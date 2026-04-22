D'Angelo Ponds Is Making One Bold NFL Draft Bet on Himself

Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds is one of the better defensive prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. A reigning National Champion, Ponds enters the draft brimming with confidence. He's earned that right through a journey that has established him as a desired prospect and leader.

The No. 31 overall prospect in our Top 100 rankings, Ponds recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Ponds discussed his tight-knit relationship with head coach Curt Cignetti, establishing himself as a leader on a National Championship-winning program, positional flexibility, recent team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds Is Brimming With Confidence

JM: You followed head coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana in 2024. You weren’t getting a lot of national attention then. You’re now National Champions together. What do you best remember from that period in 2023-24 when he believed in you when you probably felt like not many people did?

D’Angelo Ponds: I just remember coach Cignetti being the exact same way at James Madison. He’s the same person and coach all of the time. The only difference now is that people have actually watched us on a bigger stage.

We had the same standards and expectations at James Madison. Coach Cignetti believed in me when nobody else did. He put me on the field as a freshman. That meant the world to me. When I entered the portal, it was only right that I chose Coach Cignetti.

JM: You go to Indiana and the rest is history. strike me as a true culture builder and leader in the locker room. NFL teams are excited about your leadership qualities. What is it about your mentality and approach that you think allows you to command a room and demand the respect of your teammates?

D’Angelo Ponds: I think it’s my willingness to win first and foremost. I’ve always been a guy who puts his best foot forward for the team. Whenever a team needs me to step up and be that leader, like Indiana did, I was that guy who stepped into that role.

I love to win. Coach Cignetti has that same winning mentality. That’s why we get along so well. We love to win. We’d do anything for the team to win. That was my mindset going into this past season.

JM: You can see that you’re a natural born leader. You had a team-high 10 pass breakups this past season. What is it about your game that led to so many disruptive plays at the catch point?

D’Angelo Ponds: I play the game with a lot of technical ability. I’m a very technical player. I also understand offenses at a high level and what they like to run. I love watching film and dissecting offenses. My football IQ is off the charts.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: It’s so much fun to watch on tape. Where do teams see you playing at the next level? Are you hearing boundary or nickel corner, or even that “STAR” role?

D’Angelo Ponds: I’m hearing some nickel. I’m hearing some outside corner. I’m hearing a little bit of both. My mindset is to play wherever they need me. I’m going to be a dominant player wherever I play.

I’m hearing a lot of both [slot and outside]. I’m hearing nickel for sure.

JM: You leaped a 43.5-inch vertical at the NFL Combine and then ran a 4.36 at Pro Day. Do you think you’ve surprised scouts with your athleticism throughout this pre-draft process?

D’Angelo Ponds: I definitely think I’ve surprised a lot of people. I feel like I didn’t surprise myself though. I’ve always been an athletic guy. I do have a track and field background. I won a state championship in track [100 meters].

I didn’t surprise myself. I knew I could run fast. It only surprised those who didn’t know.

JM: You’ve heard the “undersized” label your entire life. How has that motivated you? You’re so confident and tenacious in coverage. You play with a chip on your shoulder.

D’Angelo Ponds: It definitely motivates me. Like you said, I’ve heard it my entire life. It never had a negative impact on the field. I have everything needed to be successful. I don’t have the size, but I have everything else.

I have a high football IQ. I have elite speed. I have terrific jumping ability to go play and disrupt the ball. I’m very technical as well. I have everything but the size. My skill set definitely makes up for whatever they talk about when it comes to size.

I’m very confident in my abilities. I’ve put the work in. I never lack confidence when I step on the field.

JM: Because you’ve gotta be strategic with your approach, how do you balance a bigger, more physical receiver with a smaller, shiftier one? How do you alter your mindset?

D’Angelo Ponds: It’s not that different. You have to know their strengths and weaknesses though. That’s how I approach my opponents. I get to know them on tape. A bigger receiver, he’s probably not that quick off the line.

Some people don’t like to press those big receivers. To me, those are the guys, I want to get in their faces. You have to stay in front of them. My approach doesn’t really change, but you definitely have to play different guys in different ways.

JM: You had some incredible teammates at Indiana, obviously. If you were going to war tomorrow and could only bring one with you, who would it be and why?

D’Angelo Ponds: That’s a tough question, wow. I would say my guy [linebacker] Aiden Fisher. He’s a leader on and off the field. He loves to win. He’s willing to do whatever it takes. If I could take anyone, I’m taking Aiden Fisher.

JM: That’s a great choice. I bet you enjoyed the in-person visit process.

D’Angelo Ponds: I went to Indianapolis, Miami, and Dallas for visits with the Colts, Dolphins, and Cowboys. The Los Angeles Rams came to visit me in person in Bloomington [Indiana].

I believe I met with all 32 NFL teams in some capacity. I met with the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and Las Vegas Raiders virtually, to name a few. My final Zoom was with the New Orleans Saints.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We’ve appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why D’Angelo Ponds is one of the best cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft. When a team uses an early draft pick on you, what kind of guy are they getting?

D’Angelo Ponds: Not only are you getting a great football player, but a good person off the field at the end of the day. I’m always going to be a team-first player. I’m always going to put my best foot forward for the organization.

I care about my teammates, and I care about the people in our community.