Ceyair Wright’s NFL Draft Climb Started Turning Heads at Shrine Bowl
Nebraska cornerback Ceyair Wright took advantage of his opportunity to showcase versatility at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Wright played all three defensive backfield positions, including nickel cornerback, safety, and boundary corner. Scouts appreciated his flexibility heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.
Wright recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Wright discussed his East-West Shrine showing, transferring from USC to Nebraska, his background as an actor, which NFL teams he’s met with, and more.
2026 NFL Draft Interview: Nebraska CB Ceyair Wright Is Versatile
JM: You participated in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl. What was the overall experience like?
Ceyair Wright: It was an amazing experience. It was 100% a blessing to be invited. I was very thankful to have the opportunity to meet some awesome coaches and players. I learned and met from NFL staff.
Eric Galko [director of football ops for the East-West Shrine Bowl] brought in some awesome people. There was an NFLPA seminar and other conversations we had that were very educational.
JM: It sounds like it was a great experience. What do you think you proved to NFL scouts and coaches in attendance?
Ceyair Wright: It was an opportunity to play boundary cornerback again. I didn’t do much of that during the 2025 season. I played a lot more corner in 2024. This past year, I got to show off my versatility.
At the East-West Shrine Bowl, I proved that I still have the ability to blanket somebody on the outside. I can still be productive in those situations.
JM: You played a lot of nickel this past season. What feedback did you get from teams about your best position moving forward?
Ceyair Wright: It was two sides of the coin. Everybody asked me where I saw myself playing. Some scouts talked about me playing cornerback. Others talked about nickel. Some even asked if I was comfortable playing safety. I took some reps at safety this past season.
I was happy to have the opportunity to play all three of those positions this past season. I’m comfortable playing all three spots.
JM: Teams love versatility. You would have met with all 32 teams in attendance. That’s the way these collegiate all-star games are set up nowadays. Which of those meetings do you best remember now that you’re a few weeks removed from the process?
Ceyair Wright: All of my meetings went well. I tried to stay present in the moment. I didn’t want to overly prepare for them either. It was a long process, and I wanted to come across as my true self. They were all similar questions. I think I did well in every interview.
I definitely remember my interview with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Green Bay Packers. Those five come to mind.
JM: You made the decision to transfer from USC to Nebraska after three seasons with the Trojans. How do you look back on that move?
Ceyair Wright: I’m very happy I made that decision. I think I learned a lot from both programs. I spent three seasons at USC and another two at Nebraska. Going to a new place was a little scary at first.
I was a little nervous. I had never been away from home for that long. It definitely gave me an opportunity to grow as a person. I took advantage of that. I met a lot of great, really cool people. I learned a lot about myself. I became a better man. I’m very thankful to have had the opportunity.
JM: This past season, you returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a field goal against your former USC team. What was it like being in the zone for that game? That must have felt good (laughs).
Ceyair Wright: Yeah, it definitely felt good. I was playing against a bunch of people I knew, former teammates and such. It was a good feeling. We didn’t end up winning the game though. That would have been the best part. But it was nice to make some big plays.
JM: Is Ceyair Wright a man coverage or zone coverage corner? Which one have you played more often?
Ceyair Wright: I’ve probably played more man coverage throughout my career. I’ve played a lot of Cover 4 as well. Even though that’s technically considered a zone coverage, it turns into man coverage more often than not.
That’s honestly how all coverages are, except for Cover 2. They all become man coverage eventually (laughs). I’ve played more man coverage. I think that’s where I shine. I also like zone coverage because it gives me an opportunity to get my eyes on the quarterback, get my eyes on the ball.
JM: This might be the coolest fact about you. You're an actor who appeared in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Training Day, and 2 Broke Girls. Any plans to do more acting in the future?
Ceyair Wright: I’m definitely focused on playing football. If anything makes sense in the future from an acting perspective, I do have a passion for it. I want to make sure I attack the football field first and foremost though. I’m trying to make the most of this football opportunity. That’s where my mind’s at.
JM: This has been awesome. We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on Ceyair Wright?
Ceyair Wright: I’m going to make an impact on the field and in the locker room. The type of person I am, I can adapt to any situation and play multiple positions. I’m super excited to learn from my teammates and coaches. I’m a playmaker at the end of the day. I have the intelligence needed to excel on the field.