CJ Daniels Didn’t Take the Easy Road to This NFL Draft Moment

Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels transferred to the program prior to the 2025 season and recorded 50 receptions for 557 yards and seven touchdowns en route to a National Championship appearance. A former 1,000 yard receiver at Liberty, Daniels also played the 2024 campaign at LSU. His 2025 breakout with the Hurricanes was well deserved.

Daniels recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Daniels discussed making the move to Miami, his recent Pro Day showcase, his favorite route concepts to execute in the playbook, the 2026 NFL Draft, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Miami WR CJ Daniels Has Battled Through Adversity

JM: You recently took full advantage of your Pro Day showcase. You ran a 4.48 and leaped a nice vertical as well. I imagine you were satisfied with the overall performance?

CJ Daniels: Yes sir I was definitely very satisfied. I know a lot of people were questioning my speed and wanted to know what I was going to run. I wanted to prove I could stretch the field vertically.

I had that in my head when I was training. I made that a point of emphasis.

JM: You definitely proved a lot of people wrong. Building on that, you also participated at the NFL Combine. What do you think you’ve proven to scouts throughout this process?

CJ Daniels: I think scouts have been able to see my character throughout this process. I’ve endured some ups and downs throughout my career. I went to the NFL Combine and showed scouts that I’m an impact player.

I crushed all of the interviews. I had some great conversations with different coaches. They were giving me some great intel and letting me know what areas I need to improve in. We had a lot of fun conversations at the NFL Combine.

I did some great work during the on-field workout portion as well. I showed everybody that I’m a crafty route runner. I was getting in and out of my breaks fluidly. I think those were some of the brightest spots for me at the NFL Combine.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: You’re definitely a crafty route runner on tape. You’ve scored 28 career receiving touchdowns. You understand what it takes to get the ball in the end zone.

CJ Daniels: I track the ball at a high level. I understand what it takes to haul the ball in, especially in those critical situations. Whether I can draw a DPI or haul in a bad ball, I just have this great ability to track that ball.

I get open because I’m a crafty route runner. I have a high football IQ. I can defeat man and zone coverage. I can be a dominant receiver on the outside. That’s who I am.

JM: Speaking of, what was your favorite route to run in the playbook this past season? I always love hearing this answer from a wide receiver.

CJ Daniels: I love running a lot of routes in the route tree. It’s tough for me to just pick one. If I had to pick one, my favorite route is probably any type of deep ball, maybe a fade route. I love an opportunity to be one-on-one with a defender.

I love attacking the ball at its highest point. Wherever the quarterback puts the ball, I have to go get it. I’d probably say a fade or a go ball [for my favorite route].

JM: That’s a great answer. The University of Miami went to the National Championship this past season. I’m going to put you on the spot. If you were going to war tomorrow and could only bring one teammate with you, who would that be and why?

CJ Daniels: I would probably choose Anez Cooper, man. He’s always on the frontlines. He brings the energy. He’s always going to be brutally honest with you. I would definitely choose Anez Cooper.

JM: That’s a great choice. Did you meet with any teams at pro day? Do you have any upcoming in-person visits or Zoom meetings?

CJ Daniels: I’ve been in touch with numerous teams. I had a sit-down formal meeting with the Denver Broncos after pro day. We had a good conversation. I had a few Zoom meetings after the NFL Combine with the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Broncos, and Carolina Panthers.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their NFL Draft picks on CJ Daniels?

CJ Daniels: I’m the ultimate team player. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help make the team better. I’ve battled through adversity my entire career. I embrace a challenge.

I fight through adversity because I’m a very mature player. You can’t break down my character. I just want to make an impact. I want the ball in my hands. I want to make plays for the team.