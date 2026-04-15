Christian Jones Is Turning NFL Draft Scouts Into Believers Fast

San Diego State offensive lineman Christian Jones entered the 2026 NFL Draft having played more than 2,000 career snaps at tackle and guard. That same versatility has been displayed for teams throughout the pre-draft process. Jones has received terrific feedback from scouts after working at multiple positions at his Pro Day showcase.

Jones recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Jones discussed playing as an athlete with power, why scouts love his positional flexibility, recent team meetings and interviews, his Pro Day workout, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Teams Love Christian Jones' Versatility

JM: Your Pro Day was in March, Christian. Were you satisfied with the performance and overall experience?

Christian Jones: I was definitely satisfied with the overall experience. There’s always things you can improve in and get better at. There’s no harder critic than myself. I wanted to run even faster, but all things considered, it was a great showing for me.

JM: You’ve shown terrific positional versatility throughout your career, playing both guard and tackle. Your numbers have been incredible. Where do NFL teams see you playing at the next level?

Christian Jones: I’ve been getting feedback about how valuable my positional value is. Being able to do that is very important at the next level. Given my experience at San Diego State, they’ve seen me play in different offensive systems.

I have both positional versatility and scheme flexibility. I’ve changed offenses and played well in different systems. It’s been a point of interest for scouts throughout my conversations. They like my ability to adapt.

I play the position with a lot of attention to detail.

JM: Teams love that versatility. Is Christian Jones athletic in space, or powerful in a phone booth? If you had to pick one…

Christian Jones: I would say I’m an athlete in space. One of my biggest advantages is my length. I get out there in space like an explosive athlete. I’m always working to be even more explosive.

That’s definitely one of my strong suits, my ability to handle power and speed rushers. Having played on the left side of the offensive line, I’ve proven I can play on an island. That’s the nature of this game.

I’ve grown a lot of confidence in my ability to stifle a speed rusher one-on-one. I can handle everything a rusher throws at me. Don’t get me wrong, I love blocking in the run game as well. I love being an athlete in space though. That’s definitely an asset of mine.

SDSU Athletics: Justin Truong (Football Recruiting Communications Coordinator).

JM: Building on that, what was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? I always love hearing this answer from an offensive lineman. Break it down for me.

Christian Jones: I grew a lot of appreciation for inside zone and gap/power. Our offensive line coach these past two seasons really drilled in the importance of those plays to us at the next level. Playing smashmouth football is so impactful. You have to run the ball to pick up that dirty first down.

I really grew my love for gap-power and inside zone these past two seasons. I got a lot stronger in the weight room. I got bigger and stronger so I could help execute those concepts with more success. I love inside zone and power.

JM: That’s a fantastic breakdown. Did you meet with any teams at pro day? Do you have any upcoming in-person visits or Zoom meetings?

Christian Jones: I recently met virtually with the Denver Broncos’ offensive line coach and the New York Jets with their offensive line coaching staff. Those meetings went really well. We even did some basic install stuff. We looked at their scheme. Those were great experiences.

I also attended the Los Angeles Chargers’ local day. It was another opportunity to showcase my capabilities. That went very well. I met with 20+ teams at the East-West Shrine and American Bowl.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Why should a team use one of their NFL Draft picks on Christian Jones?

Christian Jones: I play with relentless effort. That’s a huge intangible of mine. I work very hard as a player. I don’t think anybody can outwork me. I’m usually the best conditioned player on the field.

I’m going to wear out defenders. There’s nothing better than looking across at your assignment and knowing they can’t match your effort because they’re tired. I’ve always honed in on my effort and conditioning,

I’m going to be relentless in everything I do.