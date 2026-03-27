Dae'Quan Wright Is Starting To Generate Real NFL Draft Buzz

Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright is starting to generate real buzz in the 2026 NFL Draft. An impressive athlete who creates separation as a route runner, he was super productive this past season. Wright flashed top-tier skills as a pass catcher by registering 39 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

Wright recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Wright discussed his ability to stretch defenses, breaking out at Ole Miss, his ability to score touchdowns, his favorite routes to run, and more. He's been a riser throughout the pre-draft process.

NFL Draft Interview: Don't Sleep On Ole Miss TE Dae'Quan Wright

JM: You enjoyed a really nice season in 2025, recording 39 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns. What led to your breakout campaign in your opinion?

Dae’Quan Wright: It was all about perfect timing. I had been preparing for that moment. I was ready when my number finally got called. I feel like I’ve always been a guy who can put up those numbers.

It finally happened for me this year. I was very proud of how the season went. I always knew I had that in me. I would credit my mindset for this past season. I had been patiently waiting for my moment. I kept the right mentality. I made plays when my number got called.

JM: You scored nine touchdowns in two seasons (2024-25). What is it about your game that allows you to find the end zone so often?

Dae’Quan Wright: I would probably credit my football IQ. I’m always in the right places, especially in the red zone. I have great speed in that area, and it sometimes leads to yards after catch in the red zone as well.

JM: It shows up on tape. Does Dae’Quan Wright have a favorite route to run?

Dae’Quan Wright: I like running those slants and those corner routes. I’m a big-bodied guy. Any of those routes that allow me to use my frame to my advantage. I love making those contested catches.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JM: You recently attended the NFL Combine as well. What was the overall experience like?

Dae’Quan Wright: It was a great experience. It was even better than I imagined. I had a great time in Indianapolis. I was around such a great group of guys. I had a lot of fun out there. I enjoyed the process. It was very organized. It was a great experience to be there.

JM: Did you have any formal interviews or meetings at the NFL Combine? Do you have any visits or workouts coming up?

Dae’Quan Wright: I had a few interviews at the NFL Combine, both formal and informal. I met with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and Detroit Lions.

I’ve been on Zoom meetings ever since. I met with the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers virtually. [editor's note: A Top 30 visit with the Carolina Panthers has since been reported].

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses a draft pick on Dae’Quan Wright, what kind of guy are they getting?

Dae’Quan Wright: I’m ready to get to work. I’m gonna be ready to come in and play right away. I definitely feel like I’m the best tight end in this NFL Draft. That’s just who I am. I’ve always played the game with confidence. I know what I’m capable of doing.

I know I’m going to be successful at the next level. I’m the right guy for your organization.