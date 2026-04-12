Cash Jones Might Be The Late-Round Versatile NFL Draft Sleeper Your Team Needs

Georgia running back Cash Jones enters the 2026 NFL Draft as a selfless and versatile weapon. A third-down specialist as a blocker and pass catcher, Jones understands what it means to maximize his opportunity. His athletic Pro Day showcase has generated interest from multiple teams around the league.

Jones recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Jones discussed waiting for his opportunity at Georgia, what position he'll play at the next level, running a a 4.4 at Pro Day, recent team interest, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Georgia RB Cash Jones Is Versatile Late-Round Sleeper

JM: You played a reserve role in the Georgia Bulldogs’ backfield as a third-down back and change-of-pace option. You need to have a strong mentality to withstand that while making the most of your role. What kept you going through those challenges?

Cash Jones: I understood what my role was. I took a daily approach to helping the team while finding my way. I tried to be the most versatile player I could be. Whatever the coaches needed me to do, I tried to do that to the best of my ability.

It was all about having fun and being effective when my opportunities arose.

JM: You were a team-first guy. You recently thrived at Georgia’s Pro Day. You ran the 40-yard dash in the low to mid 4.4s. That was a huge showcase for you. What do you think you proved to scouts in attendance? They stopped what they were doing to watch you run.

Cash Jones: I proved I’m a very versatile player. I’m a fast weapon on offense who can play receiver and catch the football. I can play on special teams in the return game as well. I can just be very versatile on offense and special teams.

I really just wanted to go out there and show them I can do everything they need me to do. I wanted to showcase all of the value I can bring to a team. I was even fielding punts out from [Georgia punter] Brett Thorson out there.

I can bring a lot of value to an NFL team.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) runs the ball in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

JM: What are you hearing about your role at the next level? Is it third down, pass protection, pass-catching back, play on special teams? I want to expand on everything you just touched on. What are teams sharing with you?

Cash Jones: Some teams are saying running back. Others are saying wide receiver. I can be a versatile runner and pass catcher. I’m ready to play whatever role and do whatever it takes to help the team.

I can help the offense on third down. I’ve heard some feedback about me playing slot receiver. I’ve definitely heard that I can play as a returner on special teams. I’ll be happy with whatever role I can play.

JM: There’s a lot you can do on offense and special teams. Did you meet with any NFL teams at Pro Day? Do you have any upcoming visits or Zoom meetings?

Cash Jones: My meetings have been going well. I’m super excited about what the future has in store for me. You obviously never know where you’re going to end up. It’s hard to tell. I’m excited about the process.

I’ve spoken with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans via virtual meetings. We’ve had some good conversations.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their NFL Draft picks on Cash Jones?

Cash Jones: I’m the ultimate competitor at the end of the day. I’m going to work my butt off every single day. I hate losing. Winning is part of who I am. I’ll do whatever I can to help the team win.

I’m definitely going to put my best foot forward. I’m excited to carve out a role, to carve out a job for myself. I’m not going to take a single day for granted. I’ll continue working to get better.