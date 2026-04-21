Bryce Lance’s Latest NFL Draft Surge Has Teams Rethinking Everything

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance is among the more athletic and productive wideouts in the 2026 NFL Draft. This past campaign, he became the first NDSU receiver in program history to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Lance then went to the NFL Combine and ran the 40 yard dash in 4.34 seconds, also leaping a 41.5-inch vertical. His NFL Draft stock benefited greatly.

A top-65 prospect on our big board, Lance recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Lance discussed his incredible journey at North Dakota State, his breathtaking performance at the NFL Combine, learning lessons from his older brother Trey Lance, and more.

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JM: You got to North Dakota State in 2021 and redshirted on a National Championship winning team. You spent the next two seasons (2022-23) playing as a reserve and on special teams. That’s how it goes at North Dakota State. You have to wait your turn. What was your mindset like as a young player who had to patiently wait for his opportunity?

Bryce Lance: It took a lot of hard work in all honesty. It’s easier said than done. That’s what we pride ourselves on at North Dakota State. I learned from a lot of great leaders. Obviously Christian Watson was still there when I arrived. I learned a lot from him.

Like you said, I had to earn my opportunities through special teams. I had to keep my head down and continue working hard. It culminated in an opportunity to start during my junior year.

JM: In 2022 and 2023, who were some of the older players in front of you that helped show you the ropes? You mentioned Christian Watson. What do you remember about those periods?

Bryce Lance: We had guys like Phoenix Sproles, Jake Lippe, and Zach Mathis in those rooms as well. They were ultimate professionals. They were the older guys in our position room. I just remember them pushing me to get better. We had a strong relationship right away.

We had open discussions. It was very helpful and beneficial for a young player like me. I remember thinking my opportunity was going to come at some point. I just had to stay ready.

JM: You finally got your full-time opportunity in 2024, and wow, did you ever take advantage. You registered 75 catches for 1,071 yards and an FCS-leading 17 touchdowns. You won another National Championship. What comes to mind when you think about all the hard work that went into that season?

Bryce Lance: It was really cool to see all my hard work pay off. Like you said, and I said earlier, it really was just a testament to my work ethic behind the scenes for those three years. I stayed the course and kept a consistent mentality.

Whether I was the go-to receiver, or a special teams reserve, I practiced and prepared the same way, as if I was a starter. That was a very special season for us [2024].

JM: You had another 1,000-yard season in 2025, becoming the first NDSU player to do that in consecutive years. You also averaged 21.2 yards per catch. What do you think it is about your skill set that led to so many explosive plays in 2025? Generating explosives is the name of the game.

Bryce Lance: I’m a dynamic athlete. I think I’ve proven that both on the field and at the NFL Combine. I think my athleticism obviously plays a huge role in that production. I think the preparation piece is huge as well. We pride ourselves at NDSU in our unique preparation for each game.

We prepare like every game is the National Championship. We have very high standards. The standard is to win the National Championship. That’s crazy to say, but that’s just what it is.

JM: Does Bryce Lance have a favorite route to run? What's something you heard in the huddle that got you particularly excited this past season?

Bryce Lance: Great question. If the defensive back is playing inside leverage, I always enjoyed running what we called a “spout route.” It was basically a six-step spray out. I could catch that ball and get that YAC [yards after catch].

I obviously ran a lot of go balls at NDSU. Those are always fun to catch and score touchdowns on. Red-zone fades [route] are a lot of fun. I think where my game developed the most this past season was running those shorter routes. Slants, ins, digs, routes of that nature.

I had a lot more fun running those intermediate routes this past year. I can run those routes, catch the ball, and get vertical.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: If there were any doubts over how special you could be, you erased those at the NFL Combine. You briefly alluded to that earlier. You ran the 40 in 4.34 seconds at 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds. You jumped a 41.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump. I’m assuming you were satisfied with the results. You’re athletic, but do you think you surprised scouts with the numbers?

Bryce Lance: I honestly do think I surprised some people. That’s the goal when going to the NFL Combine. After the first few weeks of training, my speed coaches told me I was definitely going to run in the 4.3s. The goal was to see how low we could get in the 4.3s.

I wanted to run even a little faster, but I couldn’t be mad at 4.34. I was pretty happy with the overall results.

JM: As you should be. Your older brother is quarterback Trey Lance. He's been through the ups and downs of the NFL. What's the biggest piece of advice he's given you throughout this process?

Bryce Lance: Trey [Lance] has definitely seen the highs and lows of professional football. He’s been a great asset for me throughout this process. I’ve loved picking his brain. I think the biggest thing he’s told me is to just be myself.

At the end of the day, this is definitely a business, but I think teams will see that I’m a good person who is athletic and works incredibly hard. That goes a long way. Trey has learned that as well during the past few years of his career.

He’s going to get a lot more opportunities and I’m excited for him. It’s been great to have my brother in my back pocket.

JM: That's a great answer. You won multiple National Championships at NDSU. I saw a stat the other day that said the program has had as many quarterbacks drafted in the last decade or so as any other program. We've seen receivers like Christian Watson. There’s been a bunch of offensive linemen. Do you think the nation is fully aware of the talent coming out of NDSU on a yearly basis, or is there still a “small school” astigmatism?

Bryce Lance: That’s a great question. I think it’s a little bit of both. Obviously we’ve had a bunch of guys who have earned a lot of respect for our program. We’ve won a lot of football games and National Championships at NDSU.

I still think there are some people who question the level of competition. To that, I would just say we dominate. We’re not your typical FCS program. You shouldn’t compare us to other FCS programs. That’s the honest truth.

We’ve had so much success at the NFL level. Like you said, I think we’re tied for second for the most quarterbacks drafted out of college football. That’s insane. There are still some doubters, but I’m excited to keep the tradition going for our program at the next level. NDSU is carrying the torch into the league.

JM: You had the quarterback stat ready to go (laughs). I’ve appreciated your time today. This has been awesome. In closing, when a team uses an early draft pick on Bryce Lance, what kinda guy are they getting?

Bryce Lance: I’ve spent the last four-five seasons preparing like a professional. That’s what you’re getting first and foremost. I’m going to come to the facility every single day with the same mindset. I love being coached. I love working to get better.

I love improving my craft. You’re getting a great player. I bring that dynamic and athletic element to the offense. You’re also getting a guy who is going to catch on quickly. I can read defenses and make the necessary adjustments.

I’m a quick learner when it comes to concepts and plays. I’m going to be a big-time asset to the organization.