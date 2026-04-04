Chris Hilton Jr.'s Rare Competitiveness Is Turning Heads Before NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. loves to compete. His effort became undeniable when Hilton became the first player in pre-draft history to compete at four different all-star games. He was invited to, and attended, the Hula Bowl, American Bowl, East-West Shrine, and Senior Bowl.

Hilton enters the NFL Draft having met with all 32 teams. Hilton recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. He discussed his rare pre-draft feat, his favorite route to run, upcoming showcases, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr. Displays Elite Competitiveness

JM: You recently took full advantage of your Pro Day showcase. You ran a 4.43 and leaped a 38.5-inch vertical. You also ran really good shuttle (4.31) and three-cone (6.97) times. I imagine you were satisfied with the overall performance?

Chris Hilton Jr: Yeah, I was definitely satisfied. The main focus heading into Pro Day was to have fun first and foremost. I also wanted to build on what I did at the NFL Combine.

JM: You definitely did that. Prior to pro day, you attended the Hula Bowl, American Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, and the Senior Bowl. You also participated at the NFL Combine. What do you think you’ve proven to scouts throughout this process?

Chris Hilton Jr: I’ve proved I’m a true competitor. I’m all about putting in the work. I have a terrific work ethic. All of those opportunities were showcases for me to get better and work on my craft.

I’m always ready to go to work. We all get the same 24 hours. What do you do with your time? I plan on maximizing mine.

I really love football. All of those opportunities were a blessing. I could have bypassed those opportunities and trained for the NFL Combine instead. That’s just not how I’m wired. Instead of training, I chose to go play football at every all-star showcase.

That’s how I spent the entire month of January.

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (3) attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

JM: It was so impressive. There’s no questioning your competitive spirit. What was your favorite route to run in the playbook this past season? I always love hearing this answer from a wide receiver.

Chris Hilton Jr: It sounds cliche, but I love a good post route (laughs). I’m a fast receiver. That post route allows me to show off my speed. I love taking advantage of that chance. I’ll take it every single time.

The post route is the home run hitter. They don’t get called very often throughout the course of a game. When that post gets called, we got a good read and it’s about to be our home run hitter.

JM: Did you meet with any teams at pro day? Do you have any upcoming in-person visits or Zoom meetings?

Chris Hilton Jr: I’ll be at the New Orleans Saints’ local day. I essentially met with all 32 teams during the four all-star games I attended. I saw the same scouts or the same teams on multiple occasions.

Every team has already seen me four times. I had a recent Zoom meeting with the Miami Dolphins. A lot of teams interviewed me two-three times at the Shrine, Senior Bowl, and so on.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their NFL Draft picks on Chris Hilton?

Chris Hilton Jr: You’re going to get a true pro. I have the work ethic needed to succeed at the next level. I’m going to be where I’m supposed to be, and I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do.

I’m ready to work. I can’t wait for my opportunity.