-inch vertical, but that’s when I tweaked my hamstring.

I tried to fight through it and do the broad jump, but I ended up jumping a 9-foot-9.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Did you have any meetings at pro day, or any virtual meetings?

A.J. McCarty: I met with the New Orleans Saints before pro day. They took me out for lunch and got to know me.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on A.J. McCarty?

A.J. McCarty: You’re going to get a dog. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win and be successful. I want to help the team achieve our goals. I can play on special teams and defense. You’re getting a very willing player.

I want to contribute immediately.