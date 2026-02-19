Barika Kpeenu NFL Draft Interview: North Dakota State RB Dominated FCS in 2025
North Dakota State running back Barika Kpeenu is among the most productive players at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. The West Fargo native was outstanding in 2025, rushing for 1,005 yards and 20 touchdowns. Kpeenu tied for the fourth-most rushing scores in the entire FCS.
Kpeenu recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Kpeenu discussed his experience at this year's American Bowl, what he proved to NFL teams in attendance, his breakout 2025 season, and more.
JM: You attended this year’s American Bowl. How would you describe the overall experience?
Barika Kpeenu: I had a phenomenal experience at a great pre-draft event. They showed us a lot of hospitality. I met a lot of great people while discussing an NFL future. There were a lot of great coaches in attendance. It was an educational experience.
It was awesome. I’ll never forget the experience. I had a lot of fun.
JM: What do you think you proved to NFL teams and scouts in attendance?
Barika Kpeenu: I tried to be the ultimate competitor. I wanted to prove I belong among the prospects from the FBS conference. I went out there and put my best foot forward in everything that I was doing.
A lot of people think there’s a big drop off from the FBS to the FCS. I just wanted to go out there and prove that I’m equally as talented. I believe I can play at the highest level. I proved that at the American Bowl.
JM: There’s no doubt about that. Did you meet with any teams individually at the American Bowl?
Barika Kpeenu: I definitely met with a bunch of teams. I’d say I met with upwards of 15-20 NFL teams at the American Bowl, or at least half of the league. I had a great interview process with several teams.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. You broke out at North Dakota State this season, rushing for 1,005 yards and 20 touchdowns. You waited your turn at NDSU. What do you think changed for you in 2025?
Barika Kpeenu: I went into my senior season realizing it was my last go-around. There was definitely a sense of urgency. I wanted to make it count. I didn’t wanna leave with any regrets. It was very important to me. I approached the offseason with that urgency.
I just spent a lot of time during the offseason working on my craft. I was putting in extra work during practice. I was very intentional regarding how I went about my business. I had a chip on my shoulder the entire season. I heard what some people were saying about me. I had all the motivation I needed. I played with confidence.
JM: What do you think it is about your game that led to you finding the end zone so consistently in 2025? Rushing for 20 touchdowns is pretty ridiculous.
Barika Kpeenu: We had a great offense at North Dakota State. We had a ton of weapons. Opposing defenses had to respect every element of our offense. We definitely had a great offensive line that made my life easy.
I was able to make my reads at a high level. I definitely maximized my opportunities to find the end zone. It was a bunch of things that led to my production.
JM: How would you describe your rushing style? Are you a North-South runner? Do you prefer to hit the outside?
Barika Kpeenu: I’d say I’m more of a North-South runner. I definitely took a more balanced approach this past season though. I made plays to the boundary as well. I think I have a pretty balanced skill set. I can run with power and speed. I can make defenders miss in space. I’m curious to hear how scouts describe my game throughout this process (laughs).
JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should an NFL team use one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on Barika Kpeenu?
Barika Kpeenu: I was brought up the right way. Given my background, a lot of people didn’t think I’d be able to strive for my goals. I wasn’t supposed to have this opportunity. It all played a role in my journey.
I took my chance. I’ve done the best I could to maximize the chances that came my way. Up until this point, I feel like I’ve taken advantage of every aspect of my life to better myself. I’ve flourished because of it.
If an NFL team gives me a chance, given where I come from, how I was raised, there’s no reason why I won’t continue flourishing. I’m a talented football player.
I have a lot of confidence in my abilities. An NFL team won’t regret putting immense trust in me. If you pour that effort into developing me as a player and person, I’m going to make sure you don’t regret that decision.