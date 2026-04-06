Chris Johnson Is Starting To Generate Real NFL Draft Buzz

San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson is a versatile and athletic defensive prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. An excellent season in 2025, paired with an eye-opening performance at the NFL Combine, has ensured Johnson checked every box throughout the pre-draft process. He's established himself as a fringe first-round pick.

A top-40 prospect on our big board, Johnson recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Johnson discussed bypassing NIL opportunities and staying loyal to San Diego State, his showing at the combine, coverage and positional versatility, and so much more.

NFL Draft Interview: San Diego State CB Chris Johnson Is High-End Starter

JM: You spent four seasons at San Diego State. You’re one of the best cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite that, you stayed loyal to the Aztecs in a crazy era of college football where you surely had NIL offers to go elsewhere. What kept you at San Diego State for four seasons?

Chris Johnson: My main goal has always been to get to the NFL. I don't want to go somewhere and put any uncertainties in the air. I loved San Diego State. I didn’t know if it was going to be like that anywhere else.

I don't know how I would have felt about another place. I don't even want to make this sacrifice and take a bag of NIL money for shortsighted reasons, not knowing what the future holds. I decided to stay where I knew what everything was going to happen for me.

All I had to do was play good football and I did just that. I definitely just bet on myself and bet on my team, man. And it definitely paid off for me.

JM: The NFL will always find talent. You went to the NFL Combine and ran a 4.4 at 6-foot, 193 pounds. You also leaped a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-6-inch broad jump. Were you satisfied with the performance?

Chris Johnson: I was definitely happy with my numbers. Obviously, I could have ran faster. I could have jumped better. But overall, I definitely feel, like you said, I checked some boxes out there. I'm happy with that performance.

JM: You had career highs in pass breakups (nine) and interceptions (four) this past season. What do you think made you more competitive and productive at the catch point? It was fun to watch you come up with that ball production.

Chris Johnson: I feel like it was just about me sticking to my path, man. I feel like I've always been the same player and you know, the plays come to me. I just have to make them when they come.

So I definitely did that a lot more than I did during my junior season. Just being able to make the plays that come to me, not trying to overdo it and go chase plays. Don’t take silly risks for plays that might not be there. And, I'll just play my game and make the most of it whenever the ball is in my area.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

JM: Does Chris Johnson prefer to play man or zone coverage? Which are you more familiar with?

Chris Johnson: Yeah, I definitely would say I don't really have a preference. I feel like being able to switch it up is a part of the game, you know? Being able to play man and zone coverage, mix coverages, that's the game within the game, you know what I mean? So I really don't have a preference. I just like to be able to play both.

Our defense here at San Diego State, we played a lot of quarters [coverage]. So in quarters, obviously there's a lot of man and zone principles, which I definitely like because we’re just able to switch it up. Obviously, that didn’t allow anybody to get a beat on what we were doing.

Being able to show one coverage pre-snap and maybe play another post-snap, like I said, that’s the game within the game.

JM: What are you hearing about your role at the next level? I love watching how athletic and competitive you are at boundary corner, but do you have some inside-outside flexibility.

Chris Johnson: It’s neem all over the place, obviously in a good way. I play outside cornerback. I’m hearing a lot of that, but you know obviously every team is asking if I'm able and willing to be versatile for them, which of course I am.

Whichever team I go to, I just want to be able to help them out wherever and however I can. So, sliding inside to nickel corner, if that’s the case, it's all football to me. It doesn't really matter to me.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams lately? Do you have any upcoming visits or Zoom meetings?

Chris Johnson: I’ve been all over those Zoom meetings, man. I probably met with, I don't know the exact number, but I have to be deep in the 20s [25+ teams] by now. I’ve probably met with almost every team so far.

I’ve had more than one Zoom meeting with some of them. I just met with the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time. I met with the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and the Green Bay Packers too. Those are just a couple that I did recently. I've been doing them for the past month.

I met with the Los Angeles Rams in person at pro day. They sent somebody up here. We were at San Diego State’s facility watching tape together. It was similar to a Zoom meeting, but it was in person.

Other than that, obviously I’ve just been working out and staying in shape.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Chris Johnson going to make at the next level?

Chris Johnson: I'm really just looking forward to being able to help the team wherever. Whether it's at cornerback, in the slot, wherever. It may be on special teams, you know, to make an immediate impact and help the team achieve their goals. Obviously winning is the number one goal for every team. That's what I want to do. That's what I want to help the team achieve.